Best Chinese Food At Yang Chow

The very first Yang Chow opened its doors in 1977, in the heart of Chinatown. Located beneath the Bing Wong Hotel, it was a former diner that was converted into a two room eatery. Started by a family of five brothers, the restaurant was named after their hometown. The Yun family comes from generations of cooks and restauranteurs.

Located at 819 N Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012, this spot has some incredible schezwan style Chinese food.

An LA Times article highlighting the restaurant’s signature dish in the early 1980s, Slippery Shrimp, brought Yang Chow to the limelight. Some customers came with the article in hand asking to try the dish with a memorable name. From that time, business started to climb steadily and the business has expanded over the years.

Start with a few appetizers, like the spring rolls, fried wontons, Spicy Szechuan Wontons Soup, Yang Chow Juicy Steamed Dumplings, Pan Fried Dumplings, Cold Noodle with Sesame, Chicken Salad, and Vegetable Steamed Dumplings.

The soups here are incredibly flavorful, I like the Three Flavor Sizzling Rice Soup, and the Hot and Sour Soup.

In terms of meals, try the Szechuan Chicken with Orange Peel Sauce, the Sizzling Platter with Scallops if you like seafood, the Sauteed Beef, Scallops and Broccoli is delicious, General Tseng's Chicken,

(Diced Chicken with Black Mushroom and Bamboo Shoots), Dry Sauteed Vegetable Delights with

Asparagus and Green Bean.

The Kung Pao Beef is delicious here, so is the Shredded Beef with Spicy Garlic Sauce or the Sliced Beef with Snow Peas.

They also have a lot of vegetable options so stock up on those as well, try out the Chinese Baby Cabbage with Black Mushroom, or the Snow Peas with Water Chestnuts, if you like Eggplant try the Eggplant with Hot Spicy Garlic Sauce Eggplant, the Bean Curd Home Style (with Sliced Pork) is great too, or the Dry Sauteed String Beans (w/ Minced Pork) and the Broccoli with Black Mushroom.

The noodles here are super worth trying out as well, a few favorites: Pan Fried Noodle with Pork Shreds, Pan Fried Noodle with Chicken, Pan Fried Noodle with Shrimp, Pan Fried Noodle with Tender Beef Shreds, Pan Fried Noodle with Vegetable, Chinese Noodle Shanghai Style, Shrimp Lo Mein, Beef Lo Mein, and Pork Lo Mein.

This is a must-try spot and perfect if you're hungover and starving.

