The Ultimate Guide To Selling Your Product Online

Derick David

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlFWu_0bCWcEJS00

There’s no secret recipe for selling a product online. You need to build a system that you can use as a guide to understanding the mechanics. Learning how to sell online can be time-consuming. You have to figure out what products to sell, where to source them, and how to sell them so people would want them.

Thanks to the internet, selling online has never been easier.

Also, selling products online can be unique because of the massive number of customers you can reach and sell to. In some ways, this evens the playing field, but remember that the millions of potential customers you can reach also have thousands of competitors fighting for their attention online.

So, you have to have a system in mind for selling your product digitally.

This is why I created this ultimate guide, so you have a system in place.

In this story, you’ll learn:

  • Why people buy a product.
  • What drives them to buy in the first place.
  • Where to find your customers and sell.
  • How to create a good perception of your product.
  • What makes a product successful.

So if you want to know how to sell online, you’ve come to the right place. Don’t worry. I will explain the steps and principles in layman terms so you can focus more of your energy on your product. Selling doesn’t have to be difficult once you understand the following principles.

Let’s start.

Sell Emotions

According to this Forbes story on How To Successfully Use Emotion To Sell Your Product Or Service:

Emotions play a role in almost everything we do and every decision we make. And when a marketing campaign captures an emotion, making consumers feel a deeper connection to the product or service the brand is selling, the purchase is more than just a box arriving on their doorstep — it is unboxing a feeling of understanding and community.

Before you start selling your product, ask these questions:

  1. How do I want my customers to feel about my product?
  2. What makes my product so important in their lives?

Before you sell your product, sell a story that will hit your users right in the feels and do this on your website, social media marketing, and ads.

Remember, your product needs to connect with how a user feels, not how a user thinks. Find a way to relate to your users by telling a simple short story.

Emotion > Logic

Also, remember that people are not buying simply because of logic. People mostly buy because of their emotional triggers and responses.

The first step to selling the product isn’t to sell the product, but to sell emotions, and one way you can do this is through storytelling.

Highlight the Main Benefits

Describe what’s the main benefit of your product and communicate it in simple and clear terms. Before people buy your product, they need to know fast what your product does for them.

Are you saving them money? Time? Energy?

What value does it provide? Intellectual? Psychological? Emotional?

Will it make their lives better? In what way?

This is the exact time to tell the logical benefit of your product. Tell your users what they are getting from you and your product. This part needs to be clear enough so that even kids or elderly people will understand it.

One trick is to communicate what it’s called — Ultra Selling Point — and this is done by showcasing the most differential benefit of your product down to its nature. In simple words, your USP must answer the question: What’s special about you that others aren’t?

When you sell a product, make sure the people will understand the main benefits of using your product. Do so by highlighting them in your marketing or advertising efforts.

Show Social Proof

Perhaps one of the most crucial parts of selling anything to someone is showing social proof. Note that this can be the key difference between your customer deciding to buy your product or not to buy it.

Customers will believe what other customers say, like a testimonial, which is a third-party endorsement, and therefore, more will render your product more credible and believable.

Like apps on AppStore have their own ratings from other users or Amazon product reviews, you should also implement your own.

You can get social proof from:

  1. Mentors
  2. Advisors or Consultants
  3. A Customer
  4. Friends

When you have feedbacks, testimonials, or reviews, share them on your social media where your audience or community can find you.

When you have a show of proof, then share them on:

  1. Instagram
  2. Twitter
  3. Facebook

Leverage social proof by sharing it on your social media.

Start Small

The idea of starting small applies in multiple frontiers; startups, small businesses, influencers, digital entrepreneurs, and writers.

In startups, history has shown that there’s a 78% probability of failure if you start with a pretty large audience. Starting small is the standard in Silicon Valley when it comes to startups. This applies to all frontiers.

Why start small

Well, you can’t start big right away, unless you’re a celebrity or famous figure.

Starting small is more realistic, feasible, and manageable. When you start small, you establish yourself easily achievable goals.

Don’t go 0 to 100. Go 0 to 10, then 10–20, then 20–50, and so on. This way, you can easily manage expectations and nail milestones.

For example, let’s say you’re selling a digital course called How to be 50% more productive in the morning. Start by finding the right few people that might benefit from your course — freelancers for example — and connect to them.

  1. Sell your course first to 10 people.

2. Then, you reflect and learn.

3. After, you work on selling it to 20 people.

4. Then, you reflect and learn.

5. Repeat.

A big mistake for an entrepreneur who is just starting is to start with a very large audience. That’s a no-no. The smaller your audience, the higher the chances of scale-up, and the bigger the chances of finding the right users for your product.

Start small and scale accordingly.

Apply the Apple-Esque Pricing

According to Harvard Business Review on Pricing and the Psychology of Consumption,

Costs drive consumption.
People are more likely to consume a product if they’re aware of its cost. This is known as the sunk-cost effect: Consumers feel compelled to use products they’ve paid for to avoid feeling that they’ve wasted their money.

High pricing of product signals not only a high-status feel but also a high-status quality. High prices play more on the psychological side than the logical side.

When people buy a more expensive product, they receive psychological feedback to the mind’s reward system that tells them that they are buying something of high value. This then will start to make the buyers feel good.

Know your worth, raise your prices.

Apply the Apple-Esque pricing strategy.

Good Copywriting and Great Marketing

According to HubSpot in its Copywriting 101 article,

The truth is, good copywriting doesn’t need dressing up. Good copywriting should speak to the reader in human terms.
This isn’t to say you should never celebrate awards or achievements. Just be direct in the way you explain that achievement.

Combine good copywriting with great marketing, and people will come to buy your product left and right. If not, they will connect and ask questions. The point is to engage with your audience and hook them up. This is done with your copywriting and marketing strategies.

Also, note that people talk about a product so much that they forget the marketing side. Marketing can be the key to your product’s momentum and the solution to the critical mass problem. Don’t be hesitant to put some money aside for your marketing efforts. It does make a big difference.

An amazing idea for marketing is to write a short blog about your product where people can read about it. You can write about it on Medium, a blogging platform that has millions of writers in it.

This very simple strategy can guarantee more visibility on the internet, making it more SEO-friendly. The viability of your product lies when a user starts searching your product on Google and what he or she finds on the search results.

Write a good copy and plan great marketing.

A Great Brand Identity and Design

Steve Jobs used to say,

Design is not how a product looks, but how it works.

I think this is pretty much self-explanatory. A good design already brings your product ahead of the game. Most of the time, what attracts people to your product in the first place before anything else, is its design. Either you have an amazing design, or don’t sell in the first place.

Don’t be afraid to take the time to design your product. You can even hire designers to do the job for you. It will be worth every penny. Just make sure you hire the right ones.

One small thing that could be helpful is to do market research of the closest substitutes of your product. The point here is to make sure your brand identity and design are recognizable different from theirs.

You don’t want two of the same looking products in the same space, of course. A very small detail, but it can cost your company a lot in the long term.

Create a great brand identity and a great design.

All of which is mentioned above. Repeat.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3de85eb573aec2fe3a4f8ed910eede22.blob

10x Top Writer on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Startups.

New York, NY
118 followers
Loading

More from Derick David

How One Book Made Mark Cuban Rich And Successful

Who Is Mark Cuban? (For those who don’t know him yet) Mark Cuban is a serial entrepreneur and the owner of the famous professional basketball team, Dallas Mavericks. He made his fortune through the sale of his own startups MicroSolutions and Broadcast.com in the 1990s.Read full story

How To Deal With Burnout And Stress

25% of entrepreneurs felt moderately burned out with 3% felt strongly burned out. Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.Read full story

Why Customer-Centric Entrepreneurs Become So Successful

Adriano Farano, a serial entrepreneur and Silicon Valley pioneer who founded the Netflix of Videojournalism, Watchup, which was then later sold to Plex. He’s also a Knight Fellow at Stanford University, entrepreneur-in-residence, advisor, and mentor at StartX, and has mentored hundreds of students’ startups since 2013.Read full story

The Most Critical Skill You Can Easily Learn Now That Will Be Crucial To Your Future Success

Master this skill once, use it forever. Whether it’s trying to find a job, getting someone to read your blog, selling an app, and/or even asking someone on a date with you, the ultimate goal is to win people over. Regardless of talents, you may have, the inability to come up with a strategy to convert those talents to others will stop you.Read full story

Why Jack Dorsey Is The Most Powerful Man In The Plan

The true predictor of people’s destiny isn’t the government anymore, but it’s corporations like Twitter, Facebook, and Apple. They control everything. Behind all the current world events happening before our very eyes lies a revolution bigger than most people could imagine.Read full story

I’ve Read Elon Musk’s Biography Twice So You Don’t Have To, Here’s What I Learned

Located exactly in my night table lies a book about our society’s one of the, if not, best businessmen, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The story started on one fine evening nearly a month ago, I had a great dinner with my Mom and when finished, I came back to my room.Read full story
New York City, NY

What I Learned From Ex-Facebook Engineer Who Now Raised Nearly $2 Million For His Startup

Ever since I came back from the United States to the Philippines, I felt extremely lost. Although I’m incredibly happy to see my family again, I felt like something was still missing.Read full story

2 Abilities Used By Geniuses To Generate Inventions

Since the turn of the Millenium, we’ve been characterizing and defining genius individuals to discover how their precious minds work. During the times of Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, and Nikola Tesla, people used to commonly say that innovative and genius individuals like them are gifted ones. Well, it depends on how one defines the word gifted.Read full story

6 Questions You Should Ask Before Starting Your Education Startup

In 2030 the global education market is expected to reach $10 trillion. They now call the EdTech industry the next FinTech because of the huge market potential. In traditional ways, education has been very expensive.Read full story

My Life Gets Better Every Time I Listen To Naval Ravikant. Here’s Why.

You’re born, you have a whole set of sensory experiences and stimulations and lights and colors and sounds, and then you die. ve stumbled upon this very interesting guy a few months ago when I decided to watch a Joe Rogan podcast episode, which was recommended to me by a friend at the time.Read full story

The Easiest Way To 7 Figures— And A Lot of People Still Think It’s A Scam

What would I tell to my younger self? Ideally, my 16-year-old self?. A lot, but sometimes the best things in life must be experienced first hand before you think you understand it. Nowadays, people want to be millionaires or even billionaires and you see these people all over social media, especially Twitter.Read full story

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Rise And Fall Of The Uber Founder

Everyone talks about the principles and how-to of the startup world, but few people find the realistic, accurate, and real-world applicable techniques that actually can make a difference in your entrepreneurial career.Read full story

The Greatest Therapist We Know: Mom

2020 has been an outlier of a year. It’s been rough, tiring, and challenging. Hey, thank yourself for getting through it and maybe this year came to teach us all something. We all know that the greatest learnings in life come from harsh experiences and lessons are everywhere you look. Unlike how social media has made us believe, life isn’t always beautiful and perfect, as a matter of fact, nothing in this world is perfect.Read full story

18 Pieces of Advice For An 18-year-old Startup Founder — Twitter Thread

An 18-year-old startup founder, Saira Ashraf posted on Twitter a few weeks back asking the Twitterverse of entrepreneurs what sort of “startup advice” would they give an 18-year-old version of themselves.Read full story

8 Lessons From Second-Time Founders That Will Help Build Your First Startup

A couple of weeks ago, I was in my own dedicated workspace at WeWork in Manila planning the next goals for my education startup. As I do the planning, a question crossed my mind.Read full story

How I Leveraged These 4 Mental Models To Make My Writing More Profitable

You’ve probably heard of mental models. Chances are, you know the term, but aren’t exactly aware of its definition. Mental models are your thought process about how something works in the real world. You can think of it as a system or a blueprint of how something would turn out in real life.Read full story

4 Hard Truths You Need To Accept In Order To Become A Great Entrepreneur

When you read the definition of entrepreneurship, you find lots of references for taking risks, risk of loss, greater than normal risk, and so on. I fundamentally disagree. Being an entrepreneur reduces risk. You are not employed or paid at the whim of a boss. You control your destiny, your upside, your opportunities, your time, and your career. — Mac Lackey, five-time startup founder of companies like Mountain Khakis, the Ettain Group, and Kyck.Read full story

Why Choosing To Be Happy Is Choosing To Be Smart

Everyone thinks they’re smarter than the average person. They probably are right, but chances are, they’re really not. But I’m not here to criticize or judge, instead, I want to show the ways you can become smart in today’s society.Read full story

What Jordan Peterson Can Teach You About Writing

If you want to learn how to think, you should learn how to write. — Jordan Peterson. When asked by his students at the University of Toronto, Jordan Peterson, the infamous author of “12 Rules For Life”, said that the best thing he can teach to a person is to learn how to write.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy