Turn of Events in Controversial Arrest in Rock Hill, SC

We don't often see this happen in police related cases that are controversial concerning police brutatlity but a rare turn of events just happened in a controversiasl arrest in Rock Hill, South Carolina this week. According to Greg Suskin of WSOCTV Channel 9 News, the Rock Hill Police Department is now pressing charges against the arresting officer, Jonathan Moreno, of Travis Price for his actions.

Travis Price was arrested on June 23, 2021 after Price arrived on the scene of the arrest of his brother, Ricky Price. An altercation insued between Ricky Price and the police officers, along with Travis Price and the police officers. Live video was released onto Facebook by onlookers who described the officer's actions towards Ricky and Travis Price as police brutality.

Greg Suskin, who covers breaking news in the York, Chester and Lancaster counties of South Carolina for WSOCTIV Channel 9 News station, announced on July 8, 2021 that Solicitor Kevin Brackett has decided to drop all charges against Travis Price, and instead fire the arresting officer Jonathan Moreno and charge Moreno with third degree assault and battery after body cam footage released showed an unneccessary use of force and failure to de-esculate the situation at hand between Ricky Price, Travis Price and the officers on the scene. Ricky Price's charges remain active.

You can check out the body cam footage here courtesy of Greg Suskin of WSOCTV: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KfJuKcRequ1FM1AyhFmvqskM8CxV3csM?fbclid=IwAR16-bqEkPZQkfywrXjJe7YGYXTXBP5cu6--ip_tlvmL7SwxD93AAEFfzxc

I will keep you posted on this developing story as we hope for a good and justified outcome from this chain of events.

