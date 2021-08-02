5 Iconic Florida Foods You Must Try

Darshak Rana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsvXC_0bDCuPYc00

Fresh seafood, citrus, and a hint of Southern taste make Florida a foodie’s dream. 

Florida food is unlike other American food because it combines a diverse range of cultural influences and cuisines from across the world.

As the saying goes, “the further north you go in Florida, the more south you get.” What they mean is that Southern culture pervades most of Central and North Florida. 

Visitors on vacation in St. Augustine may surely enjoy all of the delicacies that the state of Florida is famous for, thanks to its rich history and many diverse cooking cultures contributing to the food business.

Florida cuisine is one of the most unique, yet there is a short list of Florida dishes that are on everyone’s wish list.

Key Lime Pie

Perhaps Florida’s most well-known creation is key lime pie. The sweet and tangy flavor of Key Lime Pie is frequently topped with whipped cream and garnished with a lime slice.

Key Lime Pie is a delicious baked dish containing key lime juice, egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, and a pie crust that originated in the Florida Keys. Key Limes are green, but the juice is yellow, therefore a true Key Lime pie will be yellow.

 The greatest location to buy it is in Key West, where there are a plethora of options. If a vacation to the Keys isn’t in your plans, this dessert is still simple to create at home.

But, a trip to Florida wouldn’t be complete without a slice of key lime pie for dessert.

Cuban Sandwich (Cubano)

The Cuban Sandwich, often known as the Cubano, has become the unofficial official state sandwich of Florida, with its origins in Miami and Tampa.

Roasted pork, ham, melted Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles are all packed between two slices of warm Cuban bread. The Cubano is delicious with potato chips, fries, and, let’s be honest, plantain chips.

The Cuban is, without a doubt, the most well-known sandwich in southern Florida. Because Cuba is so close to the Florida coast, Cuban immigrants introduced a version of the traditional sandwich to the state in the early 1900s, and it is now a hallmark dish in some of Miami’s most prominent Cuban eateries.

The best Cuban Sandwich can be found at Taberna del Caballo on St. George Street and La Herencia Café on Aviles Street.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Did I say green tomatoes?

Yes, they are delicious though they sound uninviting. 

Fried green tomatoes are crispy and tasty, and they just take a few minutes to prepare. The first step in preparing your finger-licking delight is to core and slice your tomatoes using a knife. After removing the core, take off the base and slice each tomato into four distinct slices.

Green tomato slices are coated in batter, fried, then seasoned to make fried green tomatoes. They may be dipped in blue cheese, ranch dressing, spicy mayonnaise, or even mustard from there.

Fried Green Tomatoes can be ordered as an appetizer or just a Fried Green Tomato dish. My favorite place to order fried tomatoes is Dixie Dharma(2603 E South St, Orlando, FL)

Publix Sandwiches

When it comes to sandwiches, while Publix is now present in other states, it is mostly focused in Florida. Lunch in Florida is never bad as long as there’s a Publix nearby.

Publix has a great fan following in Florida and is what Floridians feel grocery shops should aim to be, with slogans like “shopping is a pleasure.” You don’t trust me? Locals will be patiently waiting in line for one of their freshly cooked Boars Head sandwiches if you go to any of the outlets at lunchtime.

Conch Fritters

Conch is a delicacy that is abundantly found in the Florida Keys, to the point that the region is frequently referred to as “Conch Republic.”

Conch fritters are similar to Florida’s escargot but considerably more delectable. Conch fritters are a fantastic blend of Southern-influenced cookery and seafood, dipped in rich, creamy tartar (the Southern influence comes from the fact that they’re deep-fried in a large vat of oil).

What is your favorite iconic Florida dish? Are there any more that you believe should be included on this list?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fb2028acd28344d751e267d6eb6d6b82.blob

Writer, blogger, and researcher |

New York, NY
105 followers
Loading

More from Darshak Rana

Washington State

5 Enchanting Spots In Washington You Have Not Discovered Yet

Secret Spots in WashingtonImage by David Mark from Pixabay. Are you sick of going to the same spots for weekend getaways?. It’s difficult to come up with fresh and unique places to visit if you’re in the mood for a great trip.Read full story
New York City, NY

Exploring New Jersey's Breathtaking "Sea Life" Aquarium

The newest aquarium in New Jersey is unlike any other. Spread over 25,000 square feet and homing more than three thousand unique species of sea creatures in 250,000 gallons of water, the “Sea Life” aquarium is a must-visit place located at the America Dream mega-mall.Read full story
1 comments

How to Explain Cryptocurrency to an 8-Year-Old

Web 3.0: A new wave of revolution circulating on the internet. It’s all about bitcoins, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. Every day, we hear tons of stories related to these topics, yet most of us are like, “what the heck is this?”Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Classy Restaurants in New York You Must Visit at Least Once

Tourists flock to New York City because of its world-class museums, landmarks, shopping, and theatre. But it’s also a city where eating isn’t something you do in between activities; it’s what you do.Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

5 Best Camping Sites in Massachusetts You're Not Aware of

Secret Campsite in MassachusettsImage by Pexels from Pixabay. Massachusetts has so much to offer to the visitors and the residents apart from historical trails and the best food. It’s growing slowly and steadily to cater the outdoor lovers.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Things to Know Before Going to Las Vegas

If you're thinking of going to Las Vegas, let me tell you it's not going to be a one-timer. The electrifying atmosphere and the freedom will make you do there the second time. And third time and then it becomes a loop. And the last thing you know is you're addicted to Vegas.Read full story
Florida State

7 Hidden Spots in Florida You Haven't Explored Yet

Florida is quite possibly the most famous tourist destination in the United States with dazzling seashores, lively urban communities, and a major chunk of the world's most-visited amusement parks. But, most people think that Florida is all about Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and South Beach, Miami.Read full story
4 comments

Delta Variant - A new concern for the U.S?

Delta variant — The latest mutation of the Covid-19 strain, which was previously known as B1617.2. Initially detected in India, this deadly delta variant is now slowly creating waves of panic and concern in the U.S.Read full story
3 comments

3 Books Barack Obama Thinks You Should Read in Summer 2021

A few days ago, I listened to a podcast by New York Times journalist Ezra Klein. Barack Obama was the guest discussing political polarization in America. It was then I had the “same pinch kind of moment” with Barack Obama.Read full story

Those Ravishing Inauguration Outfits Had a Deeper Meaning

20th January 2021 was one of my best days after the tragic 2020 to see Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. After a lot of drama and thrill in the past few days, my anticipation grew a thousand times.Read full story

Why You Must Read Stephen King's Books

Reading is like listening and understanding the nuances of writing. For me, reading is bliss and cathartic—it’s a boon and a creative buzz. I think the best way to improve writing is by reading. Yes, reading a lot helps in overcoming writer’s block.Read full story
1 comments

5 Toxic Habits You Should Wipe off to Improve Your Quality of Life

I consider myself four years old. I believe that I was reborn four years ago when I realized that I had plenty of toxic habits in my life to address. Looking at my life, I understood that I was heading nowhere, so I started to incorporate many healthy and positive lifestyle changes. Adopting positive mindsets and habits was one of them.Read full story

Three Ways To Define Space In a Relationship

My dear friend Suzi strangled herself with a rope because her partner invaded her personal space. I never knew the importance of space in a relationship until I read her eye-opening suicidal note.Read full story

5 Spiritual Books That Will Evolve Your Consciousness

Every day I aspire to expand my knowledge about spirituality, so I keep searching for books that would enlighten my spiritual path. A few years ago, I came across the following quote by Josemaria Escriva:Read full story

How to Hold Onto Your Mental Peace

If we look at nature around us, we find that plants, flowers, fruits, trees, etc., do everything while being in peace. They grow, flourish, die, and decompose in peace. This fact makes an obvious indication that peace is their natural quality.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy