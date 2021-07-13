Nashville, TN

Virtual studies on the stress level of parents of children with disability

Devon Williams

NASHVILLE, TN — Otolaryngology researchers from the Music Cognition Lab are seeking to determine a connection between mindfulness, music, and stress levels on parents of children with developmental disabilities.

This is a seven-week program that includes music and songwriting activities for parents and children with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Designed with the target to reduce stress and promote well-being, parents joining the program are assisted by music therapists and songwriters.

The principal investigator of the study, Miriam Lense, Ph.D., was inspired by past studies from Music Cognition Lab, that have shown music could give a positive impact on mood and social connection.

“We’ve done a lot of work focused on the child and the family unit, and we noted that music programs were helpful for both parents and children,” Lense said. “Even though parents were typically signing up for their children, there were social and emotional benefits for them as well.”

Lense also added that parents of children with disabilities often experience a higher stress level. With their program, they will give parents tools to reduce stress and regulate their emotions better. The study will expand on their goal in using music and mindfulness in having a positive impact on individuals, families, and communities.

Participants will be required to complete questionnaires and an interview about themselves and their children. A weekly one-hour mindfulness session for a total of seven sessions with materials to practice at home and $105 in gift cards and audio recordings from their sessions will be given to the participants.

The study is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts Research Lab grant to VUMC. No prior music training is expected or needed and since the study is virtual, parents from anywhere in the country are welcome to join the program.

Contact socialmusicresearch@vumc.org or call 615-576-0320 for more information.

