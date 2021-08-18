Craving Tacos? Try This Easy, Healthy Beef Taco Recipe

Photo by Chitokan from Pexels

These Healthy Beef And Rice Tacos have been on repeat in our house. They are SO dang good and so quick to make. I use Siete grain-free corn tortillas and they’re incredible.

Not only is this dinner SIMPLE and extremely quick, it’s also incredibly delicious and nutritious.

I love tacos guys, you already know. They’re so fun to make and they always turn out yummy. I love making homemade salsa and typically when we’re having tacos I find it the perfect excuse to make our famous homemade guac which is better than any restaurant guac.

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground beef

1/2 sliced onion

1 minced jalapeno

precooked brown rice (or white)

1/2 packet taco seasoning

avocado

tomato

grain-free tortillas (I use Siete)

hot sauce

shredded cheese

canned black beans

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

In a large pan, drizzle a bit of olive oil, add sliced onions, minced jalapeno, and taco seasoning, cook for about 4-5 minutes then add ground beef and crumble it to tiny pieces in the pan, cook for about 15 minutes Chop your avocado and tomato, add black beans and brown rice to your pan 5 minutes before it’s done cooking, cover and let sit for a few minutes, taste for salt or additional taco seasoning Grab your tortillas, spoon the beef and rice mixture in them, add avocado, tomato, shredded cheese and hot sauce! Alternatively, you can also create a bowl out of this meal and sub the tortillas in for additional rice and romaine lettuce. Recreating Chipotle has never been easier.

Additional toppings: Sour cream!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.