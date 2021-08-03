Denver wipes out ‘illegal alien,’ protects hairdos

Mapbox/Unsplash

The Denver City Council voted Monday to change its vernacular, replacing the term “illegal alien” with “worker without authorization.”

It also voted to protect people with ethnic hairdos from discrimination. Both measures had been advanced by the city’s tireless anti-racism officer, Kim Desmond. The council bid Desmond farewell Monday as she embarks on a new jury as the anti-racism officer for the city of San Diego.

The changes stem from an anti-racism study session in Denver earlier this year. Several city offices worked together on the project, including the mayor’s office of Social Equity and Innovation, Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, Economic Development and Opportunity, Office of Anti-Discrimination, and the City Attorney’s office.

In a Power Point presentation, city staff highlights a quote that explains the thinking behind the name change. "Anti-racism is the active process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies and practices and attitudes, so that power is redistributed and shared equitably,” according to NAC International Perspectives: Women and Global Solidarity.

The new language clarifies the intent of the law, according to the Power Point presentation. “The term worker without authorization explains that a worker must be authorized by law to work in the U.S. It is person centered and individualized to the action of work, focuses on the context in which it is being used, and speaks directly to the goal of the federal statute seeking to ensure all persons hired to perform work are authorized to accept employment.”

Corn rows a protected class in hair law

Also Monday, the council voted to protect people from being discriminated against for having ethnic hairstyles such as corn rows. According to the new law, “People who have hair texture or wear a hairstyle that is historically and contemporarily associated with persons of African, Jewish, Latinx, or Native American descent systematically suffer harmful discrimination in employment, housing and commercial space, public accommodations, educational institutions, and health and welfare services based upon longstanding race stereotypes and biases.”

The bill seeks to mirror a state law protecting people with ethnic hairstyles. That law is the CROWN Act of 2020.

“Throughout the history of the United States, society has used hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles, in conjunction with skin color, to discriminate against people,” according to a PowerPoint presentation shown the council. “Historically and contemporarily associated with persons of African, Jewish, Latinx, or Native American descent systematically suffer harmful discrimination in employment, housing and commercial space, public accommodations, educational institutions, and health and welfare services based upon longstanding race stereotypes and biases.”

Proclamation honors anti-racism officer Kim Desmond

The council issued a proclamation Monday saluting the anti-racism work of Desmond. Each council member took a turn reading part of the proclamation and singing Desmond praises.

“Doing anti-racism work is not something you complete, it is a journey,” Desmond said upon acceptance of the award. “This is a revolution, and it will continue.”

