Denver, CO

Homeless advocates play hardball during MLB All-Star week

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1YTb_0arg6oxX00
Lesly Juarez/Unsplash

The day is almost here: The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is July 13. And advocates for people experiencing homelessness are playing hardball.

A healthcare worker who volunteers at the homeless encampment “displacements,” as Denver Homeless Out Loud calls the sweeps, alerted NewsBreak to a story Thursday.

She said a city crew had begun to illegally sweep an encampment at 18th and Welton. She said the presence of homeless advocates caused the workers to leave.

“They did not go through with it,” Tara Shanti Kane said. “We had a party there last night to feed and watch over that community.

“To our knowledge they have not been back or posted. They stopped when they saw us gathering. No one had an explanation for the sweep.”

By a judge’s ruling, Denver must notify residents of homeless encampments a few days before the sweeps. Denver Homeless Out Loud attends every sweep and documents everything. They write down the numbers of squad cars, record cops interacting with displaced homeless people, and ask tough questions.

Their record-keeping is meticulous and their activism like a reporter wanting to tell an important story. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the city hasn’t increased sweep frequency to “clean up” before the All-Star game, as advocates for the homeless allege. But Denver Homeless Out Loud records show otherwise. They say the sweeps have doubled or even tripled in frequency as we get closer to game day.

Now, a new force advocating for people experiencing homelessness in Denver has appeared online. It comes in the form of StopTheSweeps.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3RXH_0arg6oxX00
Photo/Denver Homeless Out Loud

StopTheSweeps.com blasts mayor’s sweeps

StopTheSweeps.com is a great URL to land, given the fact that sweeps of homeless encampments is a national problem. Whomever landed the URL must be forward-thinking.

“Stopthesweeps.com is unaffiliated with any organizations and exists only as an educational resource,” the website explains on its “About” page. It then identifies Denver Homeless Out Loud, Kelsang Virya and Emancipation Theatre Co. as people and organizations worthy of support. Emancipation Theater Co. supports the work of a city accountability group called “Allies to Abolitionists.”

With just one click, people angry about homeless sweeps can email the Denver mayor from the site. StopTheSweeps even offers a sample letter to Hancock:

“As a taxpayer in this city, I demand that you stop wasting our funds on sweeps and direct funding towards sanctioned camps with proper sanitation. As the city claims the sweeps are in the interest of public safety and health, the obvious solution is providing sanitation and trash to communities living on the street.

“To be clear: As a tax paying resident of Denver, Colorado and one of the constituents to whom you swore an oath I am demanding that you

  • “Stop sweeping homeless camps.
  • “Provide designated, sanctioned camping areas.
  • “Ensure these camps are served with adequate sanitation and trash services.”

The site includes costs associated with the sweeps obtained by Allies to Abolitionists. The community group did its own research and completed information request forms to obtain data.

Sweeps cost about $21,000 each, advocacy group reports

“Community advocate group Allies To Abolitionists has estimated the cost of sweeps by meticulously monitoring city employee presence and utilizing known costs such as their hourly pay rates and the cost of contracted expenses like fencing,” StopTheSweeps reports. “While these estimates vary by the size of the sweep, $21,000 was the average cost in 2020. This figure is conservative, taking into account only known costs. It does not include behind-the-scenes costs to the city, personnel requirements not seen at sweeps, or anti-homeless infrastructure such as boulders.”

In many instances, the encampments are replaced with rocks or boulders instead of grass. The site also explains that encampments exist because homeless shelters do not offer enough beds.

“Shortcomings in emergency shelter policies and practices, a sense of community and safety within encampments, and a desire for autonomy and privacy contribute to some people’s preferences for encampments over shelters,” a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development report concludes.

StopTheSweeps.com also explains how Safe Outdoor Spaces can help fight homelessness.

Educational campaigns about Denver’s homelessness issue are many. More people are learning about the complicated issue of homelessness through the tireless work of these groups.

They’ve proven to be heavy hitters when it comes to advocacy for Denver’s homeless, especially during the time leading up to Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_95f5c0f0b1f5116ae690a4063d06047c.blob

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
3664 followers
Loading

More from David Heitz

Boulder, CO

Initiative would change Boulder home occupancy

Backers of an initiative that will be on the November ballot in Boulder called “Bedrooms are for people” may lead you to think the city is going to relax its housing limits.Read full story
1 comments

Mood disorders associated with greater risk of COVID death

People with mood disorders are at greater risk for being hospitalized because of COVID-19 and even dying from it. That’s according to a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. The study was led by Felicia Ceban, department of immunology at the University of Toronto, Canada. Ceban also serves in the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit, Poul Hansen Family Centre for Depression, University Health Network, Toronto.Read full story

Lonely seniors pumped full of dangerous medications

A study published Monday in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that many seniors who experience loneliness are prescribed a host of dangerous medications, from opioids (highly addictive painkillers such as Percocet) to benzodiazepines (habit-forming anti-anxiety medications like Xanax or Ativan).Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver mayor calls on feds to help with homelessness

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who has ties to the White House and recently visited, has called upon the federal government to help cities combat homelessness. He made the plea during Monday’s State of the City Address.Read full story
5 comments
Boulder, CO

Initiative would ban fur sales in Boulder

The question of whether furs should be sold in Boulder has made the November ballot, but it didn't happen without spunk from the organizers. “On June 15, the City Clerk, after examining 90 sections declared to contain 4,545 signatures, determined that there were 2,976 valid signatures and did not meet the 3,336-signature requirement,” according to an executive summary for the City Council. “All of the 90 petition packets were reviewed. The City Clerk found 1,569 signatures not valid.”Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Beleaguered police monitor misidentifies reporter

Some members of the Denver City Council are pushing to strip Mayor Michael Hancock of his powers to appoint the Office of the Independent Monitor, or OIM, which oversees police brutality complaints.Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Ethnic hairdos may soon be protected in Denver

The city of Denver is considering protecting people with certain hairstyles from discrimination. The City Council will consider an ordinance Monday to protect those with “A hair type, or hairstyle that includes braids, locks, twists, tight coils or curls, cornrows, bantu knots, afros, and headwraps commonly or historically associate with one’s race,” according to a report from the city attorney’s office.Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless losing everything in sweeps

Denver workers watch as a backhoe deposits a homeless encampment into a garbage truck.Denver Homeless Out Loud. It doesn’t help that they’re used to losing everything. Most homeless people whisked from the public right-of-way during encampment sweeps are losing everything they have, a new survey shows, from important documents to family heirlooms.Read full story
11 comments

Black teens discriminated against five times daily, study shows

Black teens face racial discrimination on average five times per day, “underscoring the extent to which anti-blackness is woven into societal fabric,” according to a new study.Read full story
68 comments
Evans, CO

Salt-slurping goats lick cars clean

When it comes to salt, the goats of Mount Evans aren’t kidding around. The goats crave salt so much they have been spotted working as car washers (lickers) in the high country. Tourists muse as goats run up to their cars as they go up the mountain, sometimes even crawling underneath a vehicle to get a few good laps at the salty undercarriage.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

What living out of your car is like in Denver

To people experiencing homelessness, those homeless with a car have it good. A car can at least start up and go when the police chase you off from a sleeping spot. People who sleep in their car often are employed in the gig economy, driving for Uber, for example. I have known people experiencing homelessness who drive for Uber and food delivery services.Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Wild animals in Denver multiplying

Front Range urbanites have clashed with members of the wild kingdom several times this month. A bear opened a window in Boulder, crawled inside and ate all the cat food. A mountain lion took refuge under someone’s porch, freaking out the city housecat inside.Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Documentary features homelessness in Denver

Not more than six months since its last production thrust homelessness in Denver out of the shadows, Emancipation Theater Co. has produced a sequel to its acclaimed “Message to the Mayor.”Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado proves key player in space race

Space Exploration Day is Tuesday, July 20. And if it’s not a big deal in Colorado, it seems it should be. Colorado long has been home to businesses dedicated to blasting people and things into space. Perhaps the largest customer has been the United States government.Read full story
Denver, CO

Give something away Thursday and feel good

Have you ever received a gift from a friend that turned out to be one of your most prized possessions?. Older brothers and sisters often pass down their toys and clothes to their younger siblings. But wouldn’t it be great if we all regularly passed down our unneeded or unwanted items to friends and strangers, simply to make the world a better place?Read full story
Denver, CO

Anti-homeless ballot initiative could create chaos

Denver’s homeless encampments are unpleasant for everyone. Squalid living conditions, no restroom facilities, rampant drug abuse and mental illness. Nobody should have to live that way without an awful lot of help.Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to host military basketball tournament

Just as Major League Baseball All-Star week wraps up in Denver, the city will host another big sporting event with an important message this weekend. The Military Basketball Association, or MBA, will play its championship games July 16-18 at Auraria Campus. In addition to basketball, the event brings awareness of veteran suicide, post-traumatic stress, and resiliency.Read full story
Denver, CO

Despite corruption allegations, mayor’s pick named DIA CEO

The winds of change are blowing at Denver International Airport, with its CEO stepping down, a new leader being appointed, and flights to Paris being added. The Denver City Council approved Monday the appointment of Philip Washington, former leader of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority, as the Denver International Airport CEO. The council approved his appointment despite the fact he has been accused of managing corrupt public agencies.Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless advocacy groups score wins, losses

Although homeless advocates have a winning scorecard at the state Capitol, it’s still a war zone for the unhoused on the streets of Denver. Colorado Coalition for the Homeless released its annual legislative report this week. The same day, Homeless Out Loud released information about the City of Denver’s latest crackdown on encampments.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver may give equipment to Mexican fire department

The City and County of Denver may donate a large amount of firefighting equipment to a volunteer fire department in Mexico. The Denver City Council will vote on the matter at Monday’s City Council meeting.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy