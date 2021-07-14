Nashville, TN

The Bellamy Brothers and Dennis Quaid Team to Revive Classic Billy Swan Hit

Deborah Evans Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9XsF_0av9heMr00
From left: Howard Bellamy, Dennis Quaid and David BellamyPhoto credit: Derrek Kupish, dkupish productions

By Deborah Evans Price

Unexpected collaborations often produce the most fun and engaging musical treats. And it’s that sense of creative adventure that permeates every note on “I Can Help,” a revival of the chart-topping Billy Swan hit recorded by country music legends the Bellamy Brothers and acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid.

The trio celebrated the song’s release on the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night (July 10) before a packed crowd at the iconic venue. “Growing up their music was just part of the fabric of my life,” Quaid, a longtime Bellamy Brothers fan, tells News Break backstage at the Opry following their performance. “They are wide open. They are fun. They are unpretentious. They are just real, and they still are. They were back then, and they still are.”

Howard and David Bellamy are well known for such hits as “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” “Redneck Girl,” “Old Hippie” and “Let Your Love Flow,” a No. 1 hit in 1976 that became an international sensation. “I Can Help” is the first single from their upcoming Covers from the Brothers, slated for release this fall. The Bellamys have recorded more than 50 albums of original material, and this marks the first time they’ve recorded an album of cover tunes.

“Back in Germany a few years ago they talked us into doing a few covers,” David Bellamy says. “We said we’d never do it. We didn’t want to do covers, but we did a couple things and they turned out pretty good. They wanted us to do ‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.’ Now to us, that’s a song you shouldn’t mess with. The Righteous Brothers did it right the first time, but we did it anyway and it turned out pretty good.”

That was the spark that led to Covers from the Brothers. “Before the Bellamy Brothers we were in another band. We’ve done all these old songs,” Howard Bellamy shares as the duo relaxes backstage in their dressing room at the Opry. “Back then you didn’t get a gig or hired if you didn’t do cover tunes. You had to play three sets a night and we’ve done all these things. It was a great musical era back then and this was a really fun project.”

In addition to “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling,” the Bellamys cover Joe South’s 1969 classic “Games People Play,” an obscure Everly Brothers’ song “Devoted to You,” Paul Davis’ “Ride ’Em Cowboy” and Charlie Rich’s 1973 hit “The Most Beautiful Girl.” “We toured with Charlie for many, many dates, when that song was peaking, so it’s always been a really favorite song of mine and another song you wouldn’t think anybody would touch,” David says. “It sounds like the Bellamy Brothers, but you can’t vary those old songs too much. You’ve got to keep all those signature licks and things because that’s the identity of it.”

They did add their own flair to key tracks including a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” that features steel guitar and a reggae version of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” Fiddler Jenee Fleenor, who won the 2019 CMA Award for Musician of the Year, joins the Bellamys on the old Delaney & Bonnie tune “Never Ending Song of Love.” “We’ve got Jenee on fiddle and she sings with us. It’s amazing how her voice works with us,” Howard says. “It’s like a sister.”

In considering special guests for the project, the Bellamys decided to recruit Quaid because they thought he’d bring a rockabilly swagger to “I Can Help.” Both acts have the same publicist, Scott Adkins of Nashville-based Adkins Publicity, who helped them connect. “We did it out at Ben Isaacs,’” David says of recording the song and video in Nashville at the studio owned by Isaacs, a member of the Dove Award winning gospel group The Isaacs. “It was real cool. Dennis said, ‘Hey I’ve got Billy on the phone here. He said good luck on the track.’”

The Billy that Quaid was speaking with was Rockabilly Hall of Famer Billy Swan, who had a crossover hit with “I Can Help” in 1974 when it topped both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts becoming his signature song. “Billy was really thrilled we recorded his song. I became friends with him during Great Balls of Fire. He was part of all that, the making of the music and everything,” Quaid says of the 1989 film about the life of the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis. Quaid portrayed Lewis and Swan produced music for the film.

The Bellamys produced “I Can Help” and Derrek Kupish of dkupish productions filmed a video to accompany the release of the single. “We were actually recording the same time we were doing the video,” Quaid says. “It was all happening basically all at once. We did the video and the song that quick. It just comes off real and it has a charm to it, I think.”

The Bellamy Brothers live on a Florida ranch that has been in their family for decades. They chronicle life at home and on the road in their TV series “Honky Tonk Ranch,” which airs or the Circle Network. They filmed backstage at the Opry with Quaid for an upcoming episode.

“It’s a very welcoming place,” Quaid says of performing on the Grand Ole Opry. “That’s one thing I didn’t realize before I played here because you have the jitters when you are going out to play the Opry, but you can really feel a lot of love in the audience. They are very attentive, and they listen. They are right there in the moment with you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktAST_0av9heMr00
The Bellamy Brothers and Dennis QuaidCredit: Derek Kupish, dkupish productions

In addition to performing with the Bellamys, Quaid had a connection to another of the night’s performers. Multi-platinum selling Christian band MercyMe closed the show. The band is well known for the hit “I Can Only Imagine,” which lead singer Bart Millard wrote about his father. The song was turned into a hit film, and Quaid portrayed Millard’s father in the movie. “It’s like my life is playing out on the Opry stage,” Quaid said with his signature grin as MercyMe started their performance.

Quaid, who bought a home in Nashville back in February, has been recording a gospel album set for release later in 2021. This week he’s finishing up the bio pic on Ronald Reagan, in which he plays the late president. He’s also starring as former football coach Dick Vermeil in American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, slated to release December 10, 2021.

In addition to preparing for the release of Covers from the Brothers, Howard and David Bellamy are very busy on the road this summer. “We moved 108 shows during COVID and now everybody is wanting to do all of them in addition to what we already had booked,” David says. “So we’re literally working four days a week, doing Thursday through Sundays now instead of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Everything has been so slammed. It’s crazy.”

The Bellamys have long had an enthusiastic international following and they are gearing up for a European tour in 2022. When asked how it feels to be back on the road post pandemic, Howard grins and says, “It felt good for about the first two weeks. Now I’m wore out already.”

They’ve been performing “I Can Help” in their shows and getting positive reaction from fans ready for some upbeat summer vibes. “The crowds love it,” Howard says. “I think people need a flashback to a better time right now, a more carefree time.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b10c079ff46994cbb4e02dc8e33317e9.blob

Being a journalist is like having a special license to explore the world, and I've found over the years there's no place I love exploring more than Nashville, Tennessee! After decades in Music City, I'm still finding new people and places that fascinate me. Join me on the journey!

Nashville, TN
86 followers
Loading

More from Deborah Evans Price

Nashville, TN

Charlie Daniels’ legacy lives on with duets album and upcoming volunteer jam

July 6th marked a year since the legendary Charlie Daniels passed away following a stroke, but his memory lives on with the re-release of Charlie Daniels & Friends—Duets, a 19-track collection that features Daniels with Vince Gill, Brenda Lee, Montgomery Gentry, Dolly Parton, John Berry, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson and many others. His considerable legacy will also be celebrated Aug. 18 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels featuring more than two dozen performers, among them Tritt, 38 Special, Rhett Akins, Alabama, Big & Rich, The Marshall Tucker Band, Keb’ Mo,’ Ricky Skaggs, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and Chris Young.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Jason Aldean, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Morgan Wallen Join Luke Bryan as He Rocks Nashville

Luke Bryan at Nashville's Bridgestone ArenaPhoto credit: Ethan Helms. Fans who attended Luke Bryan’s sold-out show Friday night (July 30) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena got much more than expected as Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Morgan Wallen took the stage as surprise guests. The camaraderie was palpable as the foursome served up up their hits and shared beers with the audience. Bryan promised the fans a party to remember and he more than delivered.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

RomaDrama Live! Brings stars and fans together at The Factory this weekend

During the pandemic while everyone was stuck at home under quarantine, television was a welcome friend to many. For those with a particular affinity for The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix and other avenues serving up romantic fare, RomaDrama Live! is just the ticket. The event will bring fans face to face with their favorite film and TV stars as well as screenwriters and producers. Brittany Bristow, Trevor Donovan, Karen Schaler and Rob Mayes, are among those who will be at The Factory in Franklin, TN July 30th through August 1st for meet and greets, autograph sessions, celebrity panels and other activities.Read full story

Country hitmaker Jordan Davis moonlights as shark researcher

Jordan Davis helps measure 17ft great white shark Nukumi off the coast of Nova Scotia.Photo credit: Chris Ross. Though Jordan Davis’ new single, “Buy Dirt” might make people label him a land lover, the truth is the Shreveport, LA native has always had a love for the sea. Even while building a successful country music career with such hits as “Almost Maybes,” “Singles You Up” and “Take it From Me,” Davis has found time to participate in shark tagging expeditions with Ocearch, an organization that collects marine data and works to protect sharks.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Newsboys, Skillet, Joe Nichols Among Acts Headlining Lifest at Johnny Cash’s Former Bon Aqua Farm

Live music is back! Lecrae, Ledger, Newsboys, Joe Nichols, Skillet, Michael W. Smith and Matthew West are among the artists who will be performing at the Lifest Music City festival July 29-31 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua, TN.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Jason Crabb Starts New Chapter with Jay DeMarcus on Red Street Records

In this day of instant gratification, music fans can’t wait to get new songs from their favorite artists and Grammy winner Jason Crabb is ready and willing to accommodate. Crabb has delivered Just as I Am, a five-song EP that gives fans a taste of the new music he’s been working on with Jay DeMarcus for Red Street Records.Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Elle King Dishes on Duetting with Miranda Lambert, Impending Motherhood and Touring with Chris Stapleton

In less than a decade Elle King has emerged as one of contemporary music’s most creative chameleons, an impressive talent who has topped the rock, alternative, adult pop and country charts with a distinctive sound that has earned her a legion of devoted fans. This summer she’s moving further into country territory by touring with Chris Stapleton and releasing a rousing duet with pal Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” via a new partnership with RCA Records and Sony Music Nashville.Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Wows Crowd at Bridgestone Arena with 50th Anniversary Tour Launch

Alabama's Randy Owen (left) and Teddy Gentry on stage July 2 at Bridgestone Arena in NashvillePhoto credit: Rick Diamond. After a two-year delay Alabama finally took the stage for their highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Tour Friday night (July 2) at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena, and it was well worth the wait. The capacity crowd was on its feet for most of the show loudly singing along to such beloved hits as “Mountain Music,” “Feels So Right,” “Love in the First Degree,” “Tennessee River” and “Born Country.”Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Lee Greenwood Reflects on Writing “God Bless the U.S.A.” and the Patriotic Anthem’s Enduring Impact

Every July 4th as Americans celebrate Independence Day, there’s one song that always seems to provide the perfect soundtrack for the fireworks, food and festivities. Lee Greenwood’s beloved hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” is synonymous with patriotism and has been a perennial favorite ever since it first hit the charts in 1984.Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

"Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage" Launches on Circle Network

Big Kenny, left, and Charlie Pennachio of Big Kenny's Crank It Up GaragePhoto Courtesy of Wortman Works. It’s no secret country boys love cars so a TV show about outrageous vehicles hosted by one of country music’s most colorful performers sounds like a match made in hillbilly heaven, and indeed it is. Debuting July 8 on the Circle Network, “Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage” finds hosts Big Kenny and his pal/producer Charlie Pennachio introducing viewers to some of the most unusual vehicles in America.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Superspeedway Welcomes NASCAR Back to Nashville

Nashville SuperspeedwayPhoto credit: Kinrade Photography. As people are emerging and getting back to normal life after the pandemic, many favorite restaurants and music venues are once again welcoming crowds, but for race lovers in Music City there’s been no greater cause for celebration than NASCAR returning to the Nashville Superspeedway.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Gibson Garage Opens in Nashville

Nashville’s reputation as Music City USA has been further bolstered by the opening of a guitar lovers paradise. Located in the heart of downtown, Gibson Garage celebrates the unique history of the 127-year-old American instrument company while also offering locals and out of town visitors a place to shop and play.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Opry NextStage Shines Spotlight on Developing Country Artists

For rising country talent Hailey Whitters, her first visit to the Grand Ole Opry was a life changing moment. So to be selected as the inaugural artist spotlighted in the re-launched Opry NextStage program is a full circle moment for the Iowa native.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Brittney Spencer on the Joys and Struggles of Carving Her Own Path in Country Music

The last few years have been interesting for country music. First there was public outcry over the dearth of females being played on country radio stations and more recently the lack of artists of color has become a hot button issue. As a black woman in country music, singer/songwriter Brittney Spencer has had a tougher road than most aspiring artists, but the Baltimore native isn’t focused on the obstacles, just how she plans to overcome them.Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Tenille Townes and More Join Ty Herndon’s Concert for Love & Acceptance

When Ty Herndon launched the first Concert for Love & Acceptance in 2015, he was hopeful the event would help change lives. Now six years later, as he prepares for this year’s event on June 30, the singer/songwriter/philanthropist can’t believe how much the event has grown, and he’s even proud of the growing pains.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy