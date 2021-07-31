5 Must-Try Restaurants in Los Angeles

Photo by Victoria Borodinova from Pexels

As you all know, LA is known to have some of the best food in town. Walk down the street and you'll be conflicted between eating some of the best pasta you've ever had or some of the best burgers. Here are a few must-try restaurants.

Angelini Osteria:

"Chef Gino Angeleni opened LA’s beloved Angelini Osteria in 2001, with an ease and charm that keeps longtime diners returning, with newcomers arriving to see what all the fuss is about. That fuss is partly due to Angelini’s pasta skill, along with his signature lasagna verde or the salt-encrusted branzino, but there’s something special about sitting in this Fairfax District restaurant. There’s a lot to appreciate at Angelini Osteria from the low light, the emphasis on service, wines from all over the globe, all done in tandem with the chef’s confident and joyful presence that keeps this classic thriving." —Mona Holmes

Angler:

San Francisco import Angler doesn’t change the recipe too much from the Bay Area original, except that the gorgeous Bay Bridge view has been replaced by a more insulated location inside the Beverly Center. However, the service and food are unparalleled in LA, with Joshua Skenes’s immaculate attention to detail and commitment to the best ingredients on the planet evident on each plate.

Mírame:

Joshua Gil’s modern Mexican restaurant takes Baja California influences and flavors, and serves them right into the heart of Beverly Hills. The show-stopping dishes boast flavor above all else, making Mírame one of the best new restaurants to open in the past year in LA.

Republique:

Feeling French? The desserts, breads, and pastries are as good as one can expect, while the charcuterie board is sure to stun anyone. Dinner here is beyond incredible and you'll be coming back every weekend for the cocktails.

Rosalind's:

"There are many terrific restaurants lining Fairfax Avenue in Little Ethiopia, but Rosalind’s is the one that started it all. Take owner Fekere Gebre-Mariam’s advice and order the iconic doro wat — a soul-satisfying, deeply ruddy stew fortified with ground chiles and spiked with warming spices. This chicken-and-egg staple has been on the menu since day one and is even considered the national dish of Ethiopia." —Cathy Chaplin

