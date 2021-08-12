Denver, CO

Re-imagining Denver's homeless shelters

David Heitz

Homeless shelters have a well-deserved reputation for being cramped, dirty, and open. It can be difficult keeping house when your guests are people experiencing homelessness, many of whom struggle with addiction or mental health issues.

But something must give, people experiencing homelessness say. Some shelters have toilets lined up without even a half wall between them.

“People understand that you can’t give guests too much privacy or many will shoot up and get high, but some people are really disruptive to others, and it makes it difficult to get any rest,” according to a client survey in Denver’s five-year plan to reduce homelessness. “Participants suggested possibly segregating those who have substance use disorders from those who don’t and allowing sober individuals to have more privacy.”

I experienced homelessness for about a year a couple of years ago. I stayed in both Salvation Army Crossroads homeless shelter in the RiNo neighborhood and the 48th and Colorado men’s shelter run by Denver Rescue Mission.

Crossroads did have a “wet side” and a “dry side,” which always made me wonder because the place was supposed to be alcohol- and drug-free. But having the unofficial areas separated in a “look the other way” policy worked well. The quiet people who prefer to sleep had a room on a different side of the building from the ones who would be rowdy during a game on television.

“The biggest thing you can give another human being is peace and serenity,” said Toby in the survey. “It would be nice to build a little bit of walls to give people some privacy and serenity away from others, maybe somewhere to safely store our things. We don’t have much, so the theft really bothers me.”

Making homeless shelters succeed

In its five-year plan, Denver vows to create shelters that are more gender-inclusive and offer options for couples and people with pets.

“We will act with urgency to move resources nimbly and quickly so that no one is left to languish on the streets of our city,” the plan states. “By acting quickly, improving the diversity of available and accessible and housing-focused shelter options, and by providing more housing we will:

· Reduce the number of unsheltered homeless by half between the 2022 and 2026 Point in Time counts.

· Create a coherent system of care that leads to stable housing for at least half of all families experiencing homelessness.

· Get veteran homelessness to functional zero. That means the same number of veterans entering homelessness at any given time is matched by the same number leaving it.

How does this new city department, the Department of Housing Stability, or HOST, expect to accomplish these goals? “HOST will become the most efficient City and County of Denver department to contract with and be known as timely and transparent with public information,” according to the five-year plan.

“Our homes are where we wake and start each day,” the city’s five-year plan describes. “They are where we cook, eat and nourish ourselves, where we bathe, dress and primp; where we relax, rest and recharge. They are places we share with our loved ones and pets, where we keep our most prized possessions, where we make and display at lifetime of memories.”

