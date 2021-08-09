Want a Killer Chest Workout in 5 Minutes?

3 exercises. No equipment required. Huge gains.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

One of the biggest misconceptions around fitness is that you need a barbell to get a huge chest. This is simply not true. Oftentimes, this type of work will do us more harm than good due to excessive joint pain and a restricted range of motion. While barbells can be useful in some scenarios, more than 95% of us don’t need to even touch them for chest day.

The second fitness myth is that you have to spend hours in the gym to get ‘swoll’. Again, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Some of the most respected lifters out there are extremely efficient with their time, and it pays as they never burn out or get majorly injured. Especially in the bustling craze of our 21st-century lives, time is money. If you don’t want to skip chest day, but have a full-time job and family to tend to, I’ve got you covered here.

All you have to do is clear a bit of space in your house and carve 5-10 minutes out of your day. It’s truly that simple!

Let the gains begin.

The ultra-quick chest burner workout.

Please note that these movements are supposed to replace loaded exercises in the gym, so there are on the advanced side. You will see below that there are regressions to each movement to make this as relevant to everyone as possible (some do require light equipment). Your job is to listen to your own body. This is about dropping your ego and playing the long game. If you pace yourself and do this consistently, you will eventually progress. Stay safe out there friends!

For this workout, we’ll be doing 2 sets of each exercise to keep it time-efficient. If you’re looking for a simple way to progress, feel free to add another set to each movement. The goal here is to achieve at least 10–20 reps of each exercise before taking a brief pause (15–20 seconds) prior to the next stage. If you’re more conditioned, simply move to near failure for the first set and complete failure for the second. We’re implementing a short rest period because the priority is to build each movement off of the next to fatigue the chest extremely quickly. Between your 1st and 2nd set, feel free to take a more prolonged break (2–5 minutes) if you have the time.

1) Decline Push-Ups

Image from ExerciseBio

Application: 10–20 reps (or near failure)

Cues: Prob yourself up on a step-up, chair, or another related object. If you’re new to this exercise, please start small and work your way up to a higher position. Once in position, approach this as any other pushup. On an inhale, take 1–2 seconds to lower while retracting (squeezing) the shoulder blades. Once your chin is near the floor, exhale while protracting (separating) the shoulder blades. Due to your body position, this will be slightly more shoulder dominant than a standard push-up.

Regressions: Regular push-up, knee decline push-ups

2) Eccentric Push-Ups

Image from ExerciseBio

Application: 10–20 reps (or near failure)

Cues: This is a ‘regular’ push-up with a twist. Feel free to adjust the width of your hand placement (the narrower you go, the more tricep dominant it will be), based on what you want to target. The kicker is that we’re lowering extremely slowly…I’m talking 4–5 seconds per rep. The second (push) phase can be at a normal speed. This exaggerated eccentric motion is going to maximize the contraction of each rep and get your chest fatigued quickly. It’s also a valuable practice for motor control and core stability. Enjoy the burn!

Regressions: Knee eccentric push-up, pure eccentric push-ups (just lowering phase)

3) Sliding (Eccentric) Chest Flies

Image from Eugene Teo

Application: 10–15 reps (or near failure)

Cues: Grab a pair of long socks, sliders, or small hand towels and set yourself up on a hard surface. Next, position yourself in a push-up position but turn your palms towards each other. Now you’re going to slowly separate your hands to create a chest-fly scenario using purely body weight. After you extend out as far as you can control, drop to the floor and reset back at the top.

Each rep should take at least 3 seconds if you’re doing it right. Due to the biomechanics of the movement, you only have to do the lowering phase to get a killer contraction. Please note, this is an advanced exercise, so start on your knees and work your way up to the toes. This is one of my absolute favorites!

Regressions: Light dumbbell chest fly , banded chest fly

**As stated above, rep ranges are simply a suggestion. Please pace yourself on this workout and work towards only hitting true failure in the last couple of sets. This should be completed 1–2x per week.

In closing,

Let it be heard loud and clear: you don’t need copious amounts of time or weight to get a fantastic chest workout. Just carve 5-10 minutes out of your day and anticipate great results! It’s astonishing how efficient we can work out when our exercise prescription rationale lines up. These 3 movements alone will guarantee you hit the major musculature during your ‘push’ day.

If you’ve felt like time is an evaporating currency, let this be a relief to you. Even if you’re drowning in work and other commitments, you have time to treat yourself to some much-needed movement!

Now go and do a set of 10!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.