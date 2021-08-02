5 Iconic Florida Foods You Must Try

Fresh seafood, citrus, and a hint of Southern taste make Florida a foodie’s dream.

Florida food is unlike other American food because it combines a diverse range of cultural influences and cuisines from across the world.

As the saying goes, “the further north you go in Florida, the more south you get.” What they mean is that Southern culture pervades most of Central and North Florida.

Visitors on vacation in St. Augustine may surely enjoy all of the delicacies that the state of Florida is famous for, thanks to its rich history and many diverse cooking cultures contributing to the food business.

Florida cuisine is one of the most unique, yet there is a short list of Florida dishes that are on everyone’s wish list.

Key Lime Pie

Perhaps Florida’s most well-known creation is key lime pie. The sweet and tangy flavor of Key Lime Pie is frequently topped with whipped cream and garnished with a lime slice.

Key Lime Pie is a delicious baked dish containing key lime juice, egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, and a pie crust that originated in the Florida Keys. Key Limes are green, but the juice is yellow, therefore a true Key Lime pie will be yellow.

The greatest location to buy it is in Key West, where there are a plethora of options. If a vacation to the Keys isn’t in your plans, this dessert is still simple to create at home.

But, a trip to Florida wouldn’t be complete without a slice of key lime pie for dessert.

Cuban Sandwich (Cubano)

The Cuban Sandwich, often known as the Cubano, has become the unofficial official state sandwich of Florida, with its origins in Miami and Tampa.

Roasted pork, ham, melted Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles are all packed between two slices of warm Cuban bread. The Cubano is delicious with potato chips, fries, and, let’s be honest, plantain chips.

The Cuban is, without a doubt, the most well-known sandwich in southern Florida. Because Cuba is so close to the Florida coast, Cuban immigrants introduced a version of the traditional sandwich to the state in the early 1900s, and it is now a hallmark dish in some of Miami’s most prominent Cuban eateries.

The best Cuban Sandwich can be found at Taberna del Caballo on St. George Street and La Herencia Café on Aviles Street.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Did I say green tomatoes?

Yes, they are delicious though they sound uninviting.

Fried green tomatoes are crispy and tasty, and they just take a few minutes to prepare. The first step in preparing your finger-licking delight is to core and slice your tomatoes using a knife. After removing the core, take off the base and slice each tomato into four distinct slices.

Green tomato slices are coated in batter, fried, then seasoned to make fried green tomatoes. They may be dipped in blue cheese, ranch dressing, spicy mayonnaise, or even mustard from there.

Fried Green Tomatoes can be ordered as an appetizer or just a Fried Green Tomato dish. My favorite place to order fried tomatoes is Dixie Dharma(2603 E South St, Orlando, FL)

Publix Sandwiches

When it comes to sandwiches, while Publix is now present in other states, it is mostly focused in Florida. Lunch in Florida is never bad as long as there’s a Publix nearby.

Publix has a great fan following in Florida and is what Floridians feel grocery shops should aim to be, with slogans like “shopping is a pleasure.” You don’t trust me? Locals will be patiently waiting in line for one of their freshly cooked Boars Head sandwiches if you go to any of the outlets at lunchtime.

Conch Fritters

Conch is a delicacy that is abundantly found in the Florida Keys, to the point that the region is frequently referred to as “Conch Republic.”

Conch fritters are similar to Florida’s escargot but considerably more delectable. Conch fritters are a fantastic blend of Southern-influenced cookery and seafood, dipped in rich, creamy tartar (the Southern influence comes from the fact that they’re deep-fried in a large vat of oil).

What is your favorite iconic Florida dish? Are there any more that you believe should be included on this list?

