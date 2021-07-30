What is Micro Funding?

Micro funding can be defined as raising funds from social media as well as media websites for a specific purpose. Actually, micro-funding is a common practice nowadays.

People and organizations prefer micro-funding to direct donations. This may be due to viral involvement as well as peer pressure.

Most people are also not willing to remove large sums of donations. Such social media platforms have teamed up with various social websites to make micro-funding more effective.

These sites are effective in attracting many people including small donors. By attracting many small donors, it is possible to get lots of funds unlike rallying behind few large donors.

These social media platforms include Twitter and YouTube. Currently, Facebook is also being used. There are also many blogs that are viable. Through the websites, an ad is posted in which small donors can click and proceed with donations.

The advert can be posted by any organization in need of micro-funding. The advert is usually posted online and help is sought from small donators. By just posting your story online, the company will be in a good position to receive all the funds needed.

Small donators can browse the website, read the entire story and make donations.

How does Micro funding work?

Most people actually do not know how micro-funding works. Firstly, look for sites that are greatly in need of financial support.

There are various categories you can choose from. A good example is organizations that feed orphans. Orphans experience hard life due to a lack of basic necessities.

After reading the storyline, you will be requested to donate. Making donations comes from somebody’s heart and it is very enjoyable.

Donators’ needs and personalities are very paramount. It is said that ‘Giving has more blessings than receiving’.

Making small donations is very rewarding. Small donators who are involved in micro-funding come from various sources.

These may include local charities. These organizations help in allocating individuals who are greatly in need of financial assistance.

Such agencies are also responsible for posting stories about the vulnerable that need helps on various social channels and websites.

Every person is heartily welcome to participate during donation. The donations are made via Google checkout to reach these charitable organizations.

Other use cases

Micro funding has been employed in raising funds for many years. Due to economic melt-down, small donations are not enough.

This has made charitable organizations spread their wings even to big donators. Micro funding is one of the best ways to ensure the economic growth of a country.

Most of the organizations hosting micro-funding are authorized to do so.

However, there are various unscrupulous internet dealers who pretend to do so. Such dealers will use unauthorized sites to post their stories.

You should watch out for such sites. There are also some online fundraising programs adapted when hosting micro-funding.

Organizations also offer tools for the potential donators to avoid any inconveniences.

Occasionally, these organizations may sell tickets as well as other consumer products to attract donators. There are also various risk mitigation strategies applied so that donators feel secured.

