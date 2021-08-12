Kathy Hochul Became New York's First Woman Governor after Cuomo resignation

Lindsey Lamont/ Unsplash

For the first time in history, a woman will lead the regional government: Kathy C. Hochul, current vice governor, will assume office in 14 days, when Andrew Cuomo's besieged resignation, announced today, becomes official. for accusations of employee harassment

Hochul will serve his term until January 1, 2023, but he may run again in the November 2022 elections.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.” Stated Hochul on Twitter

The lawyer, who is about to turn 63, voted with Democrat Cuomo in 2014 and 2018 and joined the chorus last week condemning his behavior, following the announcement of the findings of the report presented by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found that his other governor ally had violated state and federal laws in his labor relations.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward.” Said Hochul, “No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.” Added her on a statement released on Tuesday, August 3.

During the spring scandal, Hochul withheld his view until the outcome of the investigations, saying, "Since lieutenant governors are next in line, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this time."

A similar circumstance occurred in New York in 2008, when then-Democratic Governor Eliot Spitzer resigned after being embroiled in a prostitution scandal, leading his subordinate David Paterson to replace him and finish the term. Paterson did not seek re-election, allowing Cuomo to run for governor in 2011.

NY is one of the 20 minority states in the US without a female governor. In honor of International Women's Day, Hochul said on Twitter in March, “New York has been at the forefront of women’s rights with women leading the way to make history.”

Ironically, charges of sexual harassment of women against a governor who had long been challenged by a supposedly greater scandal: the huge deaths of the elderly during the pandemic, would accomplish that gender milestone. Furthermore, they have accused him of allegedly using government workers to write a contentious book praising himself for his leadership during the coronavirus.

“There’s one word that describes our lieutenant governor: tenacious,” Zellner went on to praise Hochul's ability to appeal to both rural and urban Democrats. “She’s been a bulldog from day one. She knows what needs to get done for the people of New York.”

On August 27, 1958, Hochul was born in Buffalo, New York, into a lower-middle-class family. She is a wife and mother of two, with a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and a law degree from the Catholic University of Washington, DC.

Hochul identifies as an "independent Democrat." Her husband, William J. Hochul Jr., is also an attorney and served as the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York from 2010 to 2016. She has stayed largely unknown in her role as Vice Governor. She has not even been featured in the controversial memoirs that Cuomo released last autumn self-praising his management of the pandemic.

Cuomo's goal was to return in 2022, aided by high popularity that has gradually dwindled this year. In contrast, his supporters said in 2020 that he had a chance to become president or vice president. His late father, Mario Cuomo, was also a governor for three terms (1983-1994) until he was beaten in reelection by George Pataki (R).

