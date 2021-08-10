Standing Desks Are Worse Than You Think

David Liira

But are they just as bad as sitting?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413U7F_0bNIL8hZ00
Photo by TheStandingDesk.com on Unsplash

Standing desks are brilliant. They reduce many of the complications that come from sitting through a 9–5. Less sedentary behavior means lower hamstring tendon pain, glute irritation, back soreness, hip flexor tightness, chronic disease, and much, much more. What’s important to realize, however, is that this new way of life is still not a perfect solution. If you’re looking to switch over to a standing desk, there are some key bits of information you need to know. 

If you go from sitting all day to standing all day, you’re going to run into issues. Here’s why…

The problem with standing desks.

First of all, if you still haven’t left the ‘sitting with perfect posture all day is good for you’ train, let’s start by tearing down that myth. Here are 3 reasons why prolonged sitting (yes, even if it’s ‘perfect posture’) will harm you greatly over the longterm: 

  1. Sitting upright is a less mechanically advantageous position to be in. If you’re struggling through a 9–5, it’s going to be far more efficient from an energetic output standpoint to slouch a little and move around more.
  2. The ‘perfect posture’ prevents disc fluid movement. If we’re so caught up in staying as tall as possible, it’s much harder to get proper discal fluid shifts. This is where frequent movement is so vital. Even the slightest change in position will alter the gradient of pressure within the spine to freshly circulate chemicals, contributing to homeostasis between the discs.
  3. Posture isn’t as tied to pain as you think it is. Back pain is far more complex than we give it credit for and it’s usually not tied to ‘bad posture’. There is good evidence to show that this faulty belief can create or worsen pain, far more than the actual posture you’re in. Even if posture isn’t the problem, our faulty perceptions will create an issue on their own. That’s why proper education around posture is so vital to our health!

All of these points lead to one major finding: your specific posture isn’t actually all that important. What is crucial, however, is how often you change your position, how much exercise you’re getting, and how healthy your mindset is around pain.

Now, what’s all the fuss about standing desks? If you’re eliminating the 3 red flags above, shouldn’t it be a healthy strategy? 

Don’t mistake standing in one position for being mobile. If you’re resting in the same stance for hours on end, many complications can arise. Many of us tend to lean on one hip over time which can cause lateral pain. After a while, the low back can start to grow stiff and irritated. Even the feet can suffer as prolonged pressure can equate to strains and even plantar fasciitis if the surface is too hard. 

Beyond injuries or discomfort related to prolonged standing, there are training complications as well. If you’ve just completed a hard run or leg workout, it’s not in your best interest to be standing all day. You simply won’t get the necessary recovery you need before the next session. As funny as it may sound, you must consider standing at work as part of your training schedule. If you reserve standing more for the lighter phases of your training week, you’ll be much better off. 

What’s the best strategy?

Sit-to-stand desks are excellent for preventing injuries and healing complications…if you use them correctly. The goal here is to not be too extreme with either prolonged sitting or standing. If you’re just starting out with a new desk, try sitting for 15–20 minutes every hour. Eventually, you can work up to about 50–50. This strategy will be much healthier as you’re allowing the body to change position frequently and you’re not stressing the hips, back, or feet too much throughout the day.

As mentioned above, you can also maximize your results by sitting or standing more according to your training. If you have a couple of days of light activity, consider standing a little bit more at work. If you’re doing some heavy sessions, it’s in your best interest to sit slightly more and only partake in short bouts of standing to change position. This will allow you to prevent the complications of sedentary behavior while helping to boost muscle recovery.

In addition to the tips above, make sure you’re taking work ergonomics very seriously. Is your computer at eye level? Are you able to keep your neck neutral? Are your keyboard and mouse in a comfortable position? Do you have enough space in your office to operate and move around comfortably? All of these boxes must be checked off to give yourself the best chance at remaining pain-free throughout the day.

In summary…

  • Prolonged sitting is really bad for you. It will elevate the chance of hip and back pain, glute irritation, hamstring tightness, and chronic disease risk. 
  • Prolonged standing is surprisingly unhealthy as well. You can suffer from leg soreness, feet complications, low back tightness, and more. 
  • A healthy balance of sitting and standing is ideal. Try to schedule your day so that you can switch between positions at least twice every hour! This will allow you to keep your tissues moving and prevent soreness and injury. 
Standing shouldn’t be the holy grail of posture. The body always prefers frequent change in position. 

Quick note: If you don’t have access to a standing desk, don’t fret. Just set a timer every 20–30 minutes and allow yourself to stand up, stretch, and walk around for a brief period before assuming your position once again. While this won’t give you the exact same effect as utilizing a standing desk, it’s still a powerful method for reducing stiffness and keeping you going throughout the day.

In closing,

While standing desks look fun and flashy, they certainly aren’t perfect. If you’re hoping to rid yourself of pain by simply standing all day, you’re going to be greatly disappointed. Prolonged standing can cause back & hip pain, feet complications, leg fatigue, and much more. 

If you want to have a pain-free work experience, it’s absolutely key to balance sitting and standing. Make it a goal to switch positions at least twice every hour, and don’t let yourself revert to old, sedentary habits. This simple decision has the power to alter the trajectory of your health, so don’t take it lightly!

What are you waiting for? Start taking your occupational health more seriously today! Your future body is already thanking you.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0faf7fb305436b557c18561c0aa4b2f2.blob

Kinesiologist & Blogger. 15k+ followers. Dedicated to writing well-informed pieces on health and the human condition. My job (and joy) is to save you time and money by delivering the tools you need to take control of your own wellbeing. https://www.davidliira.com/

Seattle, WA
130 followers
Loading

More from David Liira

What’s the Strongest Muscle in the Human Body?

It’s where you’d least expect it. Have you ever wondered where the strongest muscle in the human body is? The truth is, there are a few different candidates depending on how you look at it. There is no one answer to this question since there are various ways to measure strength. There is absolute strength (maximum force), dynamic strength (repeated motions), elastic strength (ability to exert force quickly), and strength endurance (ability to withstand fatigue).Read full story

Using Science To Sleep Like a Baby Every Night

1 in 3 adults struggle with this, but you don’t have to. According to the CDC, more than a third of Americans struggle with falling asleep on a nightly basis. This is extremely disconcerting, due to sleep influencing every corner of our lives, from cardiovascular health to weight gain. Nevertheless, it is often left to the wayside, with over 90 million people acquiring less than seven hours of shut-eye per night.Read full story

Want a Killer Chest Workout in 5 Minutes?

3 exercises. No equipment required. Huge gains. One of the biggest misconceptions around fitness is that you need a barbell to get a huge chest. This is simply not true. Oftentimes, this type of work will do us more harm than good due to excessive joint pain and a restricted range of motion. While barbells can be useful in some scenarios, more than 95% of us don’t need to even touch them for chest day.Read full story

If You Keep Getting Injured While Running, Try This Mindset Shift

Train smarter, not harder. That is the motto you must live by if you want to have an injury-free running career. But that’s not even the mindset shift that will transform your training. If you wish to truly wave goodbye to pain, it’s time to start viewing running as strength training. There are several reasons for this, but the overarching theme is to respect just how much of a toll running takes on the body. To keep your training in check, you must take a step back and realize that the process of running is awfully familiar to exercising in the gym.Read full story

The Consequence of Smoking & Vaping That No One Is Talking About

Heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, COPD…these are just some of the diseases that are often associated with smoking. Unfortunately, that’s not all there is to the story. Several complications come with smoking (and more recently vaping) that many folks are completely unaware of. Not only can these toxins spiral you into a life of chronic disease, but they can prohibit your ability to recover quickly from virtually any injury.Read full story
27 comments

Here Are 5 Gym Exercises That Will Slowly Injure You

No one thinks about these popular movements this until it's too late!. Like many areas of health and wellness, resistance training techniques don’t evolve all too quickly. Many of the deemed ‘gold-standard’ exercises in the 80s are still popular today, despite research clearly showing their flaws. We often tend to get comfortable with workout routines and grow fearful of breaking outside of the norm. Unfortunately, this can grow costly as it’s impossible to maximize performance if you aren’t willing to change and adapt.Read full story

3 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Running After a Back Injury

If you can avoid doing them, you’ll be spared so much pain!. With the power of social media, you can come across virtually every opinion and approach for treating back pain in mere seconds. Unfortunately, many folks out there are still believing the stuff doctors were preaching 20–30 years ago. Spoiler alert, it’s not very pretty. While many of us are finally catching up with evidence-based strategies, there are still a few beliefs around back pain and running that need to be put down for good.Read full story

Your Runners May Be Damaging Your Body!

Runners forget to check this one thing, but it can save you so much grief!. Once upon a time, we didn’t have the luxury of runners. While they are a huge support to training in this modern age, there are several drawbacks that very few people realize. Oftentimes, a shoe is built too robust, preventing the muscles and tissues around the foot to be properly loaded. Over time, solely running in great footwear can cause a significant reduction in stability and strength in these areas.Read full story

Are Posture Braces a Gimmick or a Gold Mine?

The answer may just shock you... You may have heard an ad that goes something like this… “Want to look sleeker and healthier? Just wear this back brace for 30 minutes every day for instant results!”. It may sound crazy, but it catches your attention doesn’t it? Companies like this are rapidly swooping into the market and claiming to be the saviors of our ever-worsening pandemic of back pain. Before you jump off of your couch and snag one of these shiny new gadgets, however, there are a few key pieces of information you need to know.Read full story

Stop Believing These 3 Lies About Injury Rehab!

Here's how to use modern science to fast-track your recovery for good. If you’re like most humans, you have a few ounces of impatience in your blood. When injury strikes, you want to fix everything right away. On the other hand, perhaps you’re one who has been taught that rest is best. When that strained hamstring or sprained ankle rears its ugly head, you feel most inclined to stay in bed. Unfortunately, it turns out that both methods of rehabilitation are not ideal. In fact, these mindsets may be more harmful than helpful in the long run.Read full story

Struggling To Sleep Due to Neck Pain? Here's Your Solution

There are virtually hundreds of reasons why your neck may hurt. Perhaps you’re sitting in one position for too long. Maybe you have a disc issue. There could be inflammation in a joint capsule. The list goes on, and on…and on. If you’re unlucky enough to land one of these injuries, you know how dreadful sleeping can be. Even the slightest misalignments can cause great pain and discomfort over the course of a night. This can leave you groggy, cranky, and in more pain than when you closed your eyes.Read full story

Using Science To Breathe Correctly

You'd be shocked at how many people are doing it wrong!. Notice how you take that breath. What parts of the body are you using? How are you holding yourself? How long is the inhale? What about the exhale?Read full story

How To Overcome the Most Stubborn & Painful Muscle in the Human Body

Try these doctor-approved stretches to heal your pain!. The hip joint is an ultra-stable ball and socket that is quite stubborn when it comes to mobility work. Consequently, the glute muscles often feel tight…like really tight. Mobilizing this area can help reduce stiffness, but more importantly, improve activity at the piriformis muscle which can contribute to less irritation of the sciatic nerve. If you find yourself sitting a lot, this is the perfect antidote to keeping the hips/glutes healthy and functional!Read full story

5 Crucial Mistakes That Novice Runners Make

Here's how to prevent them to instantly upgrade your running!. When you’re a novice at any sport or activity, mistakes are bound to happen. In the sport of running, even the best of em’ make errors. Not only do these mistakes delay progress, but they can put up physical and mental barriers as well. The reality is, far too many athletes quit running before really getting started! Fortunately, you can easily avoid these errors if you're proactive.Read full story

How To Train the Most Forgotten Muscle in the Human Body

Absolutely everyone should be doing this for better health!. If you want to avoid shoulder injuries while enhancing upper body strength and performance, you absolutely must pay attention to the serratus anterior. Unfortunately, this muscle is so often forgotten in training programs that many gym-goers don’t even know where it resides. Luckily, you don’t need to be that person any longer!Read full story

Myth Busting 101: Barbells Are Severely Overrated

Science says they are much more damaging than effective. Barbells may be the most famous piece of gym equipment known to humankind. Many of the weight-lifting greats, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, have sworn by them for decades. The question is, are they really all that effective? Yes, they may have a time and place, but should everyone be using them?Read full story

Health Experts Are Now Saying Ice Is the Worst Remedy for Injuries

Rest. Ice. Compression. Elevation. It’s the famous acronym that’s been wired into our brains for decades. The perfected plan for injury recovery. The battle-tested solution to every ache and pain. Whether it was a doctor, school nurse, or your very own mother, we’ve been instructed that these 4 words should be our first thought after an acute injury strikes. Ever since Dr. Gabe Mirkin coined the acronym back in 1978, we’ve hopped on the R.I.C.E. train and many have yet to jump off.Read full story

Lazy Posture Is Better Than Perfect Posture

Yes, you read that right…and modern science can back it up. If you hear the words ‘perfect posture’, you’re most likely thinking about sitting tall with your chin slightly tucked and your shoulders rolled back. While this pose brings about some benefits, we’re completely missing the mark if we label this as the end-all-be-all position.Read full story

This Ted Talk Will Help You Feel Less Pain

If you've ever suffered from an injury, you know how painful and discouraging it can be. Fortunately, 'Why Things Hurt' by Lorimer Moseley has the power to flip this common narrative on its head. You see, pain is designed to be a protector, but things can go sour extremely quickly. If you don’t have the right knowledge and perspective on the subject, there’s a strong chance you’ll be suffering far more than you have to.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy