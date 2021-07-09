The Peaceful Life You are Missing in the Small Town of Crawford

“Keep traveling even if you don’t know where the road will end.” ~ Laylah Gifty Akita



Enjoy Nature

We recently traveled within the United States to the small town of Crawford, Georgia, in Oglethorpe county. The county was founded in 1793. According to the 2019 census, Crawford’s population is about 832. We needed a weekend to just enjoy each other and nature. Our long-time friends opened their doors for us to stay with them. They have a beautiful two-story historic house in the downtown area, which served as a bed-and-breakfast at one time.

Views so Perfect!

Crawford is a quiet town with beautiful displays of winter and summer scenes. In the winter, snow-covered streets make a perfect setting for Christmas movies and postcards. In the fall, orange, red, and brown leaves dress the streets with autumn tones. During the spring and summer months, its luscious landscape is the perfect place for relaxation. While there was no snow when we visited during the month of February, it was chilly. But it felt tranquil all day long with only the chirping of birds like music to my ears. Greenery surrounded the town and there was little to no traffic, which made for an enjoyable weekend. Nights were so silent you could hear a pin drop. The air you breathe is refreshing and calming to the soul. Nature is so perfect!

View of Methodist Church and park on First Street in Crawford, GA - photo by Amy Delfin

Everything within Walking Distance

The town is small, so it is easy to make your way to shops and eateries on foot. I only saw one streetlight in the entire town. If there were more, I probably did not notice because Crawford’s luscious landscaped views were mesmerizing and captivating.

Victorian Houses Line the Streets

You can not miss the beautiful, old Victorian houses that line the streets of Crawford. They are all so very well maintained. Depicting back to the 1800s, current owners have preserved their original style.

1870s Victorian House - photo by Amy Delfin

Family-Owned Shops still Exist

Even though it is a small town, you will find all essential businesses—from hair salons, banks, restaurants, shops, government services, etc.—they are all readily accessible. Many are family-owned independent shops. I like the support the local Crawford residents offer the small shops. It is such a friendly gesture. We need more people and places like these. We, too, prefer to support the small family-owned shops rather than the big box retailers and made our way to a few.

Old Train Depot

The historic train depot, 1158 Athens Road, is the center point of Crawford. It is currently the County Chamber of Commerce while being renovated. The renovation aims to keep the originality of the Lithonia granite crossties. The train depot is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Historic Train Depot - photo by Amy Delfin

Bed & Breakfast Available too

If you prefer to stay in the countryside and wake up to the call of chickens and chirping birds, consider a bed-and-breakfast. The Chicken Coop Bed & Breakfast, 1030 Athens Road in Crawford is a small local bed-and-breakfast ready to serve your needs. It is just over 300 feet from the city center. For more information, contact The Chicken Coop Bed & Breakfast at 706-743-3142.

Not Touristic but Lovely

Unless you prefer the hustle and bustle of crowded touristic places, there are many small quiet towns in every U.S. state that will offer us the peace we sometimes need in our lives. A place to unwind, relax, meditate or reflect on life. If you have not done so already, open your mind, spread your wings and explore your local small towns. It will amaze you at what you’ll find.

Follow me to see more articles like this. To subscribe to my blog Traveler Wows, go to https://travelerwows.com/ ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.