Residents criticize arena bond question

Bond issues totaling nearly half a billion dollars didn’t have a whole lot of support Monday at Denver’s City Council meeting. The ballot questions will appear on the November ticket, however, after approval by a split council.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is advancing the $430 million Denver RISE initiative. The ballot initiative is six separate questions. The initiative benefits public transportation, housing, and other city services, but the bulk of it comes in the form of a new arena and rehabilitated 909 building at Great Western Campus.

More than 40 people signed up to speak at a courtesy public hearing on the initiative. The council allowed 60 minutes for comments.

Most people spoke against the plans for a new arena on Great Western Campus. Some accused the mayor of simply wanting his name on a building.

Arena ‘unjust and inequitable’

Sarah Lake is a resident of District 9. She said she looked at the bond initiative as an economist and an academic. “The arena is both economically untenable and also unjust and inequitable.”

Lake said a similar private-public partnership plan for the campus failed because it didn’t appear profitable. The Denver Metro area already has about a dozen venues the size of the proposed arena, Lake said. She said the feasibility study for the new arena uses “a decade-old data source to determine whether this is going to be economically feasible and sound.”

Several residents of the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods spoke out against the plan. “Before we talk about an arena, shouldn’t we talk about housing?” a resident asked.

Neighbors said the plans for the new arena are scarce. Too many questions remain about its economic plan, several suggested.

Arena could host 310 events per year

Paul Andrew, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, said the new arena will be a catalyst to revitalize the entire campus. He envisions 310 events per year held at the arena.

Ernest House Jr., who sits on the board of directors of the National Western Center Authority, supported the plan.

Resident Carol Briggs said neighbors’ concerns haven’t been heard. “Neighborhoods know what their issues are,” she said to applause. “Neighborhoods have solutions.”

“The neighborhoods have been marginalized for too long,” said another.

Jesse Lashawn Paris said the last thing the neighborhood needs is another arena. “These people need access to good healthy food. They do not need an arena.”

“This is a far-fetched idea that we need more places for more entertainment,” said resident Brian Loma. “There’s not enough housing in the area. We just stopped a man from dying outside this building tonight. We need housing. We need services so people can be off the streets. This is absolutely ridiculous that we’re talking about millions of dollars for entertainment when people are dying in the streets daily.”

CdeBaca, Kashmann, Kniech, Sandoval vote no

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca voted against all six ballot questions. She was joined by councilman Paul Kashmann, councilwoman Robin Kniech and councilwoman Amanda Sandoval in voting against the arena initiative.

Kashmann said it only has been a few years since the Elevate Denver initiative pumped millions into city projects. “Why are we doing this bond issue now?” he asked.

Only about a third of the total $970 million Elevate bond issue has been spent. Several projects remain in the pipeline.

CdeBaca noted that not one resident from Elyria-Swansea or Globeville wholeheartedly supported the plan.

Kniech said plans for the arena are too vague. “To the extent we’re trying to say all the rest of that will be figured out later….”

