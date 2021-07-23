New Cocktail Bar In LA: The Edmon

Photo by One Shot from Pexels

As you may have already noticed, The Edmon resides inside the Hollywood Historic Hotel. Built in 1927 by S. Charles Lee, the National Landmark captures the beauty of a bygone era. At the time and close proximity to The Paramount Film Studios, it was home to talented stars of Silent Films. During the ‘70’s, storefront renters Edmon’s Unique Furniture and Stone Gallery began restoring the hotel to its former glory, since Edmon Simonian was a fourth generation woodworker. He was highly skilled with a precious gift for crafting, carving, and designing intricate pieces of wood. His one storefront location would eventually expand over the entire block. And roughly 20 years later, Simonian bought the building to fulfill his dream of restoring the entire hotel, down to the original red brick exterior.

While small, the food menu is perfect to pair with the delicious cocktails and wine The Edmon offers.

A few personal favorites are the shishito peppers with sea salt, burnt eggplant dip with grilled sourdough, grilled gem caesar salad with avocado and pepitas, roasted Brussels sprouts with caramelized onions, sunchoke chips, roasted cauliflower with pickled onions, burrata with 12yr aged balsamic vinegar and crostinis.

The charcuterie board is always a great option and good enough to split between two people, if you're into oysters be sure to ask what they have that day.

They have delicious chorizo sliders with queso fresco and avocado, and if you're looking for something a little more hearty they have other options like burgers with caramelized onion, bacon, white cheddar, and house-cut fries.

The hangar steak is great paired with fingerling potatoes, and habanero vinaigrette, the short rib cavatelli pasta, with brandy-wine tomato, and parmesan broth is rich and creamy, or if you're vegan try their mushroom cavatelli pasta, butternut squash, and parmesan.

In terms of cocktails, they have plenty that are excellent.Tea's Knees made withaviation gin, earl grey honey, amaro Montenegro, lemon served shaken, on rocks.

Cantaloupe with park pineau des charentes, blanche armagnac, cantaloupe, lime, served: crushed on ice.

Caprese with basil/tomato vodka, mezcal, lemon, cayenne, served: up.

Mezcal Manhattan made with mezcal, benedictine, amaro melletti, served: on a rock If you're not into cocktails, take a look at their huge champagne, wine, and beer menu, and their happy hour is Monday through Friday from 5-7 pm.

