How to book a pool day – even if you don’t own a pool!

L.A. pool-sharing service is like Airbnb for pools

SoCalInfluential co-founder Abby Solis enjoys a Swimply swim with her family. / courtesy of @Tribe.Adventures

(Los Angeles) Los Angeles is famous for its fabulous pool scenes and parties… and yet most locals don’t actually have access to a private pool. Or at least, we didn’t before Swimply came along! With pools rented out by the hour, this online platform connects pool owners with people looking to dive into the deep end.

“It’s awesome!” raves mom’fluencer and SoCal Influential co-founder Abby Solis, who recently hosted an event at the Swimply mansion in the Hollywood Hills. “Most people in LA can’t even afford a house… so no way a house with a pool! This is genius – especially for us. San Fernando Valley heat is no joke.”

Much like the home-sharing apps AirBnB and VRBO, the Swimply platform offers locals every type of pool rental imaginable, with a variety of amenities. Time minimums are usually two hours or more and while some rentals have a 10 person limit, you can certainly find a party spot that can accommodate 40 of your closest friends. Search filters for your adventure include options like diving board, restrooms, heated pool, pet-friendly, and hot tub, but you’ll also want to read the fine print to find extras like epic views and access to a cabana, outdoor showers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. One Swimply host even offers homemade sangria as a $20 add-on!

This Swimply rental came with a waterfall, as well as a private changing station and bathroom. / photo courtesy of Jennifer Ratner

While Swimply is great for family fun, it’s also a fantastic way to host a fiesta. “It was very easy,” Jennifer Ratner says of booking a pool for a party of ten. “We did the whole thing. We brought coolers with booze and food and had access to the entire backyard – which was gorgeous. The pool even had a waterfall! It was just a fantastic hang.”

Whether booking for family or friends, Swimply CEO Bunim Laskin maintains it's about more than just getting wet on a hot L.A. day. “There are public pools and showers for that,” he says. “People book Swimplys to escape and create memories with people they love. It’s cool to know that’s happening every time a reservation is made.”

Responsible sharing is caring

Swimply guests making the most of their rental. / courtesy of Jennifer Ratner

While Swimply’s pool renters get to have some fun in the sun and bring whatever they want or need to make their days perfect, they also get to clean up after themselves – and word is, they almost always do!

“Sometimes with big events, there’s a li'l food spill or something, but overall, about 95% of them clean up,” says pool-owner and Swimply host Alex Bykov. “People know it’s someone’s house, so they show more respect.”

And the sharing is a win-win situation. By choosing when to rent out their yards and how often, Swimply hosts are letting their unused pools make money for them – instead of costing them money to sit there abandoned! In addition, if something goes wrong during a rental, hosts are protected by $1 million in liability insurance and $10,000 of property damage protection.

“Swimply has been a game-changer for us,” maintains Bykov. “We were able to start a business at home that we love, and it’s allowed us to start saving for our growing family. It turned what would have been a financial burden into a moneymaker.”

Whether you’re looking to host or rent, you can learn more about pool-sharing by visiting Swimply.com.

NewsBreak had a blast getting this story because we were invited to spend a day by the Swimply mansion in the Hollywood Hills while doing our research.

