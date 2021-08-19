Just how powerful is the Denver mayor?

A person experiencing homelessness pens a sign to Denver's mayor. Denver Homeless Out Loud

During a recent meeting of the Denver City Council Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee, council members explained to a community member that Denver has a strong mayor form of government.

Council members Robin Kniech and Amanda Sandoval explained that the council can’t stop the sweeps of the homeless encampments. The policy is carried out by the mayor’s office, which enforces city laws.

But some say the mayor’s office wields too much power. The council in recent months has moved to revoke powers from the mayor. For example, the council wants to change the way the office of the independent monitor is appointed.

The mayor appoints the office of the independent monitor. The monitor oversees police brutality investigations. A conflict can arise when the mayor is appointing both police leadership and the investigative branch that oversees them.

But what else makes the mayor’s office so powerful?

Mayor can veto city council laws, resolutions

A strong mayor form of government can mean different things in different cities. In Denver, according to the city’s website, “The mayor enforces all laws and ordinances, and meets weekly with city council to report on Denver conditions and to recommend enactment of such measures as are deemed necessary.”

The mayor also can veto ordinances or resolutions passed by the city council. The mayor oversees “that all contracts with the City and County are faithfully kept and fully performed, signs all bonds and contracts, oversees the annual City and County budget, and has broad powers of appointment limited only by the Career Service Authority and Civil Service Commission,” according to the city website.

Lots of contracts to be awarded

Critics of this form of government say the potential for abuse is high. Awarding contracts often comes with perks. Some feel the need to return a favor.

“While the mayor does have a great deal of power, that power is by no means absolute,” according to the city website. “It is subject to certain checks and balances. For example, the budget must be approved by city council and can be changed by a majority vote of council.”

The mayor’s veto of city council legislation can be overridden “with nine out of its 13 votes,” according to the city’s website. “And only city council can pass laws. The mayor can only suggest that a certain law be passed. The final check and balance is that the mayor, as an elected official, may be recalled or defeated at a regular election.”

