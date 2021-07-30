Quarter-Life Angst and How to Deal With It

Photo by Mad Rabbit Tattoo on Unsplash

If I had a therapist this would be my first question. I’d walk in, plot down on the couch, and let it roll:

‘Okay, Doc, I’m intelligent, I work hard, I know people, I have good ideas. Why haven’t I amounted to anything? Why am I not successful?’

I turned 30 this year, and while I tried to ignore the significance of a number, it was difficult knowing I ticked off another decade of my life without much to show for it.

These feelings are not uncommon for Millennials. We’re frustrated about our futures , we’re still living with our parents, we’re encumbered by disproportionate amounts of student debt .

Many of us 20 to 30-somethings thought we would have everything figured out by now. We have the agency to change our lives, but what’s holding us back?

Well, I’ve thought a lot about this since turning 30 and I don’t think it’s something holding us back. I think our frustrations are rooted in something much deeper.

And the solution might be simpler than we realize.

What Exactly is Success?

Sergey Faldin recently wrote about his frustrations with success, or lack thereof. However, he saw chasing success through a different lens:

I was solving a problem that had no solution.

When you personally define success, what does it look like for you? Is it money? Recognition? More freedom? Everyone will have a different answer, but everyone’s answer will have a common thread:

Chasing success is an unsolvable problem — there is no end, no apex, no conquerable foe. Only the question: What’s next?

I’m young, smart, and hardworking and I’m not “successful” because what I have now isn’t enough for my primate brain. I need more because survival instincts dictate that I need more.

Winston Churchill is often misquoted for saying: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Turns out that isn’t true. Not the courage to continue part, just the fact that Churchill never said those words. He did, however, have these words for the students of the University of Miami in 1946:

“No boy or girl should ever be disheartened by lack of success in their youth but should diligently and faithfully continue to persevere and make up for lost time.”

What Churchill is getting at here is something deeper. He’s suggesting that it is quite possible our frustration doesn’t stem from lack of success, but rather, from lost time.

So does changing how we view time change our outlook on success? I think so.

It’s Easier to Be a Pessimist

Humans are a tiny blip in the universe’s existence. But we never see it that way. Instead, we take our even shorter amount of time here on Earth and extrapolate that things aren’t great, ever. Let’s take a test.

Go to your nearest sink and turn on the hot tap. Does hot water come out? Find a light switch, does it work on command? Does a truck take away your garbage once a week? Are you reading these words on a device connected to trillions of bits of knowledge? Are you vaccinated against diseases that used to plague (pardon the pun) human existence for centuries?

I hate to break it to you, but you’re pretty darn lucky to be alive right now.

I know it doesn’t seem like it. There will always be opportunities for improvement. But if you can’t appreciate our species advancements over the past few centuries, there is no way you will learn to appreciate your own personal advancements.

It’s easier to be pessimistic about the world because it doesn’t require us to look back very far. The same applies to how we view our own individual lives.

It’s easier to throw our hands up in the air and give up at the first sign of adversity than to acknowledge that having said problem might be a symptom of success (why do you think wealthy people complain the most about taxes?).

Yeah, things might be tough for you now, but have you considered how far you’ve come? Once you’ve learned to look back, then it’s time to look forward.

Are We Crazy to Dream?

So what am I saying here? I’m saying our perception of success coupled with our pessimistic view of life blinds us to reality.

I don’t know you, but statistically speaking, there is a high probability you are a human being capable of visualizing a better life for yourself and going after said life.

Even if you don’t possess the necessary skills now, I’m willing to bet you have the necessary skills to learn and improve.

You have the agency to change your life. You have enough skills to start somewhere. So are you crazy to dream?

Heck no. All that’s holding you back is the inertia of doing nothing at all. And if physics has taught us anything, a tiny push is all it takes to get the ball rolling.

Make This More Than a Pep Talk

I realize this article may just be a pep talk for myself. They are words I need to hear. What matters now is what you and I will do with them.

It’s not enough to read a punchy self-help article and be on our way. What can we do right now to take a small step forward? Is it sending that cold email? Is it writing the first paragraph of that novel? Is it saying “no” to that one thing (or person) holding you back?

Don’t waste this opportunity. Who knows how much time we have left to make up for the time we’ve already lost.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.