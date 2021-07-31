5 Amazing Restaurants You Need To Go To In Los Angeles

Photo by Belle Co from Pexels

Los Angeles is known to have some of the best food in the world.

Pa Ord Noodle:

Located in Tai Town this spot is a perennial favorite, executing a large menu of impeccable dishes like beef penang, green papaya salad, boat noodles, tangy tom kha soup and fried rice boasting plump shrimp. Basically, everything at Pa Ord is fantastic and a must-try.

Yang's Kitchen:

"Find impeccably sourced ingredients and careful cooking at Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra. While the restaurant no longer serves the modern Chinese menu that made it a local and national sensation, chef Chris Yang’s updated lunch and brand-new brunch menus are chock-full of delightful flavors and ingredients that are truly just as great. Highlights from the lunch menu include salt-and-pepper fried chicken wings and cold sesame noodles, while mochi pancakes and a traditional Japanese breakfast are the early hits from the brunch menu." —Cathy Chaplin

Xiang La Hui:

Sichuan cuisine has had a resurgence in San Gabriel Valley in recent years, and none has been more consistent than Xiang La Hui, which has everything from a nuanced mapo tofu to wonderful toothpick lamb.

Needle:

This spot in Silver Lake continues to impress with a revolving menu of everyday Cantonese classics. Try the pork chop bun, char siu pork rice, and beef curry, and starting in April, Needle started a new one-table dinner tasting menu from Wednesday to Saturday featuring Wong’s ode to upscale Cantonese cuisine, with pork chop, striped bass, and vegetables on display for up to six people.

Ronan:

"Pizza has been a winner for both diners and restaurants in the past year, and few do a better pie than Ronan on Melrose. Blistered, delicious, and best served with a serious side of meatballs and a cocktail or two, these pizzas have helped to put LA on the national map. The Cutler family behind the restaurant has been exceedingly open about their (common to all) economic struggles, pushing the conversation forward about what it means to make not just as a small business in Los Angeles, but anywhere right now." —Farley Elliott

