7 Incredible Coffee Bars In Los Angeles

Photo by Chevanon Photography from Pexels

Los Angeles’s coffee scene is indeed one of the best and it has certainly come a long way since the days of sugary syrups and poorly foamed milk. The amount of local cafes opening up doing it right has grown significantly over the years making it possible to find a great latte, cappuccino, or brewed coffee in nearly every corner of the city.

House Roots Coffee: 16155 San Fernando Mission Blvd #3832 Granada Hills, CA 91344

Get an iced chai here with an extra shot of espresso or enjoy their incredible straight drip coffee. They also offer a robust collection of sweet and savory pastries to really get the morning going right.

Goodboybob coffee: 2058 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404

This spot is more inland and hidden away, but it has excellent coffee and the food is great.

The Boy & The Bear: 350 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

This spot is located in Redondo Beach and Culver City, I've only been to the Culver City location but I loved how modern it was and it's the perfect place to get some work done. The coffee is top-notch.

Cognoscenti Coffee Bar: 6114 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA

One of the most modern cafes you'll find in Culver City. The perfect place for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, 4427 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

The lavender latte is so good it will have you coming back for more that same day. Also try out their food, the toasts are delicious.

Mad Lab Hollywood: 6515 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Mad Lab is a tiny green takeaway cafe in Hollywood, the cappuccinos are creamy and they have a rotating menu of specialty drinks.

Go Get Em Tiger: 230 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

This is a recent and new favorite spot. They have great pastries and even better coffee with multiple locations.

Try one or all of these spots, they're all excellent and will have you coming back for more.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.