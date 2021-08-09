Denver, CO

Denver wastes millions on band-aid solutions for homelessness

David Heitz

Denver Homeless Out Loud

Jailing and hospitalizing people experiencing homelessness costs a bundle. But that’s what Denver has done during incidents involving people experiencing homelessness in distress. They either jail them, usually on petty charges, or take them to an emergency room when they’re having a crisis.

The emergency room visits can morph into 30 days of mental health treatment at Denver Health. Hospitals aren’t cheap. When I was experiencing homelessness due to untreated mental illness, ambulances transported me to Centennial Peaks mental hospital, Denver Health mental health unit, and Medical Center of Aurora mental health unit.

Finally, Denver sheriff’s deputies one day drove me to the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. I cannot imagine what Medicaid paid for all my combined mental health visits. I know the state hospital cost $800 per day because they sent me a statement. I was there more than six months at a cost of $24,000 per month. That’s $144,000 total.

In addition to at least four hospitalizations for mental health problems, I also developed a hernia during homelessness that landed me in the ER a couple of times. Both times doctors pushed the hernia back inside and released me back to homelessness.

I was among those experiencing homelessness who spent a combined 14,000 nights in jail over the course of three years. My charges stemmed from a camping violation. I covered myself with a blanket while sleeping on the side of the South Platte river trail.

I received housing through Colorado Coalition for the Homeless when I was released from the state mental hospital.

Street-hospital-jail an endless cycle

The problem with jailing and hospitalizing homeless people is that it never solves anything. People experiencing homelessness are bound to end up in crisis again if they have no place to live.

A study published by the Urban Institute shows that Denver’s practice of housing people first before offering services such as mental health and drug treatment works. Housing clients reduces interactions with police by about 37 percent and reduces arrests by 40 percent.

The study of Denver’s Social Impact Bond showed it cost the city a whopping $11 million per year just to provide jail and hospital services to 250 people. The money paid for 2,000 detox and mental health services admissions.

As part of the study, the people experiencing homelessness received supportive housing with wraparound mental health care. The funding came from an $8 million loan from the private sector.

At the end of the study, the books showed that the cost of providing services to the 250 people dropped markedly in housing. Even housing all of them, the city spent $1 million less than it would have shuffling people experiencing chronic homelessness between jails and hospitals.

The city calculated that it would cost up to $19 million to house all people experiencing chronic homeless. However, $18.3 million would be offset by savings from jails and hospitals.

The Social Impact Bond program proves incorrect “the false narrative that homelessness is an unsolvable problem,” said Britta Fisher, the city’s chief housing officer and director of Housing Stability.

“Let me say emphatically, these are exciting results,” said Deborah DeSantis, president, and chief executive officer for supportive housing for the city.

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

