Should Your Child Be Allowed To Lift Weights?

If you grew up thinking you couldn't lift weights as a child, you're not alone. I distinctly remember my elementary Phys Ed. instructor telling me to wait until I was at least 16 years old and more developed. Unfortunately, there was no valid reason to back this up. This is a classic case of passing on misinformation because we don’t know any better. It’s not necessarily anyone’s fault, but rather a huge flaw within the fitness community as a whole…we’re slow at picking up on the research!

It’s time this topic gets the spotlight it deserves in health and wellness conversations. As long as your child has proper coaching, all of the claims against resistance training slowly start to collapse. Let’s take a quick look at the science and dismantle them one by one.

It’s time to turn this ship around!

Children can (and should) lift weights!

In one study by Faigenbaum & Myer , it was proven that sports such as soccer, football, and rugby all have higher injury risks than well-supervised weight lifting for 11–14-year-olds. Furthermore, it states that even finding one’s 1RM (one rep max) is completely safe if coaching is present. Here is a brief excerpt from the paper:

Current research indicates that resistance training can be a safe, effective, and worthwhile activity for children and adolescents provided that qualified professionals supervise all training sessions and provide age-appropriate instruction on proper lifting procedures and safe training guidelines. Regular participation in a multifaceted resistance training program that begins during the preseason and includes instruction on movement biomechanics may reduce the risk of sports-related injuries in young athletes.

There are two key takeaways from this article. First, the efficacy of weight lifting for children is completely dependent on one thing: coaching. It should be strongly discouraged to allow kids from having free access to weights. There is a reason why most gyms won’t permit adolescents under the age of 16 to access their facilities without adult supervision. If you’re considering introducing your child to weight lifting, you must surround them with professionals who can safely prescribe proper exercises for them.

If your child is not ready to accept coaching and listen to orders, they’re not ready to weight lift. This is irrespective of how physically fit or ‘mature’ they may seem.

Nearly every weight lifting injury documented in the research is related to poor supervision and not the activity itself. This goes for growth plate injuries too. Sports such as hockey, baseball, and gymnastics all have higher rates of growth plate injuries than resistance training. The only cases come with children who decide it’s a good idea to lift without any adults around.

The second large takeaway is that resistance training can actually help to reduce sports-related injuries in kids. There are many reasons for this, so here are a few of the highlights:

Weight lifting helps to build strength

It teaches proper coordination, body mechanics, and an overall understanding of the human body

It increases bone mineral density

It boosts confidence in physical capabilities and adherence to activity

It expedites recovery from past injuries and acts as a ‘prehab’ approach for common sports-related injuries

If you still have doubts, just take a look at virtually any fitness or medical association. One by one, they’re hopping on board and advocating for all-ages resistance training. Notable associations include the National Strength and Conditioning Association ( NSCA ), American College of Sports Medicine ( ACSM ), and American Academy of Pediatricians ( AAP ).

Important Note: It’s clear that weight lifting is an option for children, but it doesn’t mean you have to force it upon them. Science says that the floodgates should be swung open, but I’d hesitate if one of these three points applies to you…

Your child is not ready to listen to health professionals and follow orders. Your child has health complications or has not recently been to the doctor for a check-up. Your child simply doesn’t like weight lifting — don’t overlook this one! Health and fitness is a long game, don’t put a sour taste in their mouths at an early age. The time will come.

If you’re at all concerned about making the jump to resistance training for children, please go see your health provider. Just be aware that not all professionals are caught up on the new regulations around weight lifting for children. All in all, it’s absolutely safe for kids to lift weights, as long as proper coaching is put in place.

Before we close, it’s essential to note that weight training for children doesn’t need to mirror what adults do. For all you teachers, programmers, and trainers out there, my best advice for you is to gamify things! Play upbeat music, build circuits, implement a theme, and always encourage FUN. Just ensure that supervision is always your #1 priority.

In closing,

It’s time to admit that we’ve been wrong for decades. Weight lifting is not only safe for children, but it’s strongly encouraged! This activity can do wonders to teach kids valuable lessons about their bodies and increase confidence around physical activity as a whole. As ironic as it may sound, kids are less likely to get injured if proper resistance training is implemented into programming.

There is simply too much evidence to deny that weight lifting is designed for all ages. Just remember that there is one key caveat to this…proper coaching! If you can surround your children with fitness professionals who know what they’re doing, they will experience a vast number of mental and physical benefits.

Let stunted growth plates be a myth of the past!

