Denver, CO

Residents criticize arena bond question

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fnq5O_0bVTVKQD00
JP Valery/Unsplash

Bond issues totaling nearly half a billion dollars didn’t have a whole lot of support Monday at Denver’s City Council meeting. The ballot questions will appear on the November ticket, however, after approval by a split council.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is advancing the $430 million Denver RISE initiative. The ballot initiative is six separate questions. The initiative benefits public transportation, housing, and other city services, but the bulk of it comes in the form of a new arena and rehabilitated 909 building at Great Western Campus.

More than 40 people signed up to speak at a courtesy public hearing on the initiative. The council allowed 60 minutes for comments.

Most people spoke against the plans for a new arena on Great Western Campus. Some accused the mayor of simply wanting his name on a building.

Arena ‘unjust and inequitable’

Sarah Lake is a resident of District 9. She said she looked at the bond initiative as an economist and an academic. “The arena is both economically untenable and also unjust and inequitable.”

Lake said a similar private-public partnership plan for the campus failed because it didn’t appear profitable. The Denver Metro area already has about a dozen venues the size of the proposed arena, Lake said. She said the feasibility study for the new arena uses “a decade-old data source to determine whether this is going to be economically feasible and sound.”

Several residents of the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods spoke out against the plan. “Before we talk about an arena, shouldn’t we talk about housing?” a resident asked.

Neighbors said the plans for the new arena are scarce. Too many questions remain about its economic plan, several suggested.

Arena could host 310 events per year

Paul Andrew, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, said the new arena will be a catalyst to revitalize the entire campus. He envisions 310 events per year held at the arena.

Ernest House Jr., who sits on the board of directors of the National Western Center Authority, supported the plan.

Resident Carol Briggs said neighbors’ concerns haven’t been heard. “Neighborhoods know what their issues are,” she said to applause. “Neighborhoods have solutions.”

“The neighborhoods have been marginalized for too long,” said another.

Jesse Lashawn Paris said the last thing the neighborhood needs is another arena. “These people need access to good healthy food. They do not need an arena.”

“This is a far-fetched idea that we need more places for more entertainment,” said resident Brian Loma. “There’s not enough housing in the area. We just stopped a man from dying outside this building tonight. We need housing. We need services so people can be off the streets. This is absolutely ridiculous that we’re talking about millions of dollars for entertainment when people are dying in the streets daily.”

CdeBaca, Kashmann, Kniech, Sandoval vote no

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca voted against all six ballot questions. She was joined by councilman Paul Kashmann, councilwoman Robin Kniech and councilwoman Amanda Sandoval in voting against the arena initiative.

Kashmann said it only has been a few years since the Elevate Denver initiative pumped millions into city projects. “Why are we doing this bond issue now?” he asked.

Only about a third of the total $970 million Elevate bond issue has been spent. Several projects remain in the pipeline.

CdeBaca noted that not one resident from Elyria-Swansea or Globeville wholeheartedly supported the plan.

Kniech said plans for the arena are too vague. “To the extent we’re trying to say all the rest of that will be figured out later….”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_95f5c0f0b1f5116ae690a4063d06047c.blob

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
3832 followers
Loading

More from David Heitz

Aurora shelves camping ban

The Aurora City Council again Monday failed to pass a camping ban pushed by the city’s mayor. Mayor Mike Coffman, a former Congressman, proposed the ordinance. It would make camping anywhere in the city illegal. People only would be arrested if they refused to leave. The ordinance required that campers be given shelter options.Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless encampments enrage neighbors, divide city

A Denver neighbor exhibits kindness despite the presence of homeless encampments.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Public comment period during Denver City Council meetings has become heated and divisive, with angry residents demanding the city do more to sweep away homeless encampments.Read full story
36 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers building arena while assisting shuttered venues

Denver will ask voters in November whether it should borrow $190 million to build a new arena on the Great Western Campus. The question passed a final reading Monday, with council members Paul Kashmann, Robin Kniech, Amanda Sandoval and Candi CdeBaca voting no.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Public health experts ask for water, toilets for Denver's homeless

A trio of public health experts have written letters to Denver city officials asking that people experiencing homelessness be supplied water and toilet facilities near their encampments.Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

Denver congresswoman sponsors legislation to help sick children

Children with a life-threatening illness must forego potentially curative therapies if their parent wants to place them on hospice. That’s the way the Medicaid law is written. But U.S. Rep Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, has teamed up with Texas Republican Michael McCaul to change that. They have introduced a bill in Congress that has bipartisan support.Read full story
Denver, CO

Just how powerful is the Denver mayor?

A person experiencing homelessness pens a sign to Denver's mayor.Denver Homeless Out Loud. During a recent meeting of the Denver City Council Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee, council members explained to a community member that Denver has a strong mayor form of government.Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Speaker says homeless group exploiting mentally ill

A statement is made in paint on a Denver sidewalk.Denver Homeless Out Loud. A man who spoke during public comment period Monday at the Denver City Council meeting said the city “is under siege by drug dealers turned criminals,” referring to its many encampments.Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homelessness machine costs half a billion to operate

The sputtering machine that handles homelessness in Denver costs a half billion dollars per year to operate and is staffed by about 4,000 employees. That’s according to an analysis released by the Common Sense Institute. “The Economic Footprint of Homelessness in Metro Denver” includes research produced by Brenda Dickhoner and Lili Valis.Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Denver thumbs nose at homeless lawsuit pact, report shows

A homeless encampment is swept last week during a hot, hazy morning.Denver Homeless Out Loud. An in-depth survey of 150 people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Denver shows the city isn’t doing what it’s supposed to be doing when it comes to encampment sweeps.Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Woman repeats ‘Denver tortures its poor’ for 60 seconds at meeting

A Denver resident who regularly speaks during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings found a new way to make her point Monday. Tess Dougherty repeated “Denver tortures its poor” at least 60 times during the final 60 seconds of her allotted speaking time. NewsBreak attended the meeting virtually and could not gauge the reaction of the City Council. Dougherty also attended virtually.Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Felons may qualify to run for office in Aurora

The Aurora City Council will consider at its study session Monday an ordinance to allow felons to run for public office. Currently, felons cannot run for a seat on the City Council. A felony is one of five disqualifying criteria. The other requirements include being a registered voter in Aurora, a United States citizen, a resident of the city for at least a year before the election, and 21 or older before the date of the election.Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Many living on Denver's streets devoid of drugs, alcohol

A notice is placed on a tent warning of an upcoming encampment sweep in Denver.Denver Homeless Out Loud. It has become almost automatic to insert into discussions about people experiencing homelessness that the unhoused are drug users.Read full story
18 comments

Study: Teen mental illness spikes during COVID-19

An original investigation published in Journal of the American Medical Association Wednesday shows that in the COVID-19 era, one in four teens suffers from depression and one in five grapples with anxiety.Read full story
Denver, CO

Re-imagining Denver's homeless shelters

Homeless shelters have a well-deserved reputation for being cramped, dirty, and open. It can be difficult keeping house when your guests are people experiencing homelessness, many of whom struggle with addiction or mental health issues.Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Police chief, mayor verbally spar during Aurora council meeting on camping ban

Another attempt by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman to introduce a camping ban in the city has failed. The motion died on a tie vote. The mayor’s vote made the tie. Voting yes along with the mayor were Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan, Marsha Berzins, Curtis Gardner, and Dave Gruber.Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

City Council speakers ask Murphy Robinson to resign

Several speakers at the Denver City Council meeting Monday called upon Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson to resign. They say Robinson used the news media to spread misinformation about City Councilwoman Candi CDeBaca’s chief of staff.Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wastes millions on band-aid solutions for homelessness

Jailing and hospitalizing people experiencing homelessness costs a bundle. But that’s what Denver has done during incidents involving people experiencing homelessness in distress. They either jail them, usually on petty charges, or take them to an emergency room when they’re having a crisis.Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

The help homeless people in Denver really want

The City and County of Denver recently produced an enormous document to explain its five-year plan to reduce homelessness. The publication lays out ambitious and comprehensive steps that must be taken to house the city’s homeless population. The document is so large it has an appendix. There, you will find real talk from people experiencing homelessness about what their needs and sensibilities are.Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless lose voice if at-large council seats removed

One group sure to miss being represented if Denver’s two at-large City Council seats are removed will be people without an address. People experiencing homelessness often are represented by at-large council members. At-large council members represent all residents of a city and are elected “at-large” by the entire electorate. The other council members are elected by their districts.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy