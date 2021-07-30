Incredible Rooftop Brunch In Downtown LA At The Wayfarer

Photo by Helena Lopes from Pexels

If you need the perfect spot in downtown LA, this is it. Stunning views, incredible ambiance, and a 10-course meal including "jello shot breaks". It's fabulous. The dishes are gorgeous and paired with drinks served for the table.

There’s no substitute for this. Everything up here is a little lighter, a little brighter. The mood, the views, the late summer afternoon that slips mysteriously into a long LA evening under the stars. Any wonder it’s one of the best rooftop bars in downtown Los Angeles?

The executive chef brunch menu starts at $69 per person. You get a welcome cocktail, called the Boozie Frap made with mr. black coffee liquer, starwards Australian single malt, oatmilk, brancamenta, cacao.

The first bite is a stuffed date, made with goat cheese, bacon, balsamic. The second one is Rooftop Granola made with greek yogurt, toasted coconut, wildflower honey, and berries.

Next, you get a choice of Ricotta Toast on sourdough, wildflower honey, toasted sesame seeds, fresh ricotta, fleur de sel or you can opt for the Hazelnut Crusted Brie made with honey-roasted garlic, cranberry mostarda, on a grilled baguette.

Your next meal is a choice between Ahi Tartare, made with cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, sesame-soy aioli, sriracha, crispy wonton or Ceviche, made with shrimp, coconut, lime, mint, serrano, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, radish corn chips.

Time for salad, your choices are between a Caesar made with little gem, romaine, bagel croutons, parmesan, crispy capers, spiced pepitas or Beet & Goat, made with greens, anise roasted beets, chevre, red onion, candied walnuts, and a strawberry vinaigrette.

For your main course, the options are:

Classic Belgian Waffle

fresh berries, whipped cream, warm maple syrup

Duck In A Divot

juniper confit duck leg, sweet potato waffle, blueberry-gin compote

Salmon Benedict

poached egg, borracho salmon rillettes, dill hollandaise, english muffin, crisp capers

Mushroom Steak

king oyster mushrooms, spinach risotto, whiskey kissed onions, charred broccolini, balsamic reduction

**vegetarian**

Bella Benedict

poached egg, prosciutto, braised spinach, roasted tomato, ciabatta, hollandaise

Prime New York

bleu cheese butter, whiskey kissed onions, charred broccolini, balsamic reduction

Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken

spinach, boursin, au gratin, tomato nage

And for dessert, choose between Beignets which are two classic French doughnuts, powdered sugar, raspberry coulis or you could choose the Fudge brownie which is incredible, it has chocolate sauce, dulce de leche, and whipped cream.

As a farewell cocktail, enjoy the Frose made with vodka, chateau ste michelle rose, lillet rose, and berry syrup.

For an additional cost, look at their A La Carte Brunch options. They have fruit bowls, avocado toast, smoked salmon and bagels, Belgian waffles, and more.

This is the perfect brunch spot and an even more perfect place to bring newcomers. Check it out, you won't be disappointed by the views or the food.

