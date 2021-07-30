Best Coffee Shops In California

Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea: 3922 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

One of the most popular cafes in LA. They have impeccable coffee, and the locations are all inviting. I like the one on Abbott Kinney, the perfect spot to bring your laptop to and get some work done while sipping on a bold cold brew.

Dayglow: 3206 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

One of the most ambitious cafes in LA. It's Instagram ready and the baristas are sharing over 30 of the best available roasts in the country.

VanillaBlack: 1825 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

There’s something for everyone at VanillaBlack. The Layla Latte has hints of vanilla and lavender.

Tierra Mia Coffee: 6706 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, CA 90255

In the mood for a good cup of joe' and a bagel? Look no further.

Endorffeine: 727 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA

This spot is minimal and perfect for any coffee enthusiast.

Patria Coffee Roasters:108 Alameda St, Compton, CA 90221

The owners of this cafe roasted and sold coffee beans for several years prior to opening up this cafe, so I guess you could say they're pros. Their lattes are creamy and perfect.

Copa Vida: 70 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA

The best coffee shop in Pasadena. They offer incredible food and the espresso is bold and rich in flavor.

Coffee Commissary: Burbank and other locations.

A growing chain and Instagram-worthy interior. The Burbank location has a full kitchen and you can get breakfast burritos and several baked goods.

Dinosaur Coffee: Silverlake

Co-creators of Cards Against Humanity created this spot using coffee beans from roasters like Dagwood Coffee Co. Dinosaur also serves coconut cacao cold brew that is to die for.

