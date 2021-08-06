Denver, CO

Homeless lose voice if at-large council seats removed

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTs0C_0bKL0pPl00
Ev/Unsplash

One group sure to miss being represented if Denver’s two at-large City Council seats are removed will be people without an address.

People experiencing homelessness often are represented by at-large council members. At-large council members represent all residents of a city and are elected “at-large” by the entire electorate. The other council members are elected by their districts.

Some Denver City Council members want to re-adjust how the body represents the city. Currently, some council districts have become too large, some members believe, and should be split into two or more districts.

Currently, Denver has 11 council districts. Two members are elected at large.

“The at-large council members represent the interests of all people across the city of Denver and have the unique ability to advocate for community members living unhoused in all city districts,” Colorado Coalition for the Homeless explains in an email to supporters.

The Denver Finance and Governance Committee will discuss Tuesday the removal of the at-large seats from the 2021 ballot. A final vote from the full city council likely will take place before the end of August.

I experienced homelessness in Denver for about a year two years ago. Both at-large council members, Robin Kniech and Debbie Ortega, responded to my emailed concerns about police brutality. Kniech told me what steps I needed to take to fill out a formal complaint.

None of the other council members responded.

In a mass email, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless offers a “Contact the Council” button. When you click, the following appears:

“Homelessness doesn’t have a council district”

“Denverites experiencing homelessness could lose key advocates for them on the City Council,” the email explains. “Denver’s two at-large city council seats are at risk of being eliminated. The at-large council members represent the interests of all people across the city of Denver and have the unique ability to advocate for community members living unhoused in all city districts.”

The mass email urges supporters to contact their council member and ask that at-large council members continue to represent the needs of all communities. The idea behind at-large council members is to make sure someone is representing the needs of the city as a whole. Aldermanic council districts often foster a NIMBY, or Not In My Backyard mentality.

The email makes it easy to contact your council member and even offers sample text for a letter. It says:

“I live in your district, and I am asking you to support keeping the at-large council member seats on the Denver City Council.

“Historically, at-large members have furthered the interests of all Denverites, especially those experiencing homelessness who may move between districts. For our unhoused and housing insecure neighbors, the at-large city council members are their most consistent representation.

How at-large council members advocate for homeless

According to the Coalition, “At-large members have advocated for homelessness services, housing stability, and increasing affordable housing."

The at-large council members have been responsible for:

• Securing $750 million in funding for housing and homelessness by 2030

• Leading the effort to get a complete count of people experiencing homelessness during the 2020 Census

• Passing source of income non-discrimination to get people with vouchers into homes

• Initiating Denver’s first eviction legal defense fund

• Passing the first fee on development and a dedicated property tax to build or preserve.

“Please support keeping the at-large city council member seats and vote no on removing these important roles from the Denver City Council,” the letter concludes.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_95f5c0f0b1f5116ae690a4063d06047c.blob

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
3708 followers
Loading

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Police chief, mayor verbally spar during Aurora council meeting on camping ban

Another attempt by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman to introduce a camping ban in the city has failed. The motion failed on a tie vote. The mayor’s vote made the tie. Voting yes along with the mayor were Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan, Marsha Berzins, Curtis Gardner, and Dave Gruber.Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

City Council speakers ask Murphy Robinson to resign

Several speakers at the Denver City Council meeting Monday called upon Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson to resign. They say Robinson used the news media to spread misinformation about City Councilwoman Candi CDeBaca’s chief of staff.Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wastes millions on band-aid solutions for homelessness

Jailing and hospitalizing people experiencing homelessness costs a bundle. But that’s what Denver has done during incidents involving people experiencing homelessness in distress. They either jail them, usually on petty charges, or take them to an emergency room when they’re having a crisis.Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Reimagining the homeless shelter

Homeless shelters have a well-deserved reputation for being cramped, dirty, and open. It can be difficult keeping house when your guests are people experiencing homelessness, many of whom struggle with addiction or mental health issues.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

The help homeless people in Denver really want

The City and County of Denver recently produced an enormous document to explain its five-year plan to reduce homelessness. The publication lays out ambitious and comprehensive steps that must be taken to house the city’s homeless population. The document is so large it has an appendix. There, you will find real talk from people experiencing homelessness about what their needs and sensibilities are.Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Overdose education in Denver gets million-dollar boost

An RV that provides healthcare to underserved populations in Denver, particularly those struggling with drug abuse, will continue to patrol Denver’s neighborhoods. That’s because the operator of the RV, known as “Wellness Winnie,” has received another grant of more than $1 million from the city to keep the project going.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Why ‘granny flats’ are so popular in Denver

The Kreck family will add an accessory dwelling unit in the backyard for mom.Screenshot of Denver City Council meeting by David Heitz. In 1992, while working as a newspaper reporter in the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, I came to hear of the term “granny flats.”Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Flavored tobacco fight erupts on Front Range

Several people have spoken recently during City Council meetings on the Front Range about the dangers of flavored tobacco. One retailer spoke in favor of flavored tobacco sales at the Aug. 2 Denver City Council meeting.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wipes out ‘illegal alien,’ protects hairdos

The Denver City Council voted Monday to change its vernacular, replacing the term “illegal alien” with “worker without authorization.”. It also voted to protect people with ethnic hairdos from discrimination. Both measures had been advanced by the city’s tireless anti-racism officer, Kim Desmond. The council bid Desmond farewell Monday as she embarks on a new jury as the anti-racism officer for the city of San Diego.Read full story
1 comments
Boulder, CO

Boulder lifts residency requirement for homeless services

Boulder’s requirement that homeless people be residents of the city for at least six months to receive shelter has been nixed. Kurt Firnhaber of Boulder’s housing agency told 9 News the city is concerned the change in policy will increase demand for homeless beds in the city.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver LEAD program like a get out of jail free card

A program aimed at keeping low-level offenders with behavioral health problems out of Denver’s jails is up for renewal. The LEAD, or Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, shuffles low-level offenders with behavioral health problems into intensive case management instead of jail. Empowerment Program Inc. contracts with the city to provide the case management services.Read full story
Denver, CO

Aurora mayor poses camping ban again

At first glance, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman don’t appear to have much in common besides both being named Mike and serving as mayors of large Colorado cities.Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver mayor appoints LGBTQ commission

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has announced his appointments to the Denver LGBTQ commission. The City Council will vote Monday to approve them. The commission advises the mayor and city council on matters of interest to gay men, lesbians, and gender diverse peoples.Read full story
Boulder, CO

Initiative would change Boulder home occupancy

Backers of an initiative that will be on the November ballot in Boulder called “Bedrooms are for people” may lead you to think the city is going to relax its housing limits.Read full story
1 comments

Mood disorders associated with greater risk of COVID death

People with mood disorders are at greater risk for being hospitalized because of COVID-19 and even dying from it. That’s according to a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. The study was led by Felicia Ceban, department of immunology at the University of Toronto, Canada. Ceban also serves in the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit, Poul Hansen Family Centre for Depression, University Health Network, Toronto.Read full story

Lonely seniors pumped full of dangerous medications

A study published Monday in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that many seniors who experience loneliness are prescribed a host of dangerous medications, from opioids (highly addictive painkillers such as Percocet) to benzodiazepines (habit-forming anti-anxiety medications like Xanax or Ativan).Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver mayor calls on feds to help with homelessness

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who has ties to the White House and recently visited, has called upon the federal government to help cities combat homelessness. He made the plea during Monday’s State of the City Address.Read full story
5 comments
Boulder, CO

Initiative would ban fur sales in Boulder

The question of whether furs should be sold in Boulder has made the November ballot, but it didn't happen without spunk from the organizers. “On June 15, the City Clerk, after examining 90 sections declared to contain 4,545 signatures, determined that there were 2,976 valid signatures and did not meet the 3,336-signature requirement,” according to an executive summary for the City Council. “All of the 90 petition packets were reviewed. The City Clerk found 1,569 signatures not valid.”Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Beleaguered police monitor misidentifies reporter

Some members of the Denver City Council are pushing to strip Mayor Michael Hancock of his powers to appoint the Office of the Independent Monitor, or OIM, which oversees police brutality complaints.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy