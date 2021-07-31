Easy Street Burgers Serve The Best Burgers

Photo by Samfotograffo from Pexels

I have incredibly high standards for burgers. In N Out is my favorite. So you could imagine my surprise when I tried Easy Street Burgers and fell madly in love.

Single Smash Burger: Single Smash Burger begins with a 100% pure beef patty smashed and American cheese, seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper between Martins famous potato rolls. Choose your toppings of tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and our special wild sauce. It contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or added colors from artificial sources.

Double Smash Burger: Mouthwatering perfection starts with two smashed 100% pure beef patties and American cheese between a Martins famous potato rolls. Mouthwatering perfection starts with two smashed 100% pure beef patties with American cheese between a Martins famous potato rolls. Choose your toppings of tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and our special wild sauce. It contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or added colors from artificial sources.

Triple Smash Burger: A towering Triple Smashed Burger with three smashed 100% pure beef patties and American cheese between a Martins famous potato rolls. Choose your toppings of tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and our special wild sauce. It contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or added colors from artificial sources.

Vegan Single Smashed Burger: The tastiest vegan burger ever with one beyond meat plant based smashed patty and Follow Your Heart vegan cheese. Choose your toppings of tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and our special wild sauce. It contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or added colors from artificial sources.

Vegan Double Smashed Burger: Our most popular vegan burger with two Beyond Meat vegan patties and Follow Your Heart vegan cheese. Choose your toppings of tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and our special wild sauce. It contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or added colors from artificial sources.

Vegan Triple Smashed Burger: Our heavenly Triple Smashed Burger with three Beyond Meat plant based patties and Follow Your Heart vegan cheese. Choose your toppings of tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and our special wild sauce. It contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or added colors from artificial sources.

Wild Fries: Fries topped with 2 slices of cheese, griddle onions and wild sauce.

Filthy Fires: Grilled Onions, cheese & Wild Sauce topped with Smashed crispy beef pattie

