The Ultimate Guide To Selling Your Product Online

There’s no secret recipe for selling a product online. You need to build a system that you can use as a guide to understanding the mechanics. Learning how to sell online can be time-consuming. You have to figure out what products to sell, where to source them, and how to sell them so people would want them.

Thanks to the internet, selling online has never been easier.

Also, selling products online can be unique because of the massive number of customers you can reach and sell to. In some ways, this evens the playing field, but remember that the millions of potential customers you can reach also have thousands of competitors fighting for their attention online.

So, you have to have a system in mind for selling your product digitally.

This is why I created this ultimate guide, so you have a system in place.

In this story, you’ll learn:

Why people buy a product.

What drives them to buy in the first place.

Where to find your customers and sell.

How to create a good perception of your product.

What makes a product successful.

So if you want to know how to sell online, you’ve come to the right place. Don’t worry. I will explain the steps and principles in layman terms so you can focus more of your energy on your product. Selling doesn’t have to be difficult once you understand the following principles.

Let’s start.

Sell Emotions

According to this Forbes story on How To Successfully Use Emotion To Sell Your Product Or Service :

Emotions play a role in almost everything we do and every decision we make. And when a marketing campaign captures an emotion, making consumers feel a deeper connection to the product or service the brand is selling, the purchase is more than just a box arriving on their doorstep — it is unboxing a feeling of understanding and community.

Before you start selling your product, ask these questions:

How do I want my customers to feel about my product? What makes my product so important in their lives?

Before you sell your product, sell a story that will hit your users right in the feels and do this on your website, social media marketing, and ads.

Remember, your product needs to connect with how a user feels, not how a user thinks. Find a way to relate to your users by telling a simple short story.

Emotion > Logic

Also, remember that people are not buying simply because of logic. People mostly buy because of their emotional triggers and responses.

The first step to selling the product isn’t to sell the product, but to sell emotions, and one way you can do this is through storytelling.

Highlight the Main Benefits

Describe what’s the main benefit of your product and communicate it in simple and clear terms. Before people buy your product, they need to know fast what your product does for them.

Are you saving them money? Time? Energy?

What value does it provide? Intellectual? Psychological? Emotional?

Will it make their lives better? In what way?

This is the exact time to tell the logical benefit of your product. Tell your users what they are getting from you and your product. This part needs to be clear enough so that even kids or elderly people will understand it.

One trick is to communicate what it’s called — Ultra Selling Point — and this is done by showcasing the most differential benefit of your product down to its nature. In simple words, your USP must answer the question: What’s special about you that others aren’t?

When you sell a product, make sure the people will understand the main benefits of using your product. Do so by highlighting them in your marketing or advertising efforts.

Show Social Proof

Perhaps one of the most crucial parts of selling anything to someone is showing social proof. Note that this can be the key difference between your customer deciding to buy your product or not to buy it.

Customers will believe what other customers say, like a testimonial, which is a third-party endorsement, and therefore, more will render your product more credible and believable.

Like apps on AppStore have their own ratings from other users or Amazon product reviews, you should also implement your own.

You can get social proof from:

Mentors Advisors or Consultants A Customer Friends

When you have feedbacks, testimonials, or reviews, share them on your social media where your audience or community can find you.

When you have a show of proof, then share them on:

Instagram Twitter Facebook

Leverage social proof by sharing it on your social media.

Start Small

The idea of starting small applies in multiple frontiers; startups, small businesses, influencers, digital entrepreneurs, and writers.

In startups, history has shown that there’s a 78% probability of failure if you start with a pretty large audience. Starting small is the standard in Silicon Valley when it comes to startups. This applies to all frontiers.

Why start small

Well, you can’t start big right away, unless you’re a celebrity or famous figure.

Starting small is more realistic, feasible, and manageable. When you start small, you establish yourself easily achievable goals.

Don’t go 0 to 100. Go 0 to 10, then 10–20, then 20–50, and so on. This way, you can easily manage expectations and nail milestones.

For example, let’s say you’re selling a digital course called How to be 50% more productive in the morning. Start by finding the right few people that might benefit from your course — freelancers for example — and connect to them.

Sell your course first to 10 people.

2. Then, you reflect and learn.

3. After, you work on selling it to 20 people.

4. Then, you reflect and learn.

5. Repeat.

A big mistake for an entrepreneur who is just starting is to start with a very large audience. That’s a no-no. The smaller your audience, the higher the chances of scale-up, and the bigger the chances of finding the right users for your product.

Start small and scale accordingly.

Apply the Apple-Esque Pricing

According to Harvard Business Review on Pricing and the Psychology of Consumption ,

Costs drive consumption.

People are more likely to consume a product if they’re aware of its cost. This is known as the sunk-cost effect: Consumers feel compelled to use products they’ve paid for to avoid feeling that they’ve wasted their money.

High pricing of product signals not only a high-status feel but also a high-status quality. High prices play more on the psychological side than the logical side.

When people buy a more expensive product, they receive psychological feedback to the mind’s reward system that tells them that they are buying something of high value. This then will start to make the buyers feel good.

Know your worth, raise your prices.

Apply the Apple-Esque pricing strategy.

Good Copywriting and Great Marketing

According to HubSpot in its Copywriting 101 article ,

The truth is, good copywriting doesn’t need dressing up. Good copywriting should speak to the reader in human terms.

This isn’t to say you should never celebrate awards or achievements. Just be direct in the way you explain that achievement.

Combine good copywriting with great marketing, and people will come to buy your product left and right. If not, they will connect and ask questions. The point is to engage with your audience and hook them up. This is done with your copywriting and marketing strategies.

Also, note that people talk about a product so much that they forget the marketing side. Marketing can be the key to your product’s momentum and the solution to the critical mass problem. Don’t be hesitant to put some money aside for your marketing efforts. It does make a big difference.

An amazing idea for marketing is to write a short blog about your product where people can read about it. You can write about it on Medium, a blogging platform that has millions of writers in it.

This very simple strategy can guarantee more visibility on the internet, making it more SEO-friendly. The viability of your product lies when a user starts searching your product on Google and what he or she finds on the search results.

Write a good copy and plan great marketing.

A Great Brand Identity and Design

Steve Jobs used to say,

Design is not how a product looks, but how it works.

I think this is pretty much self-explanatory. A good design already brings your product ahead of the game. Most of the time, what attracts people to your product in the first place before anything else, is its design. Either you have an amazing design, or don’t sell in the first place.

Don’t be afraid to take the time to design your product. You can even hire designers to do the job for you. It will be worth every penny. Just make sure you hire the right ones.

One small thing that could be helpful is to do market research of the closest substitutes of your product. The point here is to make sure your brand identity and design are recognizable different from theirs.

You don’t want two of the same looking products in the same space, of course. A very small detail, but it can cost your company a lot in the long term.

Create a great brand identity and a great design.

All of which is mentioned above. Repeat.

