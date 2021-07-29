Exploring New Jersey's Breathtaking "Sea Life" Aquarium

The newest aquarium in New Jersey is unlike any other.

Spread over 25,000 square feet and homing more than three thousand unique species of sea creatures in 250,000 gallons of water, the “Sea Life” aquarium is a must-visit place located at the America Dream mega-mall.

Though this aquarium is United States’ tenth sea life and the world’s 50th, it’s the first of its kind in the region because of its capacity and grandeur.

The City Under the Sea is the theme for SEA Life New Jersey. It’s based on the skyline of New York City.

According to Julie Estrada, Merlin's Head of Public Relations, SEA Life is intended to be a child’s first encounter with an aquarium.

Rich Weddle, the curator of NJ Sea Life, remarked, “We have fish from the Caribbean, Australia, and Indonesia. We made a concerted effort to work on shark diversity.”

Weddle added, “So we have a quirky theme. There are other tanks that look like store windows on Fifth Avenue, and the ocean tank has these iconic New York City buildings. We attempted to be a little more whimsical with it, and we think it’s a lot of fun, especially for our younger visitors.”

“It’s a wonderful spot to visit, in my opinion! Our staff is really engaging, and they go out of their way to ensure that you and your family have a fantastic experience here,” Weddle stated.

You can experience panoramic views as you walk through the underwater tunnel at the City Under the Sea.

You can also see “fishified” Manhattan landmarks such as the FishLife, the Empire State Building, the Babbling Brook Bridge, and spectacular buildings set amidst schools of tropical fish, sharks, rays, and more!

Because the exhibit is so huge, SCUBA divers clean it once a week.

You’ll come face to face with 20 different species, each with its own unique color and habitat, just like in a genuine tropical ocean.

You can take a walk along Sharks Fish Avenue to view some of the most colorful window decorations you’ve ever seen. In stunning Fifth Avenue-inspired exhibits, see intriguing species like the Porcupine Pufferfish.

Visitors will spend around 2 hours going through more than 10 interactive exhibitions, according to the business. Families with children aged 3 to 10 years old will be the primary visitors at SEA Life.

Following government-mandated COVID prevention rules for indoor attractions, this attraction has adopted improved physical distancing measures, temperature monitoring of employees and customers, and strict cleaning standards, as directed by local and national health regulators.

Children will pay $23.99, and adults will pay $28.99 for general entry. Annual passes start at $69.95, with special discounts for birthdays, groups, and schools to be announced later.

The aquarium is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All visitors at the American Dream have access to easy parking. Parking is free for the first hour, then $3.00 per vehicle for the rest of the day.

So, don’t miss this chance to spend your next weekend. I am sure it’s worth your time and money. This aquarium is not just like any other as it offers you a lifetime experience that you’ll never forget.

There’s nothing more beautiful and serene than watching those unique sea creatures from close proximity. This feeling has only been devoured by the Scuba divers but not anymore.

This facility is offering you to feel a connection with nature and aquatic life.

Once you visit Sea Life, you’ll want to revisit it as you can’t get enough of it from one time.

