Aurora, CO

Police chief, mayor verbally spar during Aurora council meeting on camping ban

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yspsj_0bN02T9O00
Jon Tyson/Unsplash

Another attempt by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman to introduce a camping ban in the city has failed.

The motion died on a tie vote. The mayor’s vote made the tie. Voting yes along with the mayor were Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan, Marsha Berzins, Curtis Gardner, and Dave Gruber.

The camping ban would have required that anyone displaced from a homeless encampment be offered a place to stay. The debate surrounding the camping ban, which became heated, involved whether the city is equipped to enforce such a ban.

“Where are they supposed to go?” council member Angela Dawson shouted repeatedly at the mayor.

Coffman responded that the ordinance specifically says no one can be displaced from encampments until an offer of shelter is made. He said her assertion there would be nowhere to put people displaced from the camps if the ordinance were enacted in 30 days is wrong.

Council members admit shelter space limited

The exchange inspired a cursory discussion among the council about where they would offer to relocate people once encampment sweeps were stepped up. There were no immediate solutions.

Bergan said she believes the ban would force the council to find places for people experiencing homelessness. “To me, this is just a starting point.”

In another short shouting match with the mayor, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said such a ban would impose undue hardship on the police department. Wilson said she already is struggling with a staffing shortage. She noted that in an era of distrust for police, sweeping homeless encampments does not make for good headlines.

Wilson and the mayor exchanged barbs, with Wilson apologizing to the mayor.

Council member Juan Marcano became impassioned during the meeting, saying a camping ban is like “setting taxpayer money on fire.” Camping bans don’t work because encampment dwellers simply move their camp sometimes only feet away from where they had it before, opponents of the ban say.

Marcano, too, raised his voice with the mayor, saying homelessness is a remnant of failed policies Coffman supported in Congress. Marcano later apologized to Mayor Pro Tem Bergan, who ran the camping ban portion of the meeting since the mayor proposed the measure. Marcano made a point of saying he does not intend to apologize to the mayor.

Camping ban ‘not feasible’

“It’s not feasible,” council member Alison Coombs said of the proposed ban. “We don’t have the resources.”

The partisanship displayed at the meeting was obvious. At one point, Marcano offered Coombs “political kudos” for her remarks.

Council members and city staff say the encampments are generating hundreds of complaints. During public comment period at Monday’s meeting, people spoke both in favor of the ban and against it. “How many of you have allowed this in your yard?” one speaker at the council asked. “Unless you have, you shouldn’t be voting for this.”

The city only has one safe outdoor space sanctioned campsite. A homeless shelter in Aurora, Comitis, takes a limited number of people via a lottery system. Shelter clients can only stay for 30 days at a time.

Encampment sweeps already taking place

The city of Aurora already is sweeping homeless encampments deemed public health threats.

Coombs said camping bans push people experiencing homelessness into more dangerous places. “It makes it harder to serve people when we are chasing them around.”

The meeting split among predictable factions. The air smelled of politics. Coffman kept jockeying to make closing remarks.

Marcano called the camping ban idea a political ploy that has failed everywhere.

Bergan said she does not believe housing alone is the answer to homelessness. “Putting them into a house isn’t going to solve their problems. If they’re a drug addict they need rehabilitation.”

Coffman raised eyebrows last year when he went undercover as a homeless person in Aurora, staying both in shelters and encampments. He said the people he met during the operation did not want to exit homelessness.

Coffman said he advocates a “Work First” approach. “Standing on a street corner aggressively panhandling is not a job,” he said.

Late in the meeting, council member Dave Gruber said, “OK, I think we’ve heard enough insults tonight. This has been misrepresented so many different ways. This is not inhumane.”

