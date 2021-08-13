Many living on Denver's streets devoid of drugs, alcohol

A notice is placed on a tent warning of an upcoming encampment sweep in Denver. Denver Homeless Out Loud

It has become almost automatic to insert into discussions about people experiencing homelessness that the unhoused are drug users.

It’s more comfortable for people to think homelessness only could happen to the most addicted of junkies. Certainly, homeless could never happen to me, most people believe.

That’s what I thought. But untreated mental illness after great trauma left me homeless on the streets of Denver a couple of years ago.

The truth is many people do not abuse drugs or alcohol but still end up homeless. The truth is many work jobs just like everyone else, living paycheck to paycheck until something happens.

What happens once you’re on the street usually is a cascade of bad luck. Bad things happen to people experiencing homelessness whether they drink and use drugs or not.

A sign created by a person experiencing homelessness is addressed to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Denver Homeless Out Loud

Here are the stories of two people who recently experienced homelessness for reasons not related to drugs or alcohol. They shared their plight with Denver Homeless Out Loud, which published their stories on its Facebook page.

‘Why won’t anyone help me? I wasn’t homeless ‘til I got here’

A few weeks ago, Denver Homeless Out Loud, an advocacy group, received an email from someone desperate for help.

"I need some help,” the email began. “My property was taken from Platte River by the Parks and Recreation Department. All of my clothes, toiletries, and my wallet, with my identification, birth certificate, Social Security card, and my debit cards were in my suitcase. It was a new Samsonite rolling black bag that would not be mistaken for trash at all.”

A homeless encampment is destroyed in one fell swoop by Denver city crews with backhoes. Denver Homeless Out Loud

The person behind the email said they had tried to retrieve their property through official channels. “I have been to the storage unit downtown and there was nothing there but a few garbage cans that had some woman's name on them and they were from March or May,” they wrote. “I don’t know who to turn to. I've tried to call everyone, only to be transferred to the next person, and the next. Not having any form of identification has made it impossible to do anything.”

The despair in their language becomes evident as the email continues. “I need to know where my things are. I'm so ready to give up on life. This is the worst. Why won't anyone help me? I wasn't homeless ‘til I got stuck here."

Career as a flight attendant went south

Like most people, this person who lost everything never planned on becoming homeless. “I was a flight attendant, never been or planned on being homeless, but I feel like I just did 45 days in hell,” they wrote.

“Not only did I feel horrible about the situation I was in, I could feel the way the people looked at me. It is $12 for a shower at TA. which requires transportation and money, and I didn't have either. When I got my SSDI check I paid $80 for a room … and went through hell trying to get there.”

Dumpy hotels require a lot

I, too, had trouble renting hotel rooms during homelessness. Hotel staff tend to treat homeless people terribly and require large deposits for run-down rooms.

“I needed a shower, some sleep, some air conditioner,” the person experiencing homelessness wrote to Denver Homeless Out Loud. “When I tried to check in the owner said he couldn't take my virtual debit card even though I had paid for the room online already. He also decided I had to have a $100 deposit and then he wouldn't use the identification I had on my phone. He said he would cancel the reservation for me.

“But he didn't, he reported me as a no show and kept my money. I have been to the same hotel, booked online without a glitch. No deposit. No questions asked. It's things like that and the embarrassment of asking for a key to use the bathroom.”

This person ended up finding shelter. “I finally got out of that hellish experience,” they wrote in an email to Homeless Out Loud. “It’s not OK to treat people like that. We are supposed to do onto others as we would do onto ourselves, not make the unfortunate feel worse about their mere existence.

“But I’ve seen it from both sides, never thought I’d be able to say that.”

Bipolar and alone except for Chihuahua

Another Denver man recently reached out to Denver Homeless Out Loud to share the story of his friend.

“I would just like to say that not everyone who is homeless uses drugs, one of my very best friends was dumped off in the streets of Denver last week,” the person wrote. “I spoke to him on Friday, and he was scared. I tried to put them up in a hotel, but no one would take him because he did not have a picture ID as a result of his driver’s license and wallet being stolen.”

The man is concerned about his friend. “He called me to tell me that his cell phone was shattered,” he explained. “He called me from someone else’s phone. He has a small Chihuahua with him and had about $800 in cash. I have been looking for him so I can come and take him away from there.

“He had never been homeless or to Denver before. I can only think to report him missing to the police department in Denver. He and his Chihuahua are very vulnerable as he is disabled from bipolar disorder and severe depression.”

Shelters need to respect sober people

This man’s friend likely will have to give up his Chihuahua if he goes into a shelter. One of the things Denver’s five-year plan for reducing homelessness calls for is a shelter where pets are welcome to stay with their owners.

There is drinking and drug use going on in the shelters, which is why some sober people don’t like staying at them. Some people experiencing homelessness have even suggested shelters separate the drinkers and the drug users from the sober clients.

Sober homeless people don’t have much patience for those not trying to better themselves. There are sober people on the street. There also are people who had never used drugs or alcohol prior to homelessness.

It’s wrong to lump all people experiencing homelessness together as alcoholics and drug addicts. Many are trying very hard to remain sober.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.