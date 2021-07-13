Julio Jones Arrival Gives the Titans an Offensive Flexibility

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN—The arrival of All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee gives so many options for head coach Mike Vrabel to play with. With the seven-time Pro Bowler in the squad now, the Titans might only have one of the best offensive squads in all of football, along with Derrick Henry, AJ Brown, and Ryan Tannehill leading this team.

"Pick your poison", as they said about teams that have multiple offensive stars. Yes, Jones can make opposing defenders choose to double cover him and let Henry or Brown make plays or otherwise. But the effect of Jone's arrival is much deeper than that. For new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, this is his time to show more creativity in terms of how to align and use his wide receivers, with another free agent signee Josh Reynolds also in the team.

Jones, Brown, and Reynolds all can play both wideouts and in the slot. It is a combination that former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith didn't have. Brown and the departed Corey Davis can play inside and outside, but the third receiver, Adam Humphries, only plays as a slot receiver. Now, Downing can match the opposing defense and play his receivers accordingly.

AJ Brown excelled being a slot receiver during his time in Ole Miss, he's yet to show his ability to play inside in the NFL. Julio Jones is an all-time great. Wherever you put him, he will make plays. Can the defense stop this receiving corps? Enter Derrick Henry who last year obliterated the NFL, rushing for more than 2,000 yards. The Titans have all the offensive flexibility that they need, and that might be key for a deep playoff run this season.

