Incredible Italian Food At The Pink Door

The Pink Door located at 1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101 is an incredible restaurant for you to go to if you're celebrating, or going out for a fun date night.

Dinner here is impeccable, they have delicious arancini which are saffron rice balls fried and stuffed with mozzarella, fontina, and Parmigiano cheese. I also like to get the Ahi Tuna Crudo, which is incredibly refreshing. It's made with fried capers, smoked castelvetrano olives, microgreens, and an orange citrus vinaigrette.

If you're a fan of oysters, they're $3 each, or they sell by half a dozen or full.

The pasta here is delicious and a must-try. A few favorites:

Linguine Alle Vongole made with baby clams in their shell, pancetta, garlic, chilis and white wine.

Lasagna Pink Door made with fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce.

Bucatini All' Amatriciana made with tomato, guanciale, bacon, onion, and chilis.

All-time favorite: Pappardelle Al Ragu Bolognese made with slow-simmered meat sauce, and fresh pasta.

A few more must-tries:

Grilled Double R Ranch Flank Steak made with grilled squash & escarole salad, and lemon aioli.

If you enjoy mussels, I highly recommend the Penn Cove Clams & Mussels made with white vermouth, garlic, parsley and a touch of cream with a side of garlic toast.

The Pink Door also had great salad options, Everything Green is made with Bibb lettuce, English peas, asparagus, favas, pistachios, and creamy tarragon avocado dressing. The Misticanza is delicious with farm-fresh organic lettuces, carrots, radish, and soft herbs.

I also like to order a variety of their vegetable options, like the Blistered Asparagus made with Parmigiano Reggiano, pine nuts, and olive oil.

If you're a fan of meatballs, try their "Three of Mama's Meatballs" with marinara.

The Pink Door also has a great variety of wines and beers. The Chianti Colli Senesi is perfect and incredibly smooth.

