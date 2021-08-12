New York City, NY

Critics outraged Gov. Cuomo is waiting 14 days to leave office, it's necessary to wait those days?

Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

This Tuesday, just one week after the presentation in New York of the report by Letitia James, General Attorney Andrew Cuomo encountered the New Yorkers and spoke for the first time live on a TV report stating that he had sexually harassed 11 women and announced that -surprised the vast majority- that he had resigned as Governor and would leave office in 14 days.

Critics ask that Gov. Cuomo resign immediately rather than wait two weeks, and they are skeptical of his argument that the delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement will “ensure an orderly transition at this critical time where the key decisions still remain on COVID-19, the Delta variant, and other significant challenges facing the state.” said Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi.

“I don’t know what key decision they might be referring to. I think with the expiration of the emergency powers, there aren’t any key decisions left to be made,” said Gounardes, noting the action taken in the State Parliament in March to remove Cuomo, at the height of the pandemic, from the almost unfettered authority.

The Chairman of the Body Health Committee, Councilman Mark Levine (D. Manhattan), also termed B.S. after the two-week delay on the explanation of the Governor. “Any ‘key decisions’ he might take in the next 14 days are steps he should have taken weeks or months ago,” Levine said.

“I think the easiest, best and cleanest thing for the governor to do right now is to make his resignation immediate,” state Senator Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) told The New York Post Tuesday a few hours after Cuomo announced his resignation.

Cuomo assured that his decision was chiefly for the "good of the state" and sought to avoid prolonging the politically-political crisis that was to extend further with the 'Impeachment' process, which he assured would result in loss of time, money, and harm in the times of crisis for the people of New York. "It will cost taxpayers millions of dollars."

One source with an intimate understanding of the thinking of the governor said, “The only reason he’s doing 14 days is his need to control the process as much as possible.”

Melissa DeRosa, the No.2 governor of the state, said that she resigned on Sunday and waited two weeks until she left the post of the trusted secretary of Cuomo. Tuesday, when he delivered a televised speech regarding his resignation, she was shown alongside Cuomo.

Women's organizations also criticized Cuomo for taking his time to leave Albany.

“Governor Cuomo should not serve another day in office. Plain and simple,” stated Heidi Sieck, leader of #VOTEPROCHOICE Interest Group.

“His resignation should be effective immediately. His long history of duplicity and using feminist talking points to hide deep corruption must come to an end,” Sieck said.

The Governor was criticized by another women's rights organization, UltraViolet, for having been delayed on his departure, noting that Attorney General Letitia James, on 3 August, discovered he was sexually harassing many women.

“UltraViolet believes Cuomo should have resigned immediately, citing AG James’ independent investigation concluding he broke the law by sexually harassing and retaliating against women in an attempt to force them not to speak out,” a rep for the group told The New York Post.

“The organization also believes the New York State Assembly should move forward with impeachment proceedings without delay,” she said.

When New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, following his association with a prostitution ring, announced his retirement in 2008, he left office five days later.

