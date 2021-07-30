How to Be a Great Public Speaker

Public speaking is a skill that I believe, everyone should possess.

This is because even if it is just once in your life you might be required to speak to a gathering of people. No matter how small the group is, it is still a form of public speaking.

Before we look at the aspects revolving around good public speaking, it is important to remember that above all confidence is the key element.

You may forget everything else about public speaking, but without confidence, you will not be able to do anything significant.

Having enough confidence, on the other hand, can ensure that you keep in mind all other aspects required when speaking publicly.

Natural confidence

To some individuals, public speaking comes naturally. This has something to do with the key element we have mentioned in the first paragraph.

These individuals usually have a boatload of confidence.

For those who are not so comfortable with speaking publicly the first thing they should do is to gain confidence in themselves.

This is something that the individual has to cultivate on their own because confidence comes from within.

Practice, practice, practice

Another way to gain confidence to speak publicly can be by practicing what you will say so that you’ll know what to say.

When you have what you are going to say locked down and memorized you can be more confident as you are sure you won’t look like a complete idiot before everybody.

This is the main fear people have about speaking publicly, embarrassment.

When you are afraid you will embarrass yourself, you will obviously feel extremely unconfident.

Now that it is clear how to and how not to muster confidence, let us move on to other aspects.

Voice projection is key

To be a great public speaker, your audience must hear you. It is useless to gain all that confidence that will enable you to address a multitude when you cannot simply be heard.

Voice projection is therefore a key aspect of public speaking. In order to be clearly heard you need to project your voice adequately.

This is something that is not too difficult to master and can be achieved by a bit of practice before the actual public speaking session.

Know your audience

The tips written above are all great for public speaking, however, no matter how confident you or how well you project your voice, if you don’t talk about something which the audience is interested in hearing, you might as well have been unconfident and inaudible in the first place.

Public speaking is not only about proving that you can speak in front of a crowd. You must have something meaningful to say.

Of course, everyone in their right mind will have a good topic and even better content to relay. In spite of this, there are factors that lead them to give a poor speech.

The most important is poor articulation. Such an effect can be corrected by having notes and structuring your speech such that it possesses a chronological low of ideas that your readers can understand.

