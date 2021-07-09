The Peaceful Life You are Missing in the Small Town of Crawford

Debbie Centeno

“Keep traveling even if you don’t know where the road will end.” ~ Laylah Gifty Akita

Enjoy Nature

We recently traveled within the United States to the small town of Crawford, Georgia, in Oglethorpe county. The county was founded in 1793. According to the 2019 census, Crawford’s population is about 832. We needed a weekend to just enjoy each other and nature. Our long-time friends opened their doors for us to stay with them. They have a beautiful two-story historic house in the downtown area, which served as a bed-and-breakfast at one time.

Views so Perfect!

Crawford is a quiet town with beautiful displays of winter and summer scenes. In the winter, snow-covered streets make a perfect setting for Christmas movies and postcards. In the fall, orange, red, and brown leaves dress the streets with autumn tones. During the spring and summer months, its luscious landscape is the perfect place for relaxation. While there was no snow when we visited during the month of February, it was chilly. But it felt tranquil all day long with only the chirping of birds like music to my ears. Greenery surrounded the town and there was little to no traffic, which made for an enjoyable weekend. Nights were so silent you could hear a pin drop. The air you breathe is refreshing and calming to the soul. Nature is so perfect!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvVqe_0altg16N00
View of Methodist Church and park on First Street in Crawford, GA- photo by Amy Delfin

Everything within Walking Distance

The town is small, so it is easy to make your way to shops and eateries on foot. I only saw one streetlight in the entire town. If there were more, I probably did not notice because Crawford’s luscious landscaped views were mesmerizing and captivating.

Victorian Houses Line the Streets

You can not miss the beautiful, old Victorian houses that line the streets of Crawford. They are all so very well maintained. Depicting back to the 1800s, current owners have preserved their original style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trFEX_0altg16N00
1870s Victorian House- photo by Amy Delfin

Family-Owned Shops still Exist

Even though it is a small town, you will find all essential businesses—from hair salons, banks, restaurants, shops, government services, etc.—they are all readily accessible. Many are family-owned independent shops. I like the support the local Crawford residents offer the small shops. It is such a friendly gesture. We need more people and places like these. We, too, prefer to support the small family-owned shops rather than the big box retailers and made our way to a few.

Old Train Depot

The historic train depot, 1158 Athens Road, is the center point of Crawford. It is currently the County Chamber of Commerce while being renovated. The renovation aims to keep the originality of the Lithonia granite crossties. The train depot is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BM1S3_0altg16N00
Historic Train Depot- photo by Amy Delfin

Bed & Breakfast Available too

If you prefer to stay in the countryside and wake up to the call of chickens and chirping birds, consider a bed-and-breakfast. The Chicken Coop Bed & Breakfast, 1030 Athens Road in Crawford is a small local bed-and-breakfast ready to serve your needs. It is just over 300 feet from the city center. For more information, contact The Chicken Coop Bed & Breakfast at 706-743-3142.

Not Touristic but Lovely

Unless you prefer the hustle and bustle of crowded touristic places, there are many small quiet towns in every U.S. state that will offer us the peace we sometimes need in our lives. A place to unwind, relax, meditate or reflect on life. If you have not done so already, open your mind, spread your wings and explore your local small towns. It will amaze you at what you’ll find.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7410238e8db607203b7614a1fa554bce.blob

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
41 followers
Loading

More from Debbie Centeno

Saint Augustine, FL

Culture, Taste, and Hospitality all Packed in La Cocina Mexican Restaurant

Mexican food is so full of color, life and music. It's like a piñata exploding in your mouth. ~ Kate McLennan. Mexican is my all-time favorite food. I don’t know anyone who does not like Mexican food. But, there are so many Mexican restaurants that it can be a daunting task to choose one. To add to the decision-making process, I'd prefer it to be authentic Mexican cuisine. When a recent occasion took us to St. Augustine, we crossed upon one of the best Mexican restaurants ever - La Cocina Mexican Restaurant.Read full story
1 comments
Clermont, FL

Searching for the Real Deal Fish & Chips

With English Food, particularly Fish & Chips, I recommend none other than The Friar Tuck at Cagan Crossings in the Four Corners area. The Friar Tuck first opened about four years ago in a smaller location at Cagan Crossings. They eventually outgrew it and moved to a larger space in the same community. It is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves home-style English food. The Friar Tuck hosts various events on a monthly basis, has local entertainers, and a full bar.Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Charley's Steak House is Great to the Bone

Want to indulge in a mouthwatering open-pit flame-grilled steak? Then Charley’s Steak House is the place for you. According to Charley's Steak House's website, they serve Midwest grain-fed USDA prime and choice beef, which is aged 4 to 6 weeks. They cut the meat daily and season it for 30 hours before hitting the grill. They grill it over an open pit to your cooked preference. A birthday celebration had us, a party of 5, book a reservation at this famous restaurant. Here is my account and thoughts on Charley’s Steak House.Read full story
Orlando, FL

The Local Mom & Pop Shops Have Just as Much as the Big Box Guys

When you shop small, you are backing the small businesses that strengthen and diversify our communities, ~ Elizabeth Rutledge. Shops and malls are opening again but not many survived the COVID-19 chaos. Many of us opted to do our shopping online which helped both, the consumer and supplier, stay afloat during these difficult times. But now that the brick-and-mortar shops are opening, let’s not forget the small mom-and-pop shops.Read full story
Clermont, FL

Sarah's Greek Cuisine - The Bold Greek Taste that will Transport You to the Mediterranean

Greek cuisine- photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels. At Sarah’s Greek Cuisine it is all about family. Their small but authentic Greek restaurant is a welcoming place for people to gather and enjoy the restaurant's Greek recipes. Their Mediterranean flavors will surely captivate your heart, eventually becoming your favorite Greek restaurant as it did for me. It is family-owned and operated in Cagan’s Crossing at the Four Corners area in Clermont. The best part of all is the owners and staff are the nicest people around.Read full story
Florida State

The Oldest Restaurant in Florida

Columbia Restaurant in Celebration, Florida, is a Spanish restaurant founded by a Cuban immigrant in 1905. According to their website, it is the largest Spanish restaurant in the world and the oldest in Florida, with the first one opened in Tampa’s Ybor City. They currently have restaurants in Tampa, Sarasota, Clearwater, Saint Augustine, and Orlando (Celebration).Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Eating at Don Julio Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar – A Whole New Experience

We enjoy trying out different restaurants and while we did not go out to eat during 2020 because of COVID; we did a lot of Uber Eats. However, returning to our occasional family treat at a different restaurant, we ventured out to Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar at 9776 Eagle Creek Center Blvd in Orlando, FL. Don Julio Mexican Kitchen has been around since 2014 but this specific location opened in 2019.Read full story

Watching the Sunrise Over the Ocean is Enjoying the Free Gifts Life has to Offer

Nature is the most beautiful and relaxing way to destress, and it is free! Too often, we take life for granted. Not everyone appreciates it. I used to be one of those people. When I got married, we rented an apartment in a condo at the beach in Puerto Rico. Back then, I did not think living on the beach was a big deal. Beautiful beaches, which are accessible from anywhere on the island, surround Puerto Rico. But other than to dip our feet in the water every few months, we did nothing else at the beach and we lived in that apartment for a year.Read full story
Florida State

How to have the time of your life in Florida

I live in Florida–precisely Orlando! One of the top destinations for families, couples, lone travelers, and everyone in between. So, what is there to do in Florida besides Disney World? Most everyone, when they hear Florida, thinks about Disney World and Mickey Mouse. And that’s great, but there are tons of things to do in Florida other than Disney World.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy