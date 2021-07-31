Incredible Sandwiches At Langer's Delicatessen

Photo by David Disponett from Pexels

"In Los Angeles, where any business that stays open for more than five years is likely to proclaim itself a “legendary institution,” Langer’s Delicatessen is the real thing. Langer’s is also a living microcosm of the Los Angeles story, from dramatic post-war growth through all the triumphs and tribulations, changes and challenges that have followed.

Opened in 1947 with just 12 seats, almost forced out of business by recession and the urban blight of drugs and gangs in the early 1990s, then rescued by — of all things in Los Angeles, a subway! — Langer’s lives on, serving what many deli aficionadoes on both coasts consider the best pastrami sandwich in America. Norm Langer started working for his dad, Al, in 1963, and he’s been there virtually every day since. His father, who passed away shortly after the restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2007 — would come in for a few hours three or four days a week to help out with the lunch rush and greet longtime customers, many of whom recognize the children in the family photos on the walls.

Just west of downtown, in a neighborhood more shabby than chic, on a street corner at Seventh and Alvarado in a heavily Latino area, adjacent to a burgeoning Korea Town, it draws an eclectic and loyal clientele — including at least one Korean businessman who calls Langer’s pastrami “Jewish kimchee.”

This is an absolute must-try for anyone who likes a good deli.

#19 on Rye: (Full Sandwich) is one of my favorites, made with Hot pastrami, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on double-baked rye bread.

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries: One of the most popular items, crinkle-cut fries served with famous Langer's hot pastrami, shredded cheddar cheese, and delicious chili. (Chili is delivered on the side, just add when you're ready to eat!)

#88 Hot Corned Beef (Full Sandwich): Hot Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese Grilled on Rye

#17 Hot Pastrami French Dip Sandwich: Legendary Langer's hot pastrami French dip style on French roll with a side of au jus.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.