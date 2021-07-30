7 of The Best Coffee Shops In Seattle

Photo by Chevanon Photography from Pexels

We all know what Seattle is known for, right?

Coffee. And outside of the phenomenal and well-known Starbucks, here are a few other coffee shops that you absolutely must try.

Preserve and Gather:

This spot has a reputation for making the best cortada. They also have amazing takeout that consists of cookies, scones, salami, whole bean coffee, and yogurts. You can also come here for hangouts and to catch up on work.

Makeda and Mingus:

Not only is it known for the coffee, but it also serves incredible Indian food including aloo gobi, spinach daal, and biryani. The golden milk latte is incredible and an absolute must-try.

Herkimer Coffee:

This spot serves some of the absolute best coffee. You can also create a subscription online to have the beans shipped directly.

Watson's Counter:

When you come here, get ready to take some Instagram-worthy photos of their french toast. It has the best combination of sweetness and crunchiness thanks to the cereal-coated crusts. You can choose between fruity pebbles or frosted flakes. The coffee is also incredibly rich and flavorful.

Zoka Coffee Roaster and Tea Company:

Zoka is known to be one of the greatest cafes in Seattle. It opened up in 1997 and it's still just as good as it was back then if not better.

Cafe Allegro:

Allegro is one of the oldest cages in Seattle. It's been serving incredible coffee since 1975 and the store is also open for takeout. Try their chocolate chunk muffins or their blueberry scones along with the coffee, you won't regret it.

Caffe Ladro:

A quaint little cafe in Upper Queen Anne with over 25 years of business. Try the Americano with a dash of cinnamon and a loaf of their specialty banana bread with walnuts.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.