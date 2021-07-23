L.A. County’s Covid Cases in June Were Among The Vaccinated

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

In June of 2021, LA's covid cases shot up and 20% of them were amongst fully vaccinated residents.

Is this strange? Is it a cause for concern?

According to health experts, it's expected.

“Infections after vaccination are expected. No vaccine is 100% effective,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-diseases expert. “However, even if a vaccine does not completely protect against infection, it usually, if it’s successful, protects against serious disease.”

And according to Fauci, it's unusual for any type of vaccine to be so 100% protective.

By the end of June, roughly half of LA residents had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“So, yes, if you are fully vaccinated, you have a lot of protection, which is what the vaccines have always been their best at: Protecting people from serious illness and death. And these vaccines are — even with the Delta variant — are holding up really well."

“Even for those fully vaccinated people that get infected, they are much less likely to get as ill as unvaccinated people to require hospitalization and to pass away."

Despite the new surge, experts don't think its the same pattern that was seen at the start of the pandemic as more than half of L.A. County’s residents are fully vaccinated.

“While vaccinated people can be reassured about the protection the vaccine gives you from severe COVID-19 disease, we cannot yet reassure you that, given the proliferation of the Delta variant, the vaccine protects you from infecting another person. This is what masking up right now is really about: adding an extra layer of protection to prevent the heartache that comes from transmitting the virus to others.”

