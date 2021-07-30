5 of The Best Restaurants in Los Angeles

Photo by Vincent Gerbouin from Pexels

LA is known to home some of the best restaurants in the world, not only that, but they also offer a wide variety of substitutes for all types of dietary restrictions.

Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, or you only like steak, you'll find what you need/want in LA.

Tacos Los Palomos:

This spot serves some of the best al pastor in the city, though they also prepare carne asada, suadero, tripas, and more.

Me + Crepe:

This spot has some of the best Chinese street classic jian bing. The wrapped specialty comes with vegetables or meat, though the barbecue pork or roast duck are probably the best items to have on the menu.

Asanebo:

"Tetsuya Nakao’s impeccable attention to detail and service are why he remains one of the leading sushi chefs in the San Fernando Valley. Asanebo’s reopened in February, the perfect spot to try the halibut yuzu or toro carpaccio, though the counter is now available for omakase feasts." —Mona Holmes

Morihiro:

Only one of the best sushi spots you'll ever come to. This new restaurant is the culmination of a career spent all across the city (most notably at Mori in West LA, and later at Shiki in Beverly Hills), seating celebrities and locals while quietly preparing some of the city’s best Japanese food.

Golden Deli Restaurant:

"Find Southern-style Vietnamese food at this perpetually busy, efficiently run, and solid-as-can-be restaurant. Come for the blistered cha gio stuffed with ground pork and woodear mushrooms, and served with herbs and greens for garnishing and wrapping, respectively. Then, settle in for a bowl of pho (rare beef, brisket, and tripe are the holy trinity of beef noodle soup), a platter of broken rice topped with a sunny side egg (the one with grilled pork, shredded pork, and steamed pork loaf won’t disappoint), or a bowl of cool vermicelli noodles. The nuoc cham (fish sauce vinaigrette) here is top notch, so spoon it on liberally or better yet, just dump the whole thing onto rice or noodles." —Cathy Chaplin

