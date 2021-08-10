Standing Desks Are Worse Than You Think

But are they just as bad as sitting?

Standing desks are brilliant. They reduce many of the complications that come from sitting through a 9–5. Less sedentary behavior means lower hamstring tendon pain, glute irritation, back soreness, hip flexor tightness, chronic disease, and much, much more. What’s important to realize, however, is that this new way of life is still not a perfect solution. If you’re looking to switch over to a standing desk, there are some key bits of information you need to know.

If you go from sitting all day to standing all day, you’re going to run into issues. Here’s why…

The problem with standing desks.

First of all, if you still haven’t left the ‘sitting with perfect posture all day is good for you’ train, let’s start by tearing down that myth. Here are 3 reasons why prolonged sitting (yes, even if it’s ‘perfect posture’) will harm you greatly over the longterm:

Sitting upright is a less mechanically advantageous position to be in. If you’re struggling through a 9–5, it’s going to be far more efficient from an energetic output standpoint to slouch a little and move around more. The ‘perfect posture’ prevents disc fluid movement. If we’re so caught up in staying as tall as possible, it’s much harder to get proper discal fluid shifts. This is where frequent movement is so vital. Even the slightest change in position will alter the gradient of pressure within the spine to freshly circulate chemicals, contributing to homeostasis between the discs. Posture isn’t as tied to pain as you think it is. Back pain is far more complex than we give it credit for and it’s usually not tied to ‘bad posture’. There is good evidence to show that this faulty belief can create or worsen pain, far more than the actual posture you’re in. Even if posture isn’t the problem, our faulty perceptions will create an issue on their own. That’s why proper education around posture is so vital to our health!

All of these points lead to one major finding: your specific posture isn’t actually all that important. What is crucial, however, is how often you change your position, how much exercise you’re getting, and how healthy your mindset is around pain.

Now, what’s all the fuss about standing desks? If you’re eliminating the 3 red flags above, shouldn’t it be a healthy strategy?

Don’t mistake standing in one position for being mobile. If you’re resting in the same stance for hours on end, many complications can arise. Many of us tend to lean on one hip over time which can cause lateral pain. After a while, the low back can start to grow stiff and irritated. Even the feet can suffer as prolonged pressure can equate to strains and even plantar fasciitis if the surface is too hard.

Beyond injuries or discomfort related to prolonged standing, there are training complications as well. If you’ve just completed a hard run or leg workout, it’s not in your best interest to be standing all day. You simply won’t get the necessary recovery you need before the next session. As funny as it may sound, you must consider standing at work as part of your training schedule. If you reserve standing more for the lighter phases of your training week, you’ll be much better off.

What’s the best strategy?

Sit-to-stand desks are excellent for preventing injuries and healing complications…if you use them correctly. The goal here is to not be too extreme with either prolonged sitting or standing. If you’re just starting out with a new desk, try sitting for 15–20 minutes every hour. Eventually, you can work up to about 50–50. This strategy will be much healthier as you’re allowing the body to change position frequently and you’re not stressing the hips, back, or feet too much throughout the day.

As mentioned above, you can also maximize your results by sitting or standing more according to your training. If you have a couple of days of light activity, consider standing a little bit more at work. If you’re doing some heavy sessions, it’s in your best interest to sit slightly more and only partake in short bouts of standing to change position. This will allow you to prevent the complications of sedentary behavior while helping to boost muscle recovery.

In addition to the tips above, make sure you’re taking work ergonomics very seriously. Is your computer at eye level? Are you able to keep your neck neutral? Are your keyboard and mouse in a comfortable position? Do you have enough space in your office to operate and move around comfortably? All of these boxes must be checked off to give yourself the best chance at remaining pain-free throughout the day.

In summary…

Prolonged sitting is really bad for you. It will elevate the chance of hip and back pain, glute irritation, hamstring tightness, and chronic disease risk.

Prolonged standing is surprisingly unhealthy as well. You can suffer from leg soreness, feet complications, low back tightness, and more.

A healthy balance of sitting and standing is ideal. Try to schedule your day so that you can switch between positions at least twice every hour! This will allow you to keep your tissues moving and prevent soreness and injury.

Standing shouldn’t be the holy grail of posture. The body always prefers frequent change in position.

Quick note: If you don’t have access to a standing desk, don’t fret. Just set a timer every 20–30 minutes and allow yourself to stand up, stretch, and walk around for a brief period before assuming your position once again. While this won’t give you the exact same effect as utilizing a standing desk, it’s still a powerful method for reducing stiffness and keeping you going throughout the day.

In closing,

While standing desks look fun and flashy, they certainly aren’t perfect. If you’re hoping to rid yourself of pain by simply standing all day, you’re going to be greatly disappointed. Prolonged standing can cause back & hip pain, feet complications, leg fatigue, and much more.

If you want to have a pain-free work experience, it’s absolutely key to balance sitting and standing. Make it a goal to switch positions at least twice every hour, and don’t let yourself revert to old, sedentary habits. This simple decision has the power to alter the trajectory of your health, so don’t take it lightly!

What are you waiting for? Start taking your occupational health more seriously today! Your future body is already thanking you.

