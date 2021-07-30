Country hitmaker Jordan Davis moonlights as shark researcher

Deborah Evans Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JqTB_0b8MdYvM00
Jordan Davis helps measure 17ft great white shark Nukumi off the coast of Nova Scotia.Photo credit: Chris Ross

By Deborah Evans Price

Though Jordan Davis’ new single, “Buy Dirt” might make people label him a land lover, the truth is the Shreveport, LA native has always had a love for the sea. Even while building a successful country music career with such hits as “Almost Maybes,” “Singles You Up” and “Take it From Me,” Davis has found time to participate in shark tagging expeditions with Ocearch, an organization that collects marine data and works to protect sharks.

“Thank goodness for social media,” Davis tells News Break. “I’m not a huge social media guy but this is one of the cool things that has come out of that. Through social media, I reached out to Chris Fischer, who is a founder of Ocearch, and told him I loved what he was doing and if there is any way I could get involved I would love to. He got right back to me and we formed a great friendship. I’m looking forward to getting back out on the ship soon.”

Though he’s anxious to get back out to sea, Davis has plenty keeping him busy on dry land. He recently released “Buy Dirt,” featuring Luke Bryan, and the single is getting rave reviews for its thoughtful message about what is truly important in life. The song is the centerpiece of Davis’ new eight-song Buy Dirt EP that is further solidifying his status as one of country music’s most accomplished new artists. In 2018, Davis released his debut album, Home State, which spawned three consecutive No. 1 hits “Slow Dance in A Parking Lot,” “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me.” His latest hit, “Almost Maybes” looks to be headed for the summit as well.

Davis has amassed numerous accolades, among them being named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist in 2018 and Country Aircheck/Mediabase’s Most Heard New Artist the same year. In 2019, he won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. The talented singer/songwriter has also accumulated over two billion streams worldwide and counting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JrrE_0b8MdYvM00
Jordan DavisPhoto credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

After being sidelined by the pandemic, Davis is back on the road this summer headlining his Buy Dirt Tour with special guests Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter as opening acts. He will also be joining Kane Brown this fall on his Blessed and Free Tour. “It’s kind of tough to put into words how it felt that first time,” he says of getting back before a live audience again recently. “People were just eager to see a live show, to feel a kick drum live and to hear live guitars. And I know for us, we didn’t want to get off stage. I think we played 30 minutes longer than we were supposed to. It was a pretty special night.”

When he’s not making music, Davis, who has a degree in Environmental Science from LSU, loves to spend his time outdoors. Prior to pursuing a music career, he worked as an environmental consultant. “I’ve always had a passion for the outdoors,” Davis says. “I love to hunt and fish, and as a guy who hunts and fishes, it’s my job to make sure we maintain a stable population of fish and in doing that, maintaining the white shark population which is what Ocearch does. I don’t think we realize how important the white shark population is to all species, tuna, snapper and grouper.”

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, always a highlight of summertime television, celebrates its 33rd anniversary this year. The Nat Geo Channel expanded their programming this summer to an exciting six weeks of Shark Fest. It seems the public fascination with the predators has never been higher, but Davis is not the kind of guy to sit home on his couch and just watch. Thus far, he’s been on four Ocearch expeditions, including a November 2020 trip to Nova Scotia on board the M/V OCEARCH to assist with the sampling and tagging of a 17 ft. 3,500 lb.great white shark named Nukumi. “Technically I am a scientist. They had a scientist fall out of an expedition and my buddy Chris reached out and was like, ‘Hey man, you have a degree, we can clear you through this as a working member of Ocearch, so for three days I was an employee of Ocearch,” he says. “We tagged the Nukumi a little south of Nova Scotia. As a fisherman, it was the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s definitely a memory that I’m always going to remember and a really special thing. I’m grateful that I was there on the ship that day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsvka_0b8MdYvM00
Jordan DavisPhoto credit: Chris Ross

So just how do you catch a 3,500 lb. great white shark? “There’s no reeling in 3500 lbs. of shark,” Davis says with a grin. “It’s a traditional catch and release method, but instead of a rod it’s caught on a buoy and then the boat is able to bring it in, which is actually less stress on the shark. You control it more. You’re not fighting it as hard as with a rod and reel and they just don’t make a rod and reel big enough to catch a shark that size. The whole process is so efficient and streamlined. From the transport of the shark to the lift, they are in total control of the shark. It’s crazy to watch these massive fish do exactly what Chris and Captain Brett McBride say. It’s almost like they are talking to them saying, ‘Hey, this is only going to take seven or eight minutes and we’ll be out of your hair. You’ll be free swimming and back to normal.’ It’s amazing to watch.”

It was a bucket list moment for Davis who has caught other large fish, but nothing like a great white. “I’ve caught tuna. I’ve caught a marlin, but I thought if I could catch a great white shark that would be pretty cool, and Chris allowed me to do it. I’ve been with them when they’ve tagged four sharks and the first three that we tagged were off the coast of Virginia. I think the biggest one was 4 ft., so when the Nukumi came and I saw just the distance between the dorsal and tail fin, I was just like this is a massive shark! And then I started sensing the crew kind of, it just felt different. It felt different than any shark I’d seen tagged. Then when we got on the lift and we are looking at a 40-50 year old mature white shark and every bit of 3,500 lbs. I’ve never had a rush like that in the outdoors in my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXBzg_0b8MdYvM00
Osearch founder Chris Fischer (left) and Jordan DavisPhoto credit: Chris Ross

Davis says watching the team gather data so quickly and efficiently was eye opening. “They apply the tag, pulled samples,” he says. “The science team got out there and did their job. It was under 10 minutes and then we’re standing on the dock, the lift is going back down and we’re giving hugs and high-fives as she’s swimming off. It gives me chill bumps thinking about it. It’s something that I just never thought was possible, but Ocearch does it so well and it’s really a special thing to see.”

Though Davis is used to being in charge when it comes to his music career, he admits he relishes being just one of the guys when working on ship. “I’m there as an extra set of hands,” he smiles. “I’m basically taking directions, which is kind of cool. When we do music, we show up and you’re the guy playing that night. Everybody is kind of answering to you which sounds terrible, but it’s your show. So it’s kind of fun for me to go out on the ship where I’m the low guy on the totem pole saying, ‘Hey guys, I’m here to help out, whatever I can do just let me know.’ And I’ve got an 18-year-old marine biologist telling me, ‘Hey, get out of the way, dude. I need this space right here.”

Even though he’s low man on the totem pole at sea, Davis is just thrilled to be part of the expeditions and says tagging sharks is a thrill he’ll never get over. “I’m very grateful to Ocearch for allowing me to be out there,” he says. “We’re trying to work out a time where I can go out again for a couple of days. Chris is a good buddy of mine and anytime I see a gap in my schedule, I usually text him and he bends over backwards to make it work. So I’m pretty fired up about getting back out soon.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b10c079ff46994cbb4e02dc8e33317e9.blob

Being a journalist is like having a special license to explore the world, and I've found over the years there's no place I love exploring more than Nashville, Tennessee! After decades in Music City, I'm still finding new people and places that fascinate me. Join me on the journey!

Nashville, TN
86 followers
Loading

More from Deborah Evans Price

Nashville, TN

Charlie Daniels’ legacy lives on with duets album and upcoming volunteer jam

July 6th marked a year since the legendary Charlie Daniels passed away following a stroke, but his memory lives on with the re-release of Charlie Daniels & Friends—Duets, a 19-track collection that features Daniels with Vince Gill, Brenda Lee, Montgomery Gentry, Dolly Parton, John Berry, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson and many others. His considerable legacy will also be celebrated Aug. 18 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels featuring more than two dozen performers, among them Tritt, 38 Special, Rhett Akins, Alabama, Big & Rich, The Marshall Tucker Band, Keb’ Mo,’ Ricky Skaggs, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and Chris Young.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Jason Aldean, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Morgan Wallen Join Luke Bryan as He Rocks Nashville

Luke Bryan at Nashville's Bridgestone ArenaPhoto credit: Ethan Helms. Fans who attended Luke Bryan’s sold-out show Friday night (July 30) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena got much more than expected as Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Morgan Wallen took the stage as surprise guests. The camaraderie was palpable as the foursome served up up their hits and shared beers with the audience. Bryan promised the fans a party to remember and he more than delivered.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

RomaDrama Live! Brings stars and fans together at The Factory this weekend

During the pandemic while everyone was stuck at home under quarantine, television was a welcome friend to many. For those with a particular affinity for The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix and other avenues serving up romantic fare, RomaDrama Live! is just the ticket. The event will bring fans face to face with their favorite film and TV stars as well as screenwriters and producers. Brittany Bristow, Trevor Donovan, Karen Schaler and Rob Mayes, are among those who will be at The Factory in Franklin, TN July 30th through August 1st for meet and greets, autograph sessions, celebrity panels and other activities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Newsboys, Skillet, Joe Nichols Among Acts Headlining Lifest at Johnny Cash’s Former Bon Aqua Farm

Live music is back! Lecrae, Ledger, Newsboys, Joe Nichols, Skillet, Michael W. Smith and Matthew West are among the artists who will be performing at the Lifest Music City festival July 29-31 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua, TN.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Jason Crabb Starts New Chapter with Jay DeMarcus on Red Street Records

In this day of instant gratification, music fans can’t wait to get new songs from their favorite artists and Grammy winner Jason Crabb is ready and willing to accommodate. Crabb has delivered Just as I Am, a five-song EP that gives fans a taste of the new music he’s been working on with Jay DeMarcus for Red Street Records.Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

The Bellamy Brothers and Dennis Quaid Team to Revive Classic Billy Swan Hit

From left: Howard Bellamy, Dennis Quaid and David BellamyPhoto credit: Derrek Kupish, dkupish productions. Unexpected collaborations often produce the most fun and engaging musical treats. And it’s that sense of creative adventure that permeates every note on “I Can Help,” a revival of the chart-topping Billy Swan hit recorded by country music legends the Bellamy Brothers and acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Elle King Dishes on Duetting with Miranda Lambert, Impending Motherhood and Touring with Chris Stapleton

In less than a decade Elle King has emerged as one of contemporary music’s most creative chameleons, an impressive talent who has topped the rock, alternative, adult pop and country charts with a distinctive sound that has earned her a legion of devoted fans. This summer she’s moving further into country territory by touring with Chris Stapleton and releasing a rousing duet with pal Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” via a new partnership with RCA Records and Sony Music Nashville.Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Wows Crowd at Bridgestone Arena with 50th Anniversary Tour Launch

Alabama's Randy Owen (left) and Teddy Gentry on stage July 2 at Bridgestone Arena in NashvillePhoto credit: Rick Diamond. After a two-year delay Alabama finally took the stage for their highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Tour Friday night (July 2) at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena, and it was well worth the wait. The capacity crowd was on its feet for most of the show loudly singing along to such beloved hits as “Mountain Music,” “Feels So Right,” “Love in the First Degree,” “Tennessee River” and “Born Country.”Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Lee Greenwood Reflects on Writing “God Bless the U.S.A.” and the Patriotic Anthem’s Enduring Impact

Every July 4th as Americans celebrate Independence Day, there’s one song that always seems to provide the perfect soundtrack for the fireworks, food and festivities. Lee Greenwood’s beloved hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” is synonymous with patriotism and has been a perennial favorite ever since it first hit the charts in 1984.Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

"Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage" Launches on Circle Network

Big Kenny, left, and Charlie Pennachio of Big Kenny's Crank It Up GaragePhoto Courtesy of Wortman Works. It’s no secret country boys love cars so a TV show about outrageous vehicles hosted by one of country music’s most colorful performers sounds like a match made in hillbilly heaven, and indeed it is. Debuting July 8 on the Circle Network, “Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage” finds hosts Big Kenny and his pal/producer Charlie Pennachio introducing viewers to some of the most unusual vehicles in America.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Superspeedway Welcomes NASCAR Back to Nashville

Nashville SuperspeedwayPhoto credit: Kinrade Photography. As people are emerging and getting back to normal life after the pandemic, many favorite restaurants and music venues are once again welcoming crowds, but for race lovers in Music City there’s been no greater cause for celebration than NASCAR returning to the Nashville Superspeedway.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Gibson Garage Opens in Nashville

Nashville’s reputation as Music City USA has been further bolstered by the opening of a guitar lovers paradise. Located in the heart of downtown, Gibson Garage celebrates the unique history of the 127-year-old American instrument company while also offering locals and out of town visitors a place to shop and play.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Opry NextStage Shines Spotlight on Developing Country Artists

For rising country talent Hailey Whitters, her first visit to the Grand Ole Opry was a life changing moment. So to be selected as the inaugural artist spotlighted in the re-launched Opry NextStage program is a full circle moment for the Iowa native.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Brittney Spencer on the Joys and Struggles of Carving Her Own Path in Country Music

The last few years have been interesting for country music. First there was public outcry over the dearth of females being played on country radio stations and more recently the lack of artists of color has become a hot button issue. As a black woman in country music, singer/songwriter Brittney Spencer has had a tougher road than most aspiring artists, but the Baltimore native isn’t focused on the obstacles, just how she plans to overcome them.Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Tenille Townes and More Join Ty Herndon’s Concert for Love & Acceptance

When Ty Herndon launched the first Concert for Love & Acceptance in 2015, he was hopeful the event would help change lives. Now six years later, as he prepares for this year’s event on June 30, the singer/songwriter/philanthropist can’t believe how much the event has grown, and he’s even proud of the growing pains.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy