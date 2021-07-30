Joe Biden Wants To Pay People $100 To Get Vaccinated

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels

According to a statement that was given today by the Treasury Department, the Biden administration wants states and local governments to give $100 to “every newly vaccinated American.

This is the latest federal effort to improve vaccination rates as COVID-19 has continued to surge around the country, driven by the contagious Delta variant.

States could use funding from the American Rescue Plan to fund the payments. The administration is not mandating the incentive, but the Treasury Department said it was partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services to help governments roll it out.

In addition to this, NYC announced that it would give $100 to anyone who got a shot at one of the city-run vaccination sites.

“I think when someone says here’s $100 for you, that’s going to make a big impact,” Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Wednesday.

The program starts Friday, July 30th.

The financial incentives might help nudge some people to get their shot according to Elisa Sobo who is an anthropologist at San Diego State University who studies vaccine hesitancy, told The New York Times.

“Some people who have until now been on the fence will see $100 as a good reason to get off of it. But it won’t be an incentive for everyone. Some folks will find the offer insulting; others will use it as ‘proof’ that the vaccine is no good.”

Vaccination rates in the United States had been dropping steadily since April. And with the recent outbreaks, they've slowly started to go back up again.

“I know that paying people to get vaccinated might sound unfair to folks that have gotten vaccinated already but here’s the deal: if incentives help us beat this virus, I believe we should use them. We all benefit if we can get more people vaccinated.” - Biden.

