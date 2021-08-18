Is Your Local Gym Ripping You Off?

Here are 3 major red flags to look out for.

Photo by Luis Vidal on Unsplash

The fitness industry is booming, thanks in large part to the massive spike of fitness boutiques across North America. This is excellent news, right? Not necessarily. Many studios are skyrocketing their prices and it’s spoiling the landscape of the fitness world. Since 2010, this industry has been growing at an astounding rate of 450% . The major downfall is that more and more people are finding it challenging to access exercise facilities that meet their needs. Furthermore, these ‘world-class’ studios are often not as premium as we think they are.

Is the bougie experience really worth it? Do their facilities take your fitness game to the next level? Can you really ‘not live without it’?

These are questions you must answer for yourself, but you'd be surprised at how easily you can get sucked in without even realizing it.

What is a boutique gym?

A boutique gym is a small space (800–3500 sq. ft.) that typically specializes in one or two types of workouts. Have you ever seen a SoulCycle, Bikram Yoga, or Orangetheory Fitness? Yep, they all fall into this category. What most of these locations have in common is that they prioritize the user’s experience outside of fitness. From elaborate succulent plants to intense strobe lights, you’ll be sure to feel stimulated.

The most commonly associated characteristic with boutique gyms is their high price tag. Classes can quickly set you back 20–40$ a pop. Oftentimes, this is for good reason. These locations will have a higher staff-to-client ratio, carry state-of-the-art equipment, offer towel services, and more. Another key is that boutique gyms don’t usually have drop-in hours, so they only summate profits from classes.

What is concerning, however, is when these facilities begin to hike prices based on high demand. Yes, it’s a no-brainer from a business perspective, but it’s beginning to hurt the fitness industry. The reality is, there are cheap fitness options and extremely expensive ones, but very little in between . Unfortunately, many folks who used to enjoy boutique gyms can no longer afford them, and it’s often for the wrong reason.

We must ask ourselves…

Do these facilities really have enough going for them to justify the lofty price tags?

3 red flags to look out for.

1) Lacking credentials.

Boutique gyms will often advertise that they have the “ best teachers out there ”, but this may not be the case. Take a look at your studio’s website to see how qualified the instructors really are. If you’re uncertain about this, here is a list of respected certifications in the field. In an ideal world, a trainer will have a relevant diploma or bachelor's degree. If your studio doesn’t provide this information, you may need to ask employees in the facility.

Why is this so important?

Many instructors will go through a weekend site-specific training program but have zero training or qualifications outside of that. This happens very frequently in spin and boxing classes, where clients will become instructors merely based on interest and personal experience. There are 2 main problems with this:

There’s a clear lack of safety. Instructors may not know appropriate exercise modifications or be familiar with common conditions and their implications with training. One of the main selling points in a health-related business is the provider’s qualifications and expertise. If these don’t exist, you must begin to question what you’re truly paying for.

Again, many boutique gyms have highly trained staff who are fantastic. Please know, however, that this isn’t always the case. It’s essential to do some more digging before you invest in a gym…many times it’s for your own health and safety.

2) Same class, high price tag.

If your rationale for dropping big bucks on a gym is based on a unique experience (specialized classes), or flat-out convenience, all the power to you. If this is your only realistic option to maintain a healthy fitness habit, then go right ahead. There are many variables at play for what makes a fitness center ‘valuable’, and these are often subjective. If you are looking to save money and are willing to look around, however, please do a price check.

This is a simple step. Quickly compare prices between your boutique gym and the local rec center, big-box’ facility, or preferred online service. If you find that rates for similar classes are over 2–3x as much in the boutique facility, you may want to question your decision. The reality is, your return on investment will likely diminish at this point. You could choose to take a 5$ spin class at the rec center or a 25$ class at the local spin studio.

Will you work out 5x better at a boutique facility? Probably not.

3) Unnecessary amenities.

Many gyms boast about their world-class services, but not every gym maintains them. Take a peek at the ‘amenities or services’ section on their website and compare them to your real-life experience. Is the equipment well maintained? Are all of the advertised services really being provided? Most importantly, take time for introspection to see if these amenities are even necessary for your needs.

This all goes back to the idea of your return on investment. It’s probably likely that the extra benjamins you’re dropping on the luxurious shower facilities and towel service is a diminishing return. The ultimate test can be to ask yourself, am I truly healthier and happier by coming here versus a cheaper facility?

Your answer may surprise you.

In closing,

Sure, boutique gyms are flashy and fun, but are they really worth it? The ultimate answer is… some are, but many aren’t. Before you decide for yourself, take a look at your facility and watch out for any major red flags. We can so often get swept into fitness trends, and fail to realize that there are better options out there for a fraction of the price.

The reality is, we have an astounding amount of power in the gym industry because we’re driving this thing. It’s on all of us to be mindful of what we’re putting our money towards as it shapes the future of fitness. If you absolutely need the premium experience to stay active, go right ahead. The majority of us, however, could probably survive just fine without the flashing lights and fresh towels.

