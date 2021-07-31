The Best Viewpoints in Los Angeles

Photo by Roberto Nickson from Pexels

There are many spectacular things about Los Angeles. The food is beyond sensational, the people are amazing (some of them at least), shopping is a blast, parties are wild, but the sunsets, the sunrises, and the actual city itself is a masterpiece.

I've lived here for over 3 years now and have a few spots that I believe any person absolutely must check out to see what LA is all about.

Griffith Park:

Come here for a panoramic view of LA and the famous Hollywood sign. I highly recommend coming in the evening and trying to catch the sunset. You'll see downtown LA as well and when it's not shut down due to covid, the science exhibits are really fun to see as well.

The Getty:

The go-to in Los Angeles for fascinating art, but go up to the hilltop institution for its panoramas of Downtown LA.

Once you're done admiring the architecture, take a walk in the gardens and enjoy those views. You can also take a hike through Getty View Park, with views of the Center, Santa Monica, and downtown cityscape.

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook:

This is part of a state park southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The overlook treats hikers to a grand view over Los Angeles. The panorama extends from Santa Monica Bay and over to the San Gabriel Mountains, with the Hollywood Hills and skyscraper-filled downtown Los Angeles in between.

You can reach the overlook either by climbing up 282 steps of the Culver City Stairs.

Runyon Canyon Park:

One of the best hiking trails you'll ever go on. Located in West Hollywood, this hiking trail is a moderate 2.7 loop with rewarding hilltop views of the Hollywood Sign and Downtown Los Angeles.

A word of caution though: besides the shy deer, the hills are also home to rattlesnakes and mountain lions. There are some off-leash neighborhoods throughout the park that allow you to take your loyal canine companion along.

