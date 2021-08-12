Study: Teen mental illness spikes during COVID-19

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcYEG_0bP5vUt800
Vince Fleming/Unsplash

An original investigation published in Journal of the American Medical Association Wednesday shows that in the COVID-19 era, one in four teens suffers from depression and one in five grapples with anxiety.

These are markedly higher numbers than pre-COVID19 rates of depression and anxiety among teens, the authors of the study noted. Pre-COVID-19 depression and anxiety rates for teens were 12.9 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.

“The global estimates of child and adolescent mental illness observed in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in this study indicate that the prevalence has significantly increased, remains high, and therefore warrants attention for mental health recovery planning,” the authors concluded.

The researchers practice medicine in Canada at University of Calgary and Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

The authors arrived at their conclusions after reviewing 136 studies published in English. More than 3,000 non-duplicate titles were retrieved. The authors examined statistics on youths 18 and under.

“Twenty-nine studies including 80, 879 participants met full inclusion criteria,” according to the study. “Pooled prevalence estimates of clinically elevated depression and anxiety symptoms were 25.2 percent and 20.5 percent, respectively.

“Moderator analyses revealed that the prevalence of clinically elevated depression and anxiety symptoms were higher in studies collected later in the pandemic and in girls. Depression symptoms were higher in older children.”

Wave of teens will need mental health treatment

The researchers warn that a wave of teens needing mental health care is coming. “An influx of mental health care utilization is expected, and allocation of resources to address child and adolescent mental health concerns are essential,” according to the study.

But why is COVID-19 stressing teens out? “Since COVID-19 was declared an international public health emergency, youth around the world have experienced dramatic disruptions to their everyday lives,” according to the study. “Youth are enduring pervasive social isolation and missed milestones, along with school closures, quarantine orders, increased family stress, and decreased peer interactions, all potential precipitants of psychological distress and mental health difficulties in youth.”

It's no wonder teens are worried, the authors explain. “Depressive symptoms, which include feelings of sadness, loss of interest and pleasure in activities, as well as disruption to regulatory functions such as sleep and appetite, could be elevated during the pandemic as a result of social isolation due to school closures and physical distancing requirements. Generalized anxiety symptoms in youth manifest as uncontrollable worry, fear, and hyper-arousal.

“Uncertainty, disruptions in daily routines, and concerns for the health and well-being of family and loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely associated with increases in generalized anxiety in youth.”

Symptoms worsen as pandemic drags on

The pandemic has been isolating for everyone, including teens, the authors explained. “The COVID-19 pandemic, and its associated restrictions and consequences, appear to have taken a considerable toll on youth and their psychological well-being. Loss of peer interactions, social isolation, and reduced contact with buffering supports (e.g., teachers, coaches) may have precipitated these increases.”

Some teens receive their mental health treatment at school. COVID-19 has caused disruptions in treatment since most schools closed. “In addition, schools are often a primary location for receiving psychological services, with 80 percent of children relying on school-based services to address their mental health needs. For many children, these services were rendered unavailable owing to school closures.”

As the months have gone by during COVID-19, symptoms among teens have worsened. “One possibility is that ongoing social isolation, family financial difficulties, missed milestones, and school disruptions are compounding over time for youth and having a cumulative association,” the authors explained. “However, longitudinal research supporting this possibility is currently scarce and urgently needed.

“A second possibility is that studies conducted in the earlier months of the pandemic (February to March 2020) were more likely to be conducted in East Asia where self-reported prevalence of mental health symptoms tends to be lower.

“Longitudinal trajectory research on youth well-being as the pandemic progresses and in pandemic recovery phases will be needed to confirm the long-term mental health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth mental illness.”

