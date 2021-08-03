Behind-The-Scenes of Building an Online Course

The perspiration required for inspiration: Introducing The Author Offer

I knew what I knew could help others with their writing and publishing journeys. I love to write. I love to teach. It’s seems like a natural progression to teach others how to write.

That was the easy part.

Logically, I bought some education about starting an online course and publishing books, then another and another and another. There’s no shortage of material these days. And, there’s the constant question, “Would anyone care about what I have to say?” Since I’ve written 15 books and worked with four New York Times best-selling authors, I’ve hoped someone will listen. Regardless, I jumped in, and it has been an ongoing learning process that has involved:

Exploring at least five different platforms from Teachable, Thinkific, Kartra, Ontraport, CourseCats among others — non of which worked out. Finally, SamCart came to the rescue.

came to the rescue. Trying my hand with at least three email services, settling on MailChimp, and I’m still stubbing my toes on this.

Using design-oriented sites with graphics, photos and illustrations, like Canva and Bookbrush.

Learning from book coaches and course-builders like Nick Stevenson, Dave Chesson, Chandler Bolt, and Steve Harrison, among others.

Discovering how to build funnels, landing pages, sales pages, pop-up, email forms, website integrations, order bumps, upsells and WordPress ins-and-outs, and more.

Interviewing at least five different web and technical advisors, and virtual assistants — winding up deciding to do it on my own.

Receiving training for all-things related to video from Tracy at videoscriptsuccess.com.

Finally, writing the courses and delivering value.

That’s where my heart is. Thanks to coaching from Courtney Foster Donahue , I was able to finally settle on calling the first course, “ The Author Offer ,” and feature the Author Bullseye Blueprint to guide aspiring, and experienced, authors with the first, and most important, steps to writing and publishing a book.

I’ve included five clues, I believe every author needs to discover before getting too far down the road with writing the heart out. There’s two bonuses. There’s plenty of value, but I still need to add video.

What will you learn from The Author Offer? Within a weekend or less, you’ll have a crystal clear direction, know what pitfalls to avoid, and how to best leverage your resources. It’s a game plan addressing your goals, limitations, pathway, the investment along with tips and tools to build your book. I’ve added an optional — 30-Minute Book Outline — No Sticky Notes Required — course so you can get over the hump and start pouring your passion onto paper.

I hope anyone reading this will appreciate the perspiration behind my inspiration to help you write a book and become a published author, perhaps even a full-time writer like me.

What’s Next? Now that I have these skills, I plan to offer more courses even outside of the publishing world. As you know, I have ghostwritten for celebrity doctors, CEOs and pastors so I’ve gained quite a bit of knowledge about the mind, body and soul. Like I say, I’m not a doctor, I just pretend to be one. Another topic that is coming, hopefully sooner than later, is called “Marriage Ready,” featuring my experience and input from my talented wife. I’ve also got a hunch I could help recovering addicts with getting through the hallowed 12-Steps of AA, and in my case, MA. Stay tuned on these.

In the meantime, I invite you accept The Author Offer and let me know what you’d like to learn about next. I’m building the next course, WYI: Write It Yourself in 30 Days, followed by The Bullet Series, with more in-depth training on book writing, branding and buzz. I’ll include your input if you let me know.

For now, I’m off to celebrate with a walk on the beach with my writing partner and dog, Duey. But I’ll leave you with this: There has never been a better time to write and publish a book. Don’t let the message stay inside. The world needs to read it. Learn more at davidjahr.us.

-end-

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.