New York City, NY

Exploring New Jersey's Breathtaking "Sea Life" Aquarium

Darshak Rana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J943m_0bBoh5mS00

The newest aquarium in New Jersey is unlike any other. 

Spread over 25,000 square feet and homing more than three thousand unique species of sea creatures in 250,000 gallons of water, the “Sea Life” aquarium is a must-visit place located at the America Dream mega-mall.

Though this aquarium is United States’ tenth sea life and the world’s 50th, it’s the first of its kind in the region because of its capacity and grandeur.

The City Under the Sea is the theme for SEA Life New Jersey. It’s based on the skyline of New York City.

According to Julie Estrada, Merlin's Head of Public Relations, SEA Life is intended to be a child’s first encounter with an aquarium.

Rich Weddle, the curator of NJ Sea Life, remarked, “We have fish from the Caribbean, Australia, and Indonesia. We made a concerted effort to work on shark diversity.”

Weddle added, “So we have a quirky theme. There are other tanks that look like store windows on Fifth Avenue, and the ocean tank has these iconic New York City buildings. We attempted to be a little more whimsical with it, and we think it’s a lot of fun, especially for our younger visitors.”

“It’s a wonderful spot to visit, in my opinion! Our staff is really engaging, and they go out of their way to ensure that you and your family have a fantastic experience here,” Weddle stated.

You can experience panoramic views as you walk through the underwater tunnel at the City Under the Sea.

You can also see “fishified” Manhattan landmarks such as the FishLife, the Empire State Building, the Babbling Brook Bridge, and spectacular buildings set amidst schools of tropical fish, sharks, rays, and more! 

Because the exhibit is so huge, SCUBA divers clean it once a week.

You’ll come face to face with 20 different species, each with its own unique color and habitat, just like in a genuine tropical ocean.

You can take a walk along Sharks Fish Avenue to view some of the most colorful window decorations you’ve ever seen. In stunning Fifth Avenue-inspired exhibits, see intriguing species like the Porcupine Pufferfish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVxKf_0bBoh5mS00

Visitors will spend around 2 hours going through more than 10 interactive exhibitions, according to the business. Families with children aged 3 to 10 years old will be the primary visitors at SEA Life. 

Following government-mandated COVID prevention rules for indoor attractions, this attraction has adopted improved physical distancing measures, temperature monitoring of employees and customers, and strict cleaning standards, as directed by local and national health regulators.

Children will pay $23.99, and adults will pay $28.99 for general entry. Annual passes start at $69.95, with special discounts for birthdays, groups, and schools to be announced later.

The aquarium is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All visitors at the American Dream have access to easy parking. Parking is free for the first hour, then $3.00 per vehicle for the rest of the day.

So, don’t miss this chance to spend your next weekend. I am sure it’s worth your time and money. This aquarium is not just like any other as it offers you a lifetime experience that you’ll never forget. 

There’s nothing more beautiful and serene than watching those unique sea creatures from close proximity. This feeling has only been devoured by the Scuba divers but not anymore. 

This facility is offering you to feel a connection with nature and aquatic life. 

Once you visit Sea Life, you’ll want to revisit it as you can’t get enough of it from one time.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fb2028acd28344d751e267d6eb6d6b82.blob

Writer, blogger, and researcher |

New York, NY
105 followers
Loading

More from Darshak Rana

Washington State

5 Enchanting Spots In Washington You Have Not Discovered Yet

Secret Spots in WashingtonImage by David Mark from Pixabay. Are you sick of going to the same spots for weekend getaways?. It’s difficult to come up with fresh and unique places to visit if you’re in the mood for a great trip.Read full story
Florida State

5 Iconic Florida Foods You Must Try

Fresh seafood, citrus, and a hint of Southern taste make Florida a foodie’s dream. Florida food is unlike other American food because it combines a diverse range of cultural influences and cuisines from across the world.Read full story

How to Explain Cryptocurrency to an 8-Year-Old

Web 3.0: A new wave of revolution circulating on the internet. It’s all about bitcoins, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. Every day, we hear tons of stories related to these topics, yet most of us are like, “what the heck is this?”Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Classy Restaurants in New York You Must Visit at Least Once

Tourists flock to New York City because of its world-class museums, landmarks, shopping, and theatre. But it’s also a city where eating isn’t something you do in between activities; it’s what you do.Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

5 Best Camping Sites in Massachusetts You're Not Aware of

Secret Campsite in MassachusettsImage by Pexels from Pixabay. Massachusetts has so much to offer to the visitors and the residents apart from historical trails and the best food. It’s growing slowly and steadily to cater the outdoor lovers.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Things to Know Before Going to Las Vegas

If you're thinking of going to Las Vegas, let me tell you it's not going to be a one-timer. The electrifying atmosphere and the freedom will make you do there the second time. And third time and then it becomes a loop. And the last thing you know is you're addicted to Vegas.Read full story
Florida State

7 Hidden Spots in Florida You Haven't Explored Yet

Florida is quite possibly the most famous tourist destination in the United States with dazzling seashores, lively urban communities, and a major chunk of the world's most-visited amusement parks. But, most people think that Florida is all about Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Kennedy Space Center, and South Beach, Miami.Read full story
4 comments

Delta Variant - A new concern for the U.S?

Delta variant — The latest mutation of the Covid-19 strain, which was previously known as B1617.2. Initially detected in India, this deadly delta variant is now slowly creating waves of panic and concern in the U.S.Read full story
3 comments

3 Books Barack Obama Thinks You Should Read in Summer 2021

A few days ago, I listened to a podcast by New York Times journalist Ezra Klein. Barack Obama was the guest discussing political polarization in America. It was then I had the “same pinch kind of moment” with Barack Obama.Read full story

Those Ravishing Inauguration Outfits Had a Deeper Meaning

20th January 2021 was one of my best days after the tragic 2020 to see Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. After a lot of drama and thrill in the past few days, my anticipation grew a thousand times.Read full story

Why You Must Read Stephen King's Books

Reading is like listening and understanding the nuances of writing. For me, reading is bliss and cathartic—it’s a boon and a creative buzz. I think the best way to improve writing is by reading. Yes, reading a lot helps in overcoming writer’s block.Read full story
1 comments

5 Toxic Habits You Should Wipe off to Improve Your Quality of Life

I consider myself four years old. I believe that I was reborn four years ago when I realized that I had plenty of toxic habits in my life to address. Looking at my life, I understood that I was heading nowhere, so I started to incorporate many healthy and positive lifestyle changes. Adopting positive mindsets and habits was one of them.Read full story

Three Ways To Define Space In a Relationship

My dear friend Suzi strangled herself with a rope because her partner invaded her personal space. I never knew the importance of space in a relationship until I read her eye-opening suicidal note.Read full story

5 Spiritual Books That Will Evolve Your Consciousness

Every day I aspire to expand my knowledge about spirituality, so I keep searching for books that would enlighten my spiritual path. A few years ago, I came across the following quote by Josemaria Escriva:Read full story

How to Hold Onto Your Mental Peace

If we look at nature around us, we find that plants, flowers, fruits, trees, etc., do everything while being in peace. They grow, flourish, die, and decompose in peace. This fact makes an obvious indication that peace is their natural quality.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy