Incredible Italian Food At Jon & Vinny's

Jon & Vinny's is a newfound favorite.

Come here for Breakfast or Lunch/Dinner and you will not be disappointed.

If you do decide to come by for dinner, start with their garlic bread. It's absolutely delicious and I always ask for extra olive oil to dip it into as well as balsamic.

They have a large variety of salads and veggies that you shouldn't skip out on either.

The Ricotta & Orange Blossom Honey with Sesame Seed is super flavorful and delicious, and the Marinated Calabrian Tuna Cinserva is delicious too.

They also have a great selection of salads:

ANTIPASTO - CHOICE OF MARINATED OLIVES OR FINOCCHIONA SALAMI

PARMESAN WITH AGED BALSAMIC VINEGAR

LOCAL BURRATA, GRILLED GJUSTA CIABATTA, SEA SALT, E.V. OLIVE OIL

ROASTED BEET “GREEK”, BLACK OLIVE VINAIGRETTE, FETA

ARUGULA, LEMON, OLIVE OIL

(ADD PARMESAN 2.00)

GRILLED BROCCOLINI, GOLDEN RAISIN, ALMOND, CHILI VINAIGRETTE

CORNMEAL FRIED SPRING ONION, CHILI AIOLI

WOOD GRILLED ASPARAGUS, LEMON, OLIVE OIL, SHAVED PARMESAN

MARKET LETTUCES, BALSAMIC HERB VINAIGRETTE

(BRENTWOOD LOCATION ONLY)

SHAVED ZUCCHINI, ARUGULA, FENNEL, HAZELNUT, MEYER LEMON VINAIGRETTE, PEPATO

Pizza favorites:

“THE ROSY”:

SAUCE, OLIVE OIL (ADD PARMESAN 2.00)

“JERSEY MARINARA”:

CRUSHED RED CHILI, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, OREGANO, BASIL (NO CHEESE)

“THE MARGHERITA”:

.... A classic.

“SARAH & SHIRI’S SUPER SHROOM”:

MUSHROOM, GARLIC, RASCHERA, PARMESAN, OREGANO

“SALAD DAYS”:

LITTLE GEM, RED ONION, CACIOCAVALLO, SUNGOLD TOMATO, CREAMY ITALIAN (ADD SOPPRESSATA SALAMI 4.00)

"THE LOLA”:

TOMATO, CRUSHED RED CHILI, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, OREGANO, BASIL,

PECORINO ROMANO, SICILIAN ANCHOVY

“THE WHITE BRONCO”:

CACCIOCAVALLO, FIOR DI LATTE, WHIPPED RICOTTA, GARLIC

“WHITE LIGHTNING”:

MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, GARLIC, ONION, OREGANO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO

“LITTLE NATS”:

PEPPERONI, CACIOCAVALLO, OREGANO

"BRONX BOMBER":

FENNEL SAUSAGE, MOZZARELLA, ONION, GARLIC, OREGANO

“SONNY’S FAVORITE”:

GRILLED NUESKE'S BACON, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, ONION, PARMESAN

“EL CHAPARRITO”:

CHORIZO, ASIAGO, CILANTRO, RED ONION, CREMA, OREGANO

“LA WOMAN”:

LOCAL BURRATA (SERVED COLD), TOMATO, BASIL, OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT

“O’S COTTO":

PROSCIUTTO COTTO, FONTINA, ROSEMARY, GARLIC, RED ONION

“HAM & YEEZY”:

HAM, VODKA SAUCE, RED ONION, CACIOCAVALLO, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, PICKLED FRESNO CHILIES

“ROMAN GLADIATOR”:

BACON, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, SMOKED HAM

Don't forget to add a crust dip to your pizza, they have marinara, creamy Italian, Ranch, EVOO.

