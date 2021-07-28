New York City, NY

5 Classy Restaurants in New York You Must Visit at Least Once

Tourists flock to New York City because of its world-class museums, landmarks, shopping, and theatre. But it’s also a city where eating isn’t something you do in between activities; it’s what you do.

Food. It occupies my thoughts more than anything else when I am in New York. I talk, walk, sleep and dream about eating every time I visit New York. 

New York is the best when it comes to food. Dining in the city is either outside or at a significantly reduced capacity inside during the ongoing pandemic, but all of these venues are ready to welcome guests in one or both ways.

Here’s a list of must-visit restaurants in New York, not only for the food but also for the magnificent décor and amazing experiences.

1. Teranga

Pierre Thiam, a renowned Senegalese chef and cookbook author, runs Teranga. The restaurant is a vital element of The Africa Center, offering you a culinary lens into Africa through African-grown products and flavors that date back before colonization.

Bowls made with African grains like Liberian ruby red rice, the ancient grain fonio, or attieke, a fermented cassava couscous, are featured on seasonal menus. 

Proteins such as roasted fish with Moroccan spices, free-range grilled chicken, and vegan alternatives are available.

Order one of the “mega bowls,” such as the Yassa, Yassa, which is filled with sweet and sour grilled chicken with caramelized onions, red rice, spicy fried plantains, and black-eyed peas, if you’re overwhelmed by options.

Address: 1280 5th AveNew York, New York, 10029United States
Price: $$

2. Le Bernardin

Le Bernardin has received the top triple-star rating since the Michelin Guide began sending undercover reporters to New York. Chef Eric Ripert is a master of inventive seafood cuisine, crafting delectable dishes with delicate European and East Asian flavors.

The seven-course tasting menu is fantastic, and both lunch and dinner are well presented. Aldo Sohm, the head sommelier at Le Bernardin, has been named Best Sommelier in Austria four times since 2002 and Best Sommelier in the World in 2008.

Address: Le Bernardin 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Price: $$$

3. Olmsted

Chef Greg Baxtrom is an expert on veggies, but his talents also include fish and game. You’re a fool if you forgo the chocolate mousse dessert or the autumnal option of making your own s’mores in the garden. 

There are ardent diners ecstatic that the chef once worked at Alinea, as well as a slew of Instagram-obsessed residents and visitors, all with cameras at the ready.

The wine list gained immediate attention from critics due to its vast selection of wines under $40. Despite the fact that Olmsted’s popularity has changed the price point, getting a bottle is still a good idea. But, don’t overlook the well-balanced and sophisticated cocktails, such as brandy and Cognac mingled with egg white and lemon.

Address: 659 Vanderbilt Ave.Brooklyn, New York, 11238United States
Price: $$$

4. Momofuku Ko

Ko has been awarded two Michelin stars for nearly a decade.

Chef Sean Gray employs seasonal foods and adjusts the menu on a regular basis depending on what’s available in the market. 

Guests are served a set multi-course tasting menu behind a kitchen counter at Momofuku Ko (which means “son of”).

In a mixture of cornstarch, flour, vodka, and beer, the chicken is marinated and cooked four times at strict two-minute intervals. Between each cook, it’s re-battered and brushed with a mixture of yuzu, green Tabasco, and mirin.

The chef serves you a puffy, golden, Yogi-Bear-picnic-basket fantasy of what a chicken wing should be on a grey ceramic dish.

Address: 8 Extra Place New York, NY 10003
Price: $$$

5. Raoul’s

An old-school Soho institution with a buzz. The steak au poivre is also a well-known dish. The top-secret item on the menu is the burger au Poivre. Its drippy, creamy St.-André cheese topping is adored among burger fans.

The banana coconut bread pudding is delicious enough to make you float in a dreamy land.

Address: 180 Prince StNew York, New York, 10012United States
Price: $$$

There you have it: five of the best restaurants in New York City where I dined during my visit.

