Homeless lose voice if at-large council seats removed

Ev/Unsplash

One group sure to miss being represented if Denver’s two at-large City Council seats are removed will be people without an address.

People experiencing homelessness often are represented by at-large council members. At-large council members represent all residents of a city and are elected “at-large” by the entire electorate. The other council members are elected by their districts.

Some Denver City Council members want to re-adjust how the body represents the city. Currently, some council districts have become too large, some members believe, and should be split into two or more districts.

Currently, Denver has 11 council districts. Two members are elected at large.

“The at-large council members represent the interests of all people across the city of Denver and have the unique ability to advocate for community members living unhoused in all city districts,” Colorado Coalition for the Homeless explains in an email to supporters.

The Denver Finance and Governance Committee will discuss Tuesday the removal of the at-large seats from the 2021 ballot. A final vote from the full city council likely will take place before the end of August.

I experienced homelessness in Denver for about a year two years ago. Both at-large council members, Robin Kniech and Debbie Ortega, responded to my emailed concerns about police brutality. Kniech told me what steps I needed to take to fill out a formal complaint.

None of the other council members responded.

In a mass email, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless offers a “Contact the Council” button. When you click, the following appears:

“Homelessness doesn’t have a council district”

“Denverites experiencing homelessness could lose key advocates for them on the City Council,” the email explains. “Denver’s two at-large city council seats are at risk of being eliminated. The at-large council members represent the interests of all people across the city of Denver and have the unique ability to advocate for community members living unhoused in all city districts.”

The mass email urges supporters to contact their council member and ask that at-large council members continue to represent the needs of all communities. The idea behind at-large council members is to make sure someone is representing the needs of the city as a whole. Aldermanic council districts often foster a NIMBY, or Not In My Backyard mentality.

The email makes it easy to contact your council member and even offers sample text for a letter. It says:

“I live in your district, and I am asking you to support keeping the at-large council member seats on the Denver City Council.

“Historically, at-large members have furthered the interests of all Denverites, especially those experiencing homelessness who may move between districts. For our unhoused and housing insecure neighbors, the at-large city council members are their most consistent representation.

How at-large council members advocate for homeless

According to the Coalition, “At-large members have advocated for homelessness services, housing stability, and increasing affordable housing."

The at-large council members have been responsible for:

• Securing $750 million in funding for housing and homelessness by 2030

• Leading the effort to get a complete count of people experiencing homelessness during the 2020 Census

• Passing source of income non-discrimination to get people with vouchers into homes

• Initiating Denver’s first eviction legal defense fund

• Passing the first fee on development and a dedicated property tax to build or preserve.

“Please support keeping the at-large city council member seats and vote no on removing these important roles from the Denver City Council,” the letter concludes.

