NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes

Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers, bus drivers, and others who assisted New York City to survive the COVID-19 pandemic were celebrated with a parade along Broadway on Wednesday, with floats passing through a canyon of tall skyscrapers and cascading confetti.

The parade was led along Broadway in lower Manhattan by grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the US to get a COVID-19 vaccine injection after they were approved for public use.

“What a difference a year makes," said Lindsay. “Fifteen months ago, we were in a much different place but thanks to the heroic efforts of so many – health care workers, first responders, frontline workers, the people who fed us, the people who put their lives on the line, we can’t thank them enough.”

The parade was both a celebration and a sobering reminder of the pandemic's enduring toll. Some demonstrators carried banners honoring critical employees who perished as a result of COVID-19. Crowds were thin along the route, owing in part to the fact that many firms continue to operate remotely. Lindsay was also using her role as the parade's grand marshal to encourage people to be vaccinated, citing the growth of disease variations.

The parade of vital employees on Wednesday was the latest in a 125-year tradition in New York City. The same sort of celebration, known as a ticker-tape parade because of the thin bands of paper used to shower participants, has previously been conducted to honor returning soldiers, astronauts, and championship sports teams.

For the 2019 World Cup triumph, the U.S. female football team was celebrated at the farewell parade down the renowned length of the Heroes Canyon.

“We’ve got a lot to appreciate because we’re well underway in our recovery. We’ve got a lot to celebrate and we’ve got a lot of people to celebrate,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who rode in the parade on a float alongside hospital staff and Mr. Met, the New York Mets' mascot.

“They deserve a march down the Canyon of Heroes because it’s something that is reserved for the greatest folks in history. Well, here are some of the folks who made history in New York City’s toughest hour,” he added.

Justin Davis, a nurse from Pittsburgh who came to work at the heights of the crisis in a hospital in Manhattan last year, was delighted to be in the parade on a float sponsored by AMN Healthcare, the staffing firm for which he works.

“I think it’s just going to be really cool,” Davis said. “And hopefully it can just bring closure.”

Davis, a 43-year-old military veteran, said he traveled to New York City during the pandemic, leaving behind his wife and three young children, “because I wanted to do something to make my family proud.”

The parade allowed Davis' family and a large number of New Yorkers to express their joy and thanks to him and other vital employees.

“This is a huge thing,” said his wife, Jennifer Davis. “This is awesome. We just had to come up here and be here for him, to support him and celebrate him.”

The hot temperatures this week have put a damper on the celebrations. The parade was supposed to be followed by a ceremony at City Hall. Instead, at the conclusion of the journey, de Blasio praised the participants.

Labor unrest also hampered the plans. Some EMS personnel walked out of the march to protest what their union claims are inadequate to pay. A health-care union said it was boycotting the march because of the loss of essential worker pay and a lack of early retirement incentives for its members, who include social workers and contact tracers.

