5 Enchanting Spots In Washington You Have Not Discovered Yet

Secret Spots in Washington Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Are you sick of going to the same spots for weekend getaways?

It’s difficult to come up with fresh and unique places to visit if you’re in the mood for a great trip.

On the other side, discovering hidden locations, only the locals appear to know about might be tough if you are a visitor who does not want the traditional tourist experience.

So, I’ve put together a list of some of the greatest hidden gems in Washington state for you to see. Continue reading to learn where you should go next!

Lava Canyon Bridge, Cougar

Lava Canyon Bridge is a 125-foot-long overpass at Mount Saint Helens and may be discovered along the Lava Canyon Trail.

It starts off easy and gets more difficult as it descends a steep, rocky canyon to the unusual swinging bridge! Whether you’re an adventure lover or not, this bridge has so much to offer in terms of its beauty and engineering work.

So, whenever you hike along the Canyon trail, this bridge is a must-visit to soak its beauty within.

Orcas Island

Hike, cycle, or horseback ride through the beautiful woodlands if you’re an outdoor enthusiast.

Orcas Island is a 57-square-mile mecca for art, culture, and spectacular outdoor adventures. Restaurants, shops, art galleries, and museums may all be found in nearby communities. This is a beautiful spot to spend the entire Sunday soaking in the beauty of luscious green trees engulfed by water.

You may also swim, kayak, or fish on the beautiful lakes. There are also whale-watching trips offered. You may explore one of Washington’s most distinctive secret spots for a day trip, a weekend escape, or a lengthy vacation.

Palisades Viewpoint, Packwood

The spectacular volcanic palisades rock formations that form the background of a steep valley may be seen from this recently refurbished safety rest spot and overlook.

It’s a one-of-a-kind sight to see, and one that shouldn’t be missed.

You need to stop at this viewpoint on the White Pass Scenic Byway (also known as US Highway 12) to see these interesting dacite column rock formations on the west side of Ayance Canyon!

One Square Inch of Silence

The site was designated to safeguard the natural soundscape of nature on Earth Day 2005. Furthermore, One Square of Quiet is a non-profit research initiative that aims to find out how silence affects the region.

One Square Inch of Silence is probably the quietest place in the country!

This is the ideal place to visit and simply enjoy the calm of nature, with over 300 bird species, 70 animal species, and 1200 higher plants.

Because of the absence of air tourism, Olympic National Park was chosen as a venue. Furthermore, the parklands are not divided by highways. As a result, neither airplanes nor ground vehicles contribute to noise pollution.

Grandfather Cuts Loose The Ponies

David Govedare’s incomplete wild horse monument, consisting of 15 life-size steel horses in a stampede-like racing configuration over a high plateau east of the Columbia River, is a work of art.

A 36-foot diameter steel basket, turned over, from which the ponies have been “cut loose” would be part of the finished piece. While heading east on I-90, look for exit signs shortly past Vantage.

The parking lot offers spectacular views of Columbia and the surrounding area. You’ll have to walk up the steep ridge to get to the horses. Visit here around sunset for a spectacular picture opportunity!

So, the next time you plan your weekend in Washington, don't ruminate about where should you go. Now that you have my secret destinations, what're you waiting for!

